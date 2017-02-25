Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller and Winter Open at Burghfield Sailing Club
by Tom Jones today at 6:20 am
25 February 2017
Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller & Winter Open at Burghfield © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
On Thursday storm Doris brought destruction, travel chaos and stress for open meeting organisers across the country. Saturday brought 125 sailors to Burghfield, where, thankfully, the conditions were the best that most of the kids who've been sailing throughout the winter had experienced for months.
PRO Ian Bullock running the main fleet demonstrated his knowledge of both Burghfield and the Optimist class, managing to fit Inner/Outer loop trapezoid courses around the islands in the difficult conditions. Squalls, lulls and the usual Burghfield shifts combined to provide challenging conditions for the sailors. Unsurprisingly, the most experienced dominated with some very consistent sailing. James Foster and Barty Gray allocated to the same flight battled each other around time and time again, with one of them winning every race in which their flight competed. In a dominating performance, the pair frequently had a commanding lead ahead of the rest of the fleet. James, winning the 6th and final race, won the event by a point.
There were a number of other notable performances - Megan Farrer and James Barrett, both zone squad members, sailed superb series to upset the established order. Megan won a race in some of the toughest conditions of the day, a very impressive feat from a young sailor. The final race was won by Finian Morris, another young competitor. He sailed a very mature and tactical race to hold off some of the established top sailors. Perhaps he really was concentrating when he crewed his uncle Barney to second at the Bloody Mary this year.
The Regatta fleet bravely weathered the blustery conditions to complete six races over a trapezoid course under the careful race management of Burghfield's Douglas Calder. Cameron and Findlay Bignold-Kyles from Royal Lymington battled with Gwen Sargent from Emsworth who finally took to the series from Cameron, with Findlay in third and Sabine Potter from Warsash a close fourth.
The high number of Regatta fleet entries allowed the event organisers to create a third Coached Regatta Fleet for less experienced racers. This fleet under the experienced helm of David Baddeley was supported by junior members in a more sheltered corner of the lake allowing a successful series of seven short races to take place. Close racing ensued supported by visiting coaches where the series stayed open with seven sailors scoring top three results. Eddie Dorsett from Parkstone emerged the winner from fellow club member Max Bromilow with Henry Camm from Warsash in third.
Thank you to everyone who organised and attended another successful Burghfield open meeting.
Overall Results:
Main Fleet
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|6320
|James FOSTER
|Poole YC
|‑2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|2nd
|6328
|Barty GRAY
|Bowmoor / Tbsc
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|‑6
|8
|3rd
|6219
|Callum DAVIDSON‑GUILD
|Trearddur Bay SC & Shotwick Lake SC
|1
|‑10
|2
|1
|1
|7
|12
|4th
|6163
