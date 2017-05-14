Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 Mar Greece 728
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Crewsaver ErgoFit 190N PRO
Crewsaver ErgoFit 190N PRO
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup

by World Match Racing Tour today at 10:31 am 12-14 May 2017
GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup © GKSS

Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams into Championship level events and earn valuable points on the 2017 WMRT leaderboard. The WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup will be sailed on the beautiful Swedish west coast outside the GKSS clubhouse in Långedrag on May 12-14th, with the top two teams receiving invitations to GKSS Match Cup Sweden in July.

With a wealth of experience in hosting world-class sailing regattas including the Americas Cup World Series, Volvo Ocean Race, and of course Match Cup Sweden; Gothenburg city and its people embrace the sport of sailing and provide a warm welcome for this WMRT World Tour level event. In the heart of Gothenburg's archipelago, the race area provides challenging conditions for crews to navigate the rocky waters and work the wind shifts and shadows to really test match racing skill.

"GKSS are excited to be stepping up our level of involvement in 2017 with the World Match Racing Tour. Becoming a title sponsor of GKSS Match Cup Sweden strengthens the club's presence on a global scale and proves our commitment to Swedish sailing." remarked Thomas Rahm, President of GKSS. "Also hosting this World Tour level event allows us to support local and international teams who do not hold a Tour Card to make their mark on the global match racing scene".

As with the majority of World Match Racing Tour events, WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup will be sailed in high performance M32 carbon fiber catamarans provided by the Organising Authority and therefore teams are required to hold a valid M32 Match Racing License to sail in this event. For teams without a license there will be an M32 Match Racing License Clinic held just across the water on the island of Hönö at Cape Crow Yacht Club May 9-11th. For further details on licensing and to book a place at one of our training or license clinics please visit m32world.com/m32-academy.

Gothenburg Match Cup will run May 12-14th, 2017 and is now open for entry. To request invitation please contact

For further information on GKSS please visit GKSS.se

Related Articles

Monnin returns with 2017 Tour Card
Swiss Match Race Gentleman back for WMRT The 2016 season tested the Albert Riele Swiss Team to the maximum and with mixed results the team found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the WMRT leaderboard. Posted on 26 Feb All-Star lineup for Congressional Cup 2017
Joachim Aschenbrenner named as the 10th competitor Joachim Aschenbrenner DEN, has been named the tenth competitor in the 2017 Congressional Cup regatta, rounding out, "A great line-up!" in the words of Chairman Joe Seibert. Posted on 19 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta overall
Malcolm Parker crowned champion For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup belongs to the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. Posted on 19 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 3
Boulden, Hughes, Parker and Eastman make the semifinals Day three of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Racing Cup ended with the completion of the round robin and quarter finals with the sun coming out and the wind finally turning up after lunch. Posted on 18 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 2
Unbeated Boulden takes a clear lead Day two of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights remaining in the round robin. Posted on 17 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 1
Lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day one of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The regatta hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) got off to a late start with the teams left on dry land for the morning. Posted on 16 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta preview
14 teams set at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) is hosting its premier Youth Match Racing Regatta, the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Racing Cup, from the 15th-19th of February at RNZYS, Westhaven, with competitors from all around Australasia. Posted on 14 Feb WMRT Geographe Bay Cup overall
Gilmour and Jerwood qualify for Sweden Western Australian skipper David Gilmour survived strong competition and very unpredictable conditions on the third and final day, to win the Geographe Bay Cup. Posted on 13 Feb European Match Race Tour Event 1
French young guns take early lead French Skipper Simon Bertheau won the opening event of the European Tour ahead of Dejan Presen from Slovenia and the Russian Vladimir Liparvski. The multiple Olympian Christian Binder from Austria and the Croatian Pavle Kostov were tied in fourth place. Posted on 13 Feb WMRT Geographe Bay Cup day 2
David Gilmour still leads, but under pressure Though David Gilmour still leads the Geographe Bay Cup, he is no longer undefeated and is under pressure with three other skippers just one point behind him. Posted on 12 Feb

Upcoming Events

Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar Hamble River SC Firefly Hamble Warming Pan for Firefly
Hamble River SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy