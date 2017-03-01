Navigare Yachting announces partnership with Ancasta International Boat Sales

Navigare Yachting partner with Ancasta International Boat Sales © Navigare Yachting Navigare Yachting partner with Ancasta International Boat Sales © Navigare Yachting

by Alison Willis today at 12:41 pm

Ancasta International Boat Sales will offer to UK boating enthusiasts a unique yacht investment opportunity with Navigare Yachting.

The partnership will see those looking to buy a new boat offered the opportunity to invest in a yacht with Navigare Yachting while benefiting from a guaranteed income, up to seven years cost-free, hassle-free yacht management, and the option of holidays sailing their own yacht or taking advantage of Navigare's worldwide locations to sail somewhere different.

Those looking to buy through Ancasta's partnership with Navigare Yachting can choose from a broad range of yachts including Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Hanse, Nautitech, Bavaria and Fountaine Pajot. They then select one of Navigare Yachting's primary operating destinations, where their yacht will be based. These are the British Virgin Islands, Croatia, Greece and Thailand.

They can choose to purchase the boat outright and then lease it back to Navigare Yachting for charter, receiving up to 12% of their yacht purchase price per annum for seven years, guaranteed.

Alternatively, two finance options are available, one with a lower initial investment and a stage payment towards the end of the term. The total investment with these finance options is around 55% of the original purchase price.

Owners typically benefit from four to six weeks turn-key boat usage per annum, according to season, using a flexible 'points' system, where spare 'points' can be used to enjoy the occasional weekend break.

Maintenance costs are covered as part of Navigare's extensive servicing schedules. This helps residual values to stay strong; historically boats retain 55%-70% of the original purchase price. Insurance costs are also covered.

At the end of the term, a detailed phase-out schedule ensures that yachts are returned to their owners to an exacting standard.

Ancasta will act as UK agent to promote Navigare Yachting's charter management and yacht investment programs in the UK.

Yacht Sales Manager of Navigare Yachting Sara Östergaard is enthusiastic about the cooperation. "We are looking forward to support and work closely with Ancasta to promote and sell our yacht investment programs in the UK. We believe they are a strong and a professional partner and we are very excited to find out what we can accomplish together on the UK market", says Sara.

Anyone interested should visit www.ancasta.com/why-ancasta/partner-service-companies/navigare-yachting to find out more and to confirm their interest in this event.