|Oliver EVANS
|Gurnard SC
|‑4
|2
|1
|4
|3
|2
|12
|5th
|6113
|Ella LANCE
|HISC
|2
|3
|4
|‑10
|2
|2
|13
|6th
|6300
|Julia STAITE
|HISC
|‑6
|6
|2
|3
|4
|5
|20
|7th
|6230
|Toby SCHONROCK
|Parkstone YC
|5
|‑8
|3
|3
|4
|8
|23
|8th
|6180
|Megan FARRER
|Emsworth SC
|7
|1
|‑13
|10
|7
|4
|29
|9th
|6020
|James BARRETT
|Burghfield SC
|7
|6
|5
|‑8
|8
|3
|29
|10th
|6203
|Jacob FELTON
|Staunton Harold SC
|‑21
|4
|8
|6
|6
|5
|29
|11th
|6243
|Alice SNOOK
|HISC
|3
|5
|7
|‑11
|7
|8
|30
|12th
|6437
|Sam DICKINSON
|Hayling Island SC
|10
|7
|‑12
|5
|5
|4
|31
|13th
|5285
|Oliver WOODLEY
|Burghfield
|6
|5
|5
|5
|11
|‑17
|32
|14th
|5724
|Matty EVANS
|Blackwater SC
|‑17
|9
|4
|2
|6
|14
|35
|15th
|6299
|Kuba STAITE
|HISC
|9
|4
|6
|9
|‑19
|7
|35
|16th
|5995
|George EAMES MATTHEWS
|Banbury SC
|‑23
|3
|11
|7
|3
|13
|37
|17th
|6278
|Oliver MEADOWCROFT
|Upper Thames SC
|3
|‑11
|10
|4
|10
|10
|37
|18th
|6206
|Derin can SOYER
|Draycote / Datchet
|8
|8
|‑12
|11
|10
|3
|40
|19th
|6189
|Madison ALLEN
|Dabchicks
|8
|7
|9
|6
|‑23
|11
|41
|20th
|6352
|Joshua LYTTLE
|Datchet
|5
|14
|11
|‑15
|5
|9
|44
|21st
|6074
|Arthur FARLEY
|Royal Victoria YC / Gurnard SC
|11
|11
|9
|‑14
|8
|6
|45
|22nd
|6323
|Freddie HOWARTH
|Poole YC
|4
|‑13
|10
|13
|12
|13
|52
|23rd
|6415
|Finian MORRIS
|Papercourt SC
|15
|17
|‑29
|15
|9
|1
|57
|24th
|6400
|Henry KEEGAN
|Parkstone
|10
|10
|6
|17
|‑18
|14
|57
|25th
|6365
|Millie IRISH
|Draycote Water SC
|‑16
|9
|13
|16
|12
|9
|59
|26th
|6145
|Mathias POTTER
|Warsash SC
|11
|12
|7
|12
|‑26
|20
|62
|27th
|5943
|Alex COLE
|Parkstone
|17
|14
|‑19
|9
|14
|10
|64
|28th
|6000
|Nick EVANS
|Blackwater SC
|13
|‑22
|16
|7
|13
|17
|66
|29th
|4443
|Hazel MCDONNELL
|Hollowell SC
|9
|13
|‑18
|18
|15
|11
|66
|30th
|6276
|Cameron HOOK
|Gurnard SC
|14
|(DNF)
|14
|8
|17
|15
|68
|31st
|6244
|Oscar MORGAN‑HARRIS
|Royal Southern YC
|12
|16
|‑20
|16
|13
|12
|69
|32nd
|6424
|Oli MALTBY
|Datchet
|12
|12
|8
|29
|(UFD)
|12
|73
|33rd
|6191
|Lucy KENYON
|Parkstone
|14
|15
|‑18
|12
|17
|18
|76
|34th
|4732
|Ellen MORLEY
|Hollowell
|13
|20
|15
|13
|‑27
|16
|77
|35th
|5598
|Ben PERKINS
|HISC
|‑20
|18
|17
|14
|9
|20
|78
|36th
|5909
|Emily SCHONROCK
|Parkstone YC
|‑20
|15
|15
|19
|15
|15
|79
|37th
|6169
|Maya BROWN
|Burghfield SC
|19
|‑22
|16
|21
|14
|16
|86
|38th
|6202
|Freddie FITZSIMMONS
|RLymYC
|‑24
|21
|22
|18
|11
|18
|90
|39th
|6366
|Finley HARTSHORN
|Fossc / Bowmoor
|18
|18
|19
|‑24
|16
|19
|90
|40th
|6378
|Cameron BLAMEY
|RVYC
|‑23
|19
|20
|22
|16
|22
|99
|41st
|4779
|Oliver HALE
|Poole YC
|19
|19
|‑21
|21
|19
|21
|99
|42nd
|6266
|Agnes BRACEY‑DAVIS
|HISC
|‑36
|16
|23
|25
|18
|25
|107
|43rd
|5356
|Oliver VINES
|RLymYC
|22
|25
|‑26
|19
|21
|21
|108
|44th
|6214
|Ella LIGHTBODY
|RLymYC
|22
|20
|22
|‑23
|22
|22
|108
|45th
|6449
|Samuel GRIFFITHS
|RLymYC
|21
|‑24
|21
|23
|20
|24
|109
|46th
|5893
|Tom LING
|RLYM
|15
|17
|(DNS)
|17
|30
|DNS
|116
|47th
|5381
|Edward DAY
|Reading S.C
|‑31
|27
|14
|31
|22
|24
|118
|48th
|6334
|Finley MOSS
|Barnt Green SC
|‑31
|21
|28
|22
|24
|23
|118
|49th
|6327
|Clara JONES
|Burghfield
|25
|26
|27
|20
|21
|‑29
|119
|50th
|5586
|Joel TRAVES
|Spinnaker SC
|18
|25
|17
|25
|(DNC)
|DNC
|122
|51st
|6363
|Emma RENNIE
|Parkstone YC
|‑29
|23
|25
|27
|20
|28
|123
|52nd
|6351
|Gabriella BURLTON
|Royal Southern
|25
|23
|‑30
|24
|24
|27
|123
|53rd
|5741
|George LANCE
|HISC
|24
|‑28
|26
|26
|25
|25
|126
|54th
|4940
|Laura ELMS
|HISC
|16
|31
|24
|20
|(DNC)
|DNC
