Enjoy double gifts in March with RYA Refer a Friend

by Emma Slater, RYA today at 3:51 pm 28 February 2017
RYA Refer a Friend scheme © RYA

Throughout March the RYA is giving members the chance to take home not one but two special gifts when they sign up their friends and family to RYA membership.

The RYA Refer a Friend scheme, which has been running since 2014, rewards existing members for spreading the word about RYA membership.

For every member who refers a friend or family member who decides to sign up as a new member and enjoy all the benefits RYA membership provides, we will give the referring member an RYA Umbrella and an RYA branded Overboard dry bag to say thank you for helping us spread the word about membership.

Not only do the referring members enjoy their free gifts but new members also enjoy a 25% discount off their first year's subscription, so it's a win, win for everyone.

"Normally our referring members get a choice of either of the thank you gifts but we decided we would offer an additional incentive to take part in the refer a friend scheme and throughout March give them both gifts – so that they don't have to make the difficult decision of choosing a favourite!", commented Conor Swift, RYA Membership Development Manager.

"Our members are the most qualified to tell others about the great benefits of RYA membership", Conor continued. "It is all very well the RYA telling people about the benefits of membership but nothing is more powerful than an existing member extolling the virtues of membership and the benefits it affords them in their boating lives to potential new members."

As well as a whole host of benefits, rewards, discounts and offers, every member that joins the RYA adds their voice to the existing 108,000 plus members in support of the work the RYA does ensuring that legislators, regulators and other authorities understand and take account of recreational boating activity.

Taking part in the Refer a Friend scheme is really simple:

  • Visit www.rya.org.uk/go/refer
  • Complete the referral form including the name and email address of your friend together with a reason why they should join the RYA
  • Both gifts will be automatically available to select for the duration of the month
  • We'll invite your friend to join the RYA by email with a 25% discount
  • If your friend becomes a member by 31 March 2017, you'll receive your referral gifts in the post, it's that easy
To find out more about RYA Refer a Friend and get referring visit www.rya.org.uk/go/refer

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

