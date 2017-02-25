Rooster Optimist Southern Traveller and Winter Open at Burghfield Sailing Club

by Tom Jones

On Thursday storm Doris brought destruction, travel chaos and stress for open meeting organisers across the country. Saturday brought 125 sailors to Burghfield, where, thankfully, the conditions were the best that most of the kids who've been sailing throughout the winter had experienced for months.

PRO Ian Bullock running the main fleet demonstrated his knowledge of both Burghfield and the Optimist class, managing to fit Inner/Outer loop trapezoid courses around the islands in the difficult conditions. Squalls, lulls and the usual Burghfield shifts combined to provide challenging conditions for the sailors. Unsurprisingly, the most experienced dominated with some very consistent sailing. James Foster and Barty Gray allocated to the same flight battled each other around time and time again, with one of them winning every race in which their flight competed. In a dominating performance, the pair frequently had a commanding lead ahead of the rest of the fleet. James, winning the 6th and final race, won the event by a point.

There were a number of other notable performances - Megan Farrer and James Barrett, both zone squad members, sailed superb series to upset the established order. Megan won a race in some of the toughest conditions of the day, a very impressive feat from a young sailor. The final race was won by Finian Morris, another young competitor. He sailed a very mature and tactical race to hold off some of the established top sailors. Perhaps he really was concentrating when he crewed his uncle Barney to second at the Bloody Mary this year.

The Regatta fleet bravely weathered the blustery conditions to complete six races over a trapezoid course under the careful race management of Burghfield's Douglas Calder. Cameron and Findlay Bignold-Kyles from Royal Lymington battled with Gwen Sargent from Emsworth who finally took to the series from Cameron, with Findlay in third and Sabine Potter from Warsash a close fourth.

The high number of Regatta fleet entries allowed the event organisers to create a third Coached Regatta Fleet for less experienced racers. This fleet under the experienced helm of David Baddeley was supported by junior members in a more sheltered corner of the lake allowing a successful series of seven short races to take place. Close racing ensued supported by visiting coaches where the series stayed open with seven sailors scoring top three results. Eddie Dorsett from Parkstone emerged the winner from fellow club member Max Bromilow with Henry Camm from Warsash in third.

Thank you to everyone who organised and attended another successful Burghfield open meeting.

Overall Results:

Main Fleet

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 6320 James FOSTER Poole YC ‑2 2 1 2 1 1 7 2nd 6328 Barty GRAY Bowmoor / Tbsc 1 1 3 1 2 ‑6 8 3rd 6219 Callum DAVIDSON‑GUILD Trearddur Bay SC & Shotwick Lake SC 1 ‑10 2 1 1 7 12 4th 6163 Oliver EVANS Gurnard SC ‑4 2 1 4 3 2 12 5th 6113 Ella LANCE HISC 2 3 4 ‑10 2 2 13 6th 6300 Julia STAITE HISC ‑6 6 2 3 4 5 20 7th 6230 Toby SCHONROCK Parkstone YC 5 ‑8 3 3 4 8 23 8th 6180 Megan FARRER Emsworth SC 7 1 ‑13 10 7 4 29 9th 6020 James BARRETT Burghfield SC 7 6 5 ‑8 8 3 29 10th 6203 Jacob FELTON Staunton Harold SC ‑21 4 8 6 6 5 29 11th 6243 Alice SNOOK HISC 3 5 7 ‑11 7 8 30 12th 6437 Sam DICKINSON Hayling Island SC 10 7 ‑12 5 5 4 31 13th 5285 Oliver WOODLEY Burghfield 6 5 5 5 11 ‑17 32 14th 5724 Matty EVANS Blackwater SC ‑17 9 4 2 6 14 35 15th 6299 Kuba STAITE HISC 9 4 6 9 ‑19 7 35 16th 5995 George EAMES MATTHEWS Banbury SC ‑23 3 11 7 3 13 37 17th 6278 Oliver MEADOWCROFT Upper Thames SC 3 ‑11 10 4 10 10 37 18th 6206 Derin can SOYER Draycote / Datchet 8 8 ‑12 11 10 3 40 19th 6189 Madison ALLEN Dabchicks 8 7 9 6 ‑23 11 41 20th 6352 Joshua LYTTLE Datchet 5 14 11 ‑15 5 9 44 21st 6074 Arthur FARLEY Royal Victoria YC / Gurnard SC 11 11 9 ‑14 8 6 45 22nd 6323 Freddie HOWARTH Poole YC 4 ‑13 10 13 12 13 52 23rd 6415 Finian MORRIS Papercourt SC 15 17 ‑29 15 9 1 57 24th 6400 Henry KEEGAN Parkstone 10 10 6 17 ‑18 14 57 25th 6365 Millie IRISH Draycote Water SC ‑16 9 13 16 12 9 59 26th 6145 Mathias POTTER Warsash SC 11 12 7 12 ‑26 20 62 27th 5943 Alex COLE Parkstone 17 14 ‑19 9 14 10 64 28th 6000 Nick EVANS Blackwater SC 13 ‑22 16 7 13 17 66 29th 4443 Hazel MCDONNELL Hollowell SC 9 13 ‑18 18 15 11 66 30th 6276 Cameron HOOK Gurnard SC 14 (DNF) 14 8 17 15 68 31st 6244 Oscar MORGAN‑HARRIS Royal Southern YC 12 16 ‑20 16 13 12 69 32nd 6424 Oli MALTBY Datchet 12 12 8 29 (UFD) 12 73 33rd 6191 Lucy KENYON Parkstone 14 15 ‑18 12 17 18 76 34th 4732 Ellen MORLEY Hollowell 13 20 15 13 ‑27 16 77 35th 5598 Ben PERKINS HISC ‑20 18 17 14 9 20 78 36th 5909 Emily SCHONROCK Parkstone YC ‑20 15 15 19 15 15 79 37th 6169 Maya BROWN Burghfield SC 19 ‑22 16 21 14 16 86 38th 6202 Freddie FITZSIMMONS RLymYC ‑24 21 22 18 11 18 90 39th 6366 Finley HARTSHORN Fossc / Bowmoor 18 18 19 ‑24 16 19 90 40th 6378 Cameron BLAMEY RVYC ‑23 19 20 22 16 22 99 41st 4779 Oliver HALE Poole YC 19 19 ‑21 21 19 21 99 42nd 6266 Agnes BRACEY‑DAVIS HISC ‑36 16 23 25 18 25 107 43rd 5356 Oliver VINES RLymYC 22 25 ‑26 19 21 21 108 44th 6214 Ella LIGHTBODY RLymYC 22 20 22 ‑23 22 22 108 45th 6449 Samuel GRIFFITHS RLymYC 21 ‑24 21 23 20 24 109 46th 5893 Tom LING RLYM 15 17 (DNS) 17 30 DNS 116 47th 5381 Edward DAY Reading S.C ‑31 27 14 31 22 24 118 48th 6334 Finley MOSS Barnt Green SC ‑31 21 28 22 24 23 118 49th 6327 Clara JONES Burghfield 25 26 27 20 21 ‑29 119 50th 5586 Joel TRAVES Spinnaker SC 18 25 17 25 (DNC) DNC 122 51st 6363 Emma RENNIE Parkstone YC ‑29 23 25 27 20 28 123 52nd 6351 Gabriella BURLTON Royal Southern 25 23 ‑30 24 24 27 123 53rd 5741 George LANCE HISC 24 ‑28 26 26 25 25 126 54th 4940 Laura ELMS HISC 16 31 24 20 (DNC) DNC 128 55th 4173 William MOSS Barnt Green SC 27 26 27 30 (DNC) 19 129 56th 6039 Jack MCCORMICK Parkstone ‑34 29 29 28 23 23 132 57th 5387 Sebastian SCHONROCK Parkstone YC 35 30 24 26 25 (DNS) 140 58th 6164 Jenna SNEDKER Hayling Island SC 28 27 23 27 (DNC) DNC 142 59th 5944 Iona COLE Parkstone 27 32 ‑33 30 26 30 145 60th 4727 Jacoby KEEGAN Parkstone 32 ‑33 32 29 28 26 147 61st 6315 Thomas ARMSTRONG Papercourt SC 28 24 28 32 (DNC) DNC 149 62nd 5624 India LANCE HISC 26 33 31 (DNF) 29 32 151 63rd 5758 Noa MOSKOVITCH Papercourt 30 31 (DNC) DNC 28 26 152 64th 6404 Annabelle VINES RLymYC 33 28 25 33 (DNC) DNC 156 65th 3981 Toby ALDOUS Papercourt 30 (DNF) 34 DNC 27 31 159 66th 5752 Matthew MASON Papercourt SC 29 29 (DNF) 28 DNC DNC 160 67th 5664 Holly DAVIES Burghfield 26 30 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 167 68th 5020 Lauren IRONS Papercourt SC 33 (DNC) DNC DNC 29 33 169 69th 4977 Leo YATES Papercourt SC (DNF) 32 DNC DNC 30 DNS 173 70th 4619 Alex ROACH Papercourt SC 32 (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 34 177 71st 4792 Molly CAZALY Burghfield (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 185 71st 5849 Adam TRUBRIDGE Burghfield (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 185 71st 6450 Ollie BADDELEY RLymYC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 185