|128
|55th
|4173
|William MOSS
|Barnt Green SC
|27
|26
|27
|30
|(DNC)
|19
|129
|56th
|6039
|Jack MCCORMICK
|Parkstone
|‑34
|29
|29
|28
|23
|23
|132
|57th
|5387
|Sebastian SCHONROCK
|Parkstone YC
|35
|30
|24
|26
|25
|(DNS)
|140
|58th
|6164
|Jenna SNEDKER
|Hayling Island SC
|28
|27
|23
|27
|(DNC)
|DNC
|142
|59th
|5944
|Iona COLE
|Parkstone
|27
|32
|‑33
|30
|26
|30
|145
|60th
|4727
|Jacoby KEEGAN
|Parkstone
|32
|‑33
|32
|29
|28
|26
|147
|61st
|6315
|Thomas ARMSTRONG
|Papercourt SC
|28
|24
|28
|32
|(DNC)
|DNC
|149
|62nd
|5624
|India LANCE
|HISC
|26
|33
|31
|(DNF)
|29
|32
|151
|63rd
|5758
|Noa MOSKOVITCH
|Papercourt
|30
|31
|(DNC)
|DNC
|28
|26
|152
|64th
|6404
|Annabelle VINES
|RLymYC
|33
|28
|25
|33
|(DNC)
|DNC
|156
|65th
|3981
|Toby ALDOUS
|Papercourt
|30
|(DNF)
|34
|DNC
|27
|31
|159
|66th
|5752
|Matthew MASON
|Papercourt SC
|29
|29
|(DNF)
|28
|DNC
|DNC
|160
|67th
|5664
|Holly DAVIES
|Burghfield
|26
|30
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|167
|68th
|5020
|Lauren IRONS
|Papercourt SC
|33
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|29
|33
|169
|69th
|4977
|Leo YATES
|Papercourt SC
|(DNF)
|32
|DNC
|DNC
|30
|DNS
|173
|70th
|4619
|Alex ROACH
|Papercourt SC
|32
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|34
|177
|71st
|4792
|Molly CAZALY
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|185
|71st
|5849
|Adam TRUBRIDGE
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|185
|71st
|6450
|Ollie BADDELEY
|RLymYC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|185
Regatta Fleet
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|6444
|Gwen SARGENT
|Emsworth SC
|1
|1
|‑13
|1
|1
|‑3
|4
|2nd
|5012
|Cameron BIGNOLD‑KYLES
|RLymYC
|‑4
|2
|1
|‑3
|3
|2
|8
|3rd
|5528
|Findlay BIGNOLD‑KYLES
|RLymYC
|6
|3
|‑9
|‑7
|4
|1
|14
|4th
|5487
|Sabine POTTER
|Warsash SC
|‑7
|5
|6
|2
|2
|‑8
|15
|5th
|6042
|Oliver MCCORMICK
|Parkstone
|2
|‑11
|‑16
|5
|5
|7
|19
|6th
|5556
|William BARRETT
|Burghfield SC
|3
|4
|7
|‑11
|‑11
|5
|19
|7th
|4671
|Amber HALE
|Poole YC
|‑9
|8
|2
|4
|7
|‑10
|21
|8th
|6446
|Johnny SARGENT
|Emsworth SC
|5
|6
|‑11
|‑17
|6
|4
|21
|9th
|5411
|Archie BOURNE
|Burghfield SC
|8
|9
|3
|‑15
|8
|‑11
|28
|10th
|4515
|Joseph JONES
|Burghfield
|‑13
|12
|5
|8
|‑16
|6
|31
|11th
|64
|Sam BROWN
|Burghfield SC
|10
|7
|‑12
|‑16
|10
|9
|36
|12th
|5368
|William Webster
|Parkstone
|12
|‑14
|4
|10
|13
|‑14
|39
|13th
|5472
|Madeleine FRY
|Christchurch SC
|15
|‑17
|10
|9
|9
|‑20
|43
|14th
|5313
|Luke NASH
|Burghfield
|11
|‑15
|8
|14
|‑19
|12
|45
|15th
|5665
|Archie MUNRO‑PRICE
|WPNSA
|14
|10
|15
|12
|‑21
|‑16
|51
|16th
|6179
|Hazel JONES
|Dell Quay SC
|‑23
|13
|18
|6
|15
|(DNC)
|52
|17th
|5224
|Ella JONES
|Dell Quay SC
|‑28
|16
|14
|‑20
|17
|19
|66
|18th
|6063
|Hennie BURLTON
|Royal Southern
|17
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|18
|14
|18
|67
|19th
|6115
|Imogen JONES
|Burghfield
|20
|‑21
|‑22
|13
|20
|15
|68
|20th
|6021
|Jacob DAVIDSON‑GUILD
|Trearddur Bay SC & Shotwick Lake SC
|16
|(DNC)
|20
|26
|(DNC)
|13
|75
|21st
|4007
|Madeleine GREAVES
|Papercourt SC
|‑33
|(DNC)
|23
|25
|18
|17
|83
|22nd
|5618
|Sebastian LYTTLE
|Datchet
|22
|20
|21
|23
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|86
|23rd
|4736
|Francesca NEW
|Christchurch SC
|27
|22
|17
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|90
|24th
|6272
|Tabitha DAVIES
|Royal Lymington YC & Trearddur Bay SC
