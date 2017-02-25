Please select your home edition
Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller and Winter Open at Burghfield Sailing Club

by Tom Jones today at 6:20 am 25 February 2017
Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller & Winter Open at Burghfield © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

On Thursday storm Doris brought destruction, travel chaos and stress for open meeting organisers across the country. Saturday brought 125 sailors to Burghfield, where, thankfully, the conditions were the best that most of the kids who've been sailing throughout the winter had experienced for months.

PRO Ian Bullock running the main fleet demonstrated his knowledge of both Burghfield and the Optimist class, managing to fit Inner/Outer loop trapezoid courses around the islands in the difficult conditions. Squalls, lulls and the usual Burghfield shifts combined to provide challenging conditions for the sailors. Unsurprisingly, the most experienced dominated with some very consistent sailing. James Foster and Barty Gray allocated to the same flight battled each other around time and time again, with one of them winning every race in which their flight competed. In a dominating performance, the pair frequently had a commanding lead ahead of the rest of the fleet. James, winning the 6th and final race, won the event by a point.

There were a number of other notable performances - Megan Farrer and James Barrett, both zone squad members, sailed superb series to upset the established order. Megan won a race in some of the toughest conditions of the day, a very impressive feat from a young sailor. The final race was won by Finian Morris, another young competitor. He sailed a very mature and tactical race to hold off some of the established top sailors. Perhaps he really was concentrating when he crewed his uncle Barney to second at the Bloody Mary this year.

The Regatta fleet bravely weathered the blustery conditions to complete six races over a trapezoid course under the careful race management of Burghfield's Douglas Calder. Cameron and Findlay Bignold-Kyles from Royal Lymington battled with Gwen Sargent from Emsworth who finally took to the series from Cameron, with Findlay in third and Sabine Potter from Warsash a close fourth.

The high number of Regatta fleet entries allowed the event organisers to create a third Coached Regatta Fleet for less experienced racers. This fleet under the experienced helm of David Baddeley was supported by junior members in a more sheltered corner of the lake allowing a successful series of seven short races to take place. Close racing ensued supported by visiting coaches where the series stayed open with seven sailors scoring top three results. Eddie Dorsett from Parkstone emerged the winner from fellow club member Max Bromilow with Henry Camm from Warsash in third.

Winners in the Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller & Winter Open at Burghfield - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Winners in the Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller & Winter Open at Burghfield - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Thank you to everyone who organised and attended another successful Burghfield open meeting.

Overall Results:

Main Fleet

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st6320James FOSTERPoole YC‑2212117
2nd6328Barty GRAYBowmoor / Tbsc11312‑68
3rd6219Callum DAVIDSON‑GUILDTrearddur Bay SC & Shotwick Lake SC1‑10211712
4th6163Oliver EVANSGurnard SC‑42143212
5th6113Ella LANCEHISC234‑102213
6th6300Julia STAITEHISC‑66234520
7th6230Toby SCHONROCKParkstone YC5‑8334823
8th6180Megan FARREREmsworth SC71‑13107429
9th6020James BARRETTBurghfield SC765‑88329
10th6203Jacob FELTONStaunton Harold SC‑214866529
11th6243Alice SNOOKHISC357‑117830
12th6437Sam DICKINSONHayling Island SC107‑1255431
13th5285Oliver WOODLEYBurghfield655511‑1732
14th5724Matty EVANSBlackwater SC‑1794261435
15th6299Kuba STAITEHISC9469‑19735
16th5995George EAMES MATTHEWSBanbury SC‑23311731337
17th6278Oliver MEADOWCROFTUpper Thames SC3‑11104101037
18th6206Derin can SOYERDraycote / Datchet88‑121110340
19th6189Madison ALLENDabchicks8796‑231141
20th6352Joshua LYTTLEDatchet51411‑155944
21st6074Arthur FARLEYRoyal Victoria YC / Gurnard SC11119‑148645
22nd6323Freddie HOWARTHPoole YC4‑131013121352
23rd6415Finian MORRISPapercourt SC1517‑29159157
24th6400Henry KEEGANParkstone1010617‑181457
25th6365Millie IRISHDraycote Water SC‑169131612959
26th6145Mathias POTTERWarsash SC1112712‑262062
27th5943Alex COLEParkstone1714‑199141064
28th6000Nick EVANSBlackwater SC13‑22167131766
29th4443Hazel MCDONNELLHollowell SC913‑1818151166
30th6276Cameron HOOKGurnard SC14(DNF)148171568
31st6244Oscar MORGAN‑HARRISRoyal Southern YC1216‑2016131269
32nd6424Oli MALTBYDatchet1212829(UFD)1273
33rd6191Lucy KENYONParkstone1415‑1812171876
34th4732Ellen MORLEYHollowell13201513‑271677
35th5598Ben PERKINSHISC‑2018171492078
36th5909Emily SCHONROCKParkstone YC‑20151519151579
37th6169Maya BROWNBurghfield SC19‑221621141686
38th6202Freddie FITZSIMMONSRLymYC‑24212218111890
39th6366Finley HARTSHORNFossc / Bowmoor181819‑24161990
40th6378Cameron BLAMEYRVYC‑23192022162299
41st4779Oliver HALEPoole YC1919‑2121192199
42nd6266Agnes BRACEY‑DAVISHISC‑361623251825107
43rd5356Oliver VINESRLymYC2225‑26192121108
44th6214Ella LIGHTBODYRLymYC222022‑232222108
45th6449Samuel GRIFFITHSRLymYC21‑2421232024109
46th5893Tom LINGRLYM1517(DNS)1730DNS116
47th5381Edward DAYReading S.C‑312714312224118
48th6334Finley MOSSBarnt Green SC‑312128222423118
49th6327Clara JONESBurghfield2526272021‑29119
50th5586Joel TRAVESSpinnaker SC18251725(DNC)DNC122
51st6363Emma RENNIEParkstone YC‑292325272028123
52nd6351Gabriella BURLTONRoyal Southern2523‑30242427123
53rd5741George LANCEHISC24‑2826262525126
54th4940Laura ELMSHISC16312420(DNC)DNC128
55th4173William MOSSBarnt Green SC27262730(DNC)19129
56th6039Jack MCCORMICKParkstone‑342929282323132
57th5387Sebastian SCHONROCKParkstone YC3530242625(DNS)140
58th6164Jenna SNEDKERHayling Island SC28272327(DNC)DNC142
59th5944Iona COLEParkstone2732‑33302630145
60th4727Jacoby KEEGANParkstone32‑3332292826147
61st6315Thomas ARMSTRONGPapercourt SC28242832(DNC)DNC149
62nd5624India LANCEHISC263331(DNF)2932151
63rd5758Noa MOSKOVITCHPapercourt3031(DNC)DNC2826152
64th6404Annabelle VINESRLymYC33282533(DNC)DNC156
65th3981Toby ALDOUSPapercourt30(DNF)34DNC2731159
66th5752Matthew MASONPapercourt SC2929(DNF)28DNCDNC160
67th5664Holly DAVIESBurghfield2630(DNC)DNCDNCDNC167
68th5020Lauren IRONSPapercourt SC33(DNC)DNCDNC2933169
69th4977Leo YATESPapercourt SC(DNF)32DNCDNC30DNS173
70th4619Alex ROACHPapercourt SC32(DNF)DNCDNCDNC34177
71st4792Molly CAZALYBurghfield(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC185
71st5849Adam TRUBRIDGEBurghfield(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC185
71st6450Ollie BADDELEYRLymYC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC185