Regatta Fleet

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 6444 Gwen SARGENT Emsworth SC 1 1 ‑13 1 1 ‑3 4 2nd 5012 Cameron BIGNOLD‑KYLES RLymYC ‑4 2 1 ‑3 3 2 8 3rd 5528 Findlay BIGNOLD‑KYLES RLymYC 6 3 ‑9 ‑7 4 1 14 4th 5487 Sabine POTTER Warsash SC ‑7 5 6 2 2 ‑8 15 5th 6042 Oliver MCCORMICK Parkstone 2 ‑11 ‑16 5 5 7 19 6th 5556 William BARRETT Burghfield SC 3 4 7 ‑11 ‑11 5 19 7th 4671 Amber HALE Poole YC ‑9 8 2 4 7 ‑10 21 8th 6446 Johnny SARGENT Emsworth SC 5 6 ‑11 ‑17 6 4 21 9th 5411 Archie BOURNE Burghfield SC 8 9 3 ‑15 8 ‑11 28 10th 4515 Joseph JONES Burghfield ‑13 12 5 8 ‑16 6 31 11th 64 Sam BROWN Burghfield SC 10 7 ‑12 ‑16 10 9 36 12th 5368 William Webster Parkstone 12 ‑14 4 10 13 ‑14 39 13th 5472 Madeleine FRY Christchurch SC 15 ‑17 10 9 9 ‑20 43 14th 5313 Luke NASH Burghfield 11 ‑15 8 14 ‑19 12 45 15th 5665 Archie MUNRO‑PRICE WPNSA 14 10 15 12 ‑21 ‑16 51 16th 6179 Hazel JONES Dell Quay SC ‑23 13 18 6 15 (DNC) 52 17th 5224 Ella JONES Dell Quay SC ‑28 16 14 ‑20 17 19 66 18th 6063 Hennie BURLTON Royal Southern 17 (DNC) (DNC) 18 14 18 67 19th 6115 Imogen JONES Burghfield 20 ‑21 ‑22 13 20 15 68 20th 6021 Jacob DAVIDSON‑GUILD Trearddur Bay SC & Shotwick Lake SC 16 (DNC) 20 26 (DNC) 13 75 21st 4007 Madeleine GREAVES Papercourt SC ‑33 (DNC) 23 25 18 17 83 22nd 5618 Sebastian LYTTLE Datchet 22 20 21 23 (DNC) (DNC) 86 23rd 4736 Francesca NEW Christchurch SC 27 22 17 24 (DNC) (DNC) 90 24th 6272 Tabitha DAVIES Royal Lymington YC & Trearddur Bay SC 25 (DNC) (DNC) 22 12 DNC 102 25th 4820 Arthur GREAVES Papercourt SC 26 (DNC) 19 19 (DNC) DNC 107 26th 5811 Polly MASON Papercourt SC 19 18 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 123 27th 5024 Morgan ANDERSON Burghfield 18 (DNC) (DNC) 21 DNC DNC 125 28th 6413 Jack STONES Frensham Pond SC 21 19 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 126 29th Sailfish James HYMAN Burghfield SC (DNC) 23 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 152 30th 4444 Henry CHECKSFIELD Burghfield SC 24 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 153 31st 3419 Oscar TATUM Burghfield SC 29 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 158 32nd 4950 Ethan TATUM Burghfield SC 30 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 159 33rd 3814 Rose HAWKER Burghfield SC 31 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 160 34th 5470 Charlie HOWARD Burghfield 32 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 161 35th 4468 Dottie NORRIS Weir Wood SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 172 35th 5092 Ben SANDERSON WWSC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 172 35th 5008 Cameron Calvert‑Wragg Burghfield SC (DNF) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 172 35th 6367 Rhys GRIFFITHS Shoreham (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 172 35th 5577 Jack KNAPPER Parkstone YC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 172 35th 5817 William BRACEY‑DAVIS HISC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 172 35th 6048 Oliver TOMKINSON Weirwood SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 172 35th 6084 Lila EDWARDS Parkstone YC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 172