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|22
|12
|DNC
|102
|25th
|4820
|Arthur GREAVES
|Papercourt SC
|26
|(DNC)
|19
|19
|(DNC)
|DNC
|107
|26th
|5811
|Polly MASON
|Papercourt SC
|19
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|123
|27th
|5024
|Morgan ANDERSON
|Burghfield
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|21
|DNC
|DNC
|125
|28th
|6413
|Jack STONES
|Frensham Pond SC
|21
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|126
|29th
|Sailfish
|James HYMAN
|Burghfield SC
|(DNC)
|23
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|152
|30th
|4444
|Henry CHECKSFIELD
|Burghfield SC
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|31st
|3419
|Oscar TATUM
|Burghfield SC
|29
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|158
|32nd
|4950
|Ethan TATUM
|Burghfield SC
|30
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|159
|33rd
|3814
|Rose HAWKER
|Burghfield SC
|31
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|160
|34th
|5470
|Charlie HOWARD
|Burghfield
|32
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|161
|35th
|4468
|Dottie NORRIS
|Weir Wood SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|172
|35th
|5092
|Ben SANDERSON
|WWSC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|172
|35th
|5008
|Cameron Calvert‑Wragg
|Burghfield SC
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|172
|35th
|6367
|Rhys GRIFFITHS
|Shoreham
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|172
|35th
|5577
|Jack KNAPPER
|Parkstone YC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|172
|35th
|5817
|William BRACEY‑DAVIS
|HISC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|172
|35th
|6048
|Oliver TOMKINSON
|Weirwood SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|172
|35th
|6084
|Lila EDWARDS
|Parkstone YC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|172
Coached Regatta Fleet
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Pts
|1st
|5179
|Eddie DORSETT
|PYC
|3
|1
|‑6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9
|2nd
|5492
|Max BROMILOW
|Parkstone YC
|‑5
|5
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|15
|3rd
|5981
|Henry CAMM
|Warsash SC
|1
|4
|1
|2
|6
|6
|‑7
|20
|4th
|4748
|Scarlett PRICE
|Royal Victoria YC
|4
|2
|3
|‑6
|3
|5
|5
|22
|5th
|3729
|Matilda MILLER‑COMRIE
|Burghfield
|2
|‑7
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|23
|6th
|5628
|Oliver OSGOOD
|Emsworth SC
|6
|6
|‑7
|5
|5
|3
|3
|28
|7th
|5682
|Arlo LYNWODE‑GORHAM
|Royal Victoria YC
|8
|3
|4
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|63
|8th
|2637
|William BOURNE
|Burghfield SC
|7
|8
|8
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|71
|9th
|5470
|Charlie Howard
|Burghfield SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNS
|7
|6
|77
|10th
|2669
|Anna MORRIS
|Papercourt SC
|9
|9
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|82
|11th
|3814
|Rose Hawker
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|10
|9
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|83
|12th
|5641
|Thomas BECK
|Weir Wood SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|96
|12th
|5940
|Elena BECK
|Weir Wood SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|96
|12th
|4432
|Phoebe CAZALY
|Burghfield
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|96
|12th
|4875
|Eliana EDWARDS
|Parkstone YC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|96