Regatta Fleet

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st6444Gwen SARGENTEmsworth SC11‑1311‑34
2nd5012Cameron BIGNOLD‑KYLESRLymYC‑421‑3328
3rd5528Findlay BIGNOLD‑KYLESRLymYC63‑9‑74114
4th5487Sabine POTTERWarsash SC‑75622‑815
5th6042Oliver MCCORMICKParkstone2‑11‑1655719
6th5556William BARRETTBurghfield SC347‑11‑11519
7th4671Amber HALEPoole YC‑98247‑1021
8th6446Johnny SARGENTEmsworth SC56‑11‑176421
9th5411Archie BOURNEBurghfield SC893‑158‑1128
10th4515Joseph JONESBurghfield‑131258‑16631
11th64Sam BROWNBurghfield SC107‑12‑1610936
12th5368William WebsterParkstone12‑1441013‑1439
13th5472Madeleine FRYChristchurch SC15‑171099‑2043
14th5313Luke NASHBurghfield11‑15814‑191245
15th5665Archie MUNRO‑PRICEWPNSA14101512‑21‑1651
16th6179Hazel JONESDell Quay SC‑231318615(DNC)52
17th5224Ella JONESDell Quay SC‑281614‑20171966
18th6063Hennie BURLTONRoyal Southern17(DNC)(DNC)18141867
19th6115Imogen JONESBurghfield20‑21‑2213201568
20th6021Jacob DAVIDSON‑GUILDTrearddur Bay SC & Shotwick Lake SC16(DNC)2026(DNC)1375
21st4007Madeleine GREAVESPapercourt SC‑33(DNC)2325181783
22nd5618Sebastian LYTTLEDatchet22202123(DNC)(DNC)86
23rd4736Francesca NEWChristchurch SC27221724(DNC)(DNC)90
24th6272Tabitha DAVIESRoyal Lymington YC & Trearddur Bay SC25(DNC)(DNC)2212DNC102
25th4820Arthur GREAVESPapercourt SC26(DNC)1919(DNC)DNC107
26th5811Polly MASONPapercourt SC1918(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC123
27th5024Morgan ANDERSONBurghfield18(DNC)(DNC)21DNCDNC125
28th6413Jack STONESFrensham Pond SC2119(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC126
29thSailfishJames HYMANBurghfield SC(DNC)23(DNC)DNCDNCDNC152
30th4444Henry CHECKSFIELDBurghfield SC24(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC153
31st3419Oscar TATUMBurghfield SC29(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC158
32nd4950Ethan TATUMBurghfield SC30(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC159
33rd3814Rose HAWKERBurghfield SC31(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC160
34th5470Charlie HOWARDBurghfield32(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC161
35th4468Dottie NORRISWeir Wood SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC172
35th5092Ben SANDERSONWWSC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC172
35th5008Cameron Calvert‑WraggBurghfield SC(DNF)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC172
35th6367Rhys GRIFFITHSShoreham(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC172
35th5577Jack KNAPPERParkstone YC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC172
35th5817William BRACEY‑DAVISHISC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC172
35th6048Oliver TOMKINSONWeirwood SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC172
35th6084Lila EDWARDSParkstone YC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC172

Coached Regatta Fleet

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1st5179Eddie DORSETTPYC31‑611129
2nd5492Max BROMILOWParkstone YC‑552322115
3rd5981Henry CAMMWarsash SC141266‑720
4th4748Scarlett PRICERoyal Victoria YC423‑635522
5th3729Matilda MILLER‑COMRIEBurghfield2‑75444423
6th5628Oliver OSGOODEmsworth SC66‑7553328
7th5682Arlo LYNWODE‑GORHAMRoyal Victoria YC834(DNF)DNCDNCDNC63
8th2637William BOURNEBurghfield SC788(DNC)DNCDNCDNC71
9th5470Charlie HowardBurghfield SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNS7677
10th2669Anna MORRISPapercourt SC99(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC82
11th3814Rose HawkerBurghfield(DNC)109DNCDNCDNCDNC83
12th5641Thomas BECKWeir Wood SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC96
12th5940Elena BECKWeir Wood SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC96
12th4432Phoebe CAZALYBurghfield(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC96
12th4875Eliana EDWARDSParkstone YC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC96

