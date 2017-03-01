Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta - May 2016

Navigare Yachting announces partnership with Ancasta International Boat Sales

by Alison Willis today at 12:41 pm 1 March 2017
Navigare Yachting partner with Ancasta International Boat Sales © Navigare Yachting

Ancasta International Boat Sales will offer to UK boating enthusiasts a unique yacht investment opportunity with Navigare Yachting.

The partnership will see those looking to buy a new boat offered the opportunity to invest in a yacht with Navigare Yachting while benefiting from a guaranteed income, up to seven years cost-free, hassle-free yacht management, and the option of holidays sailing their own yacht or taking advantage of Navigare's worldwide locations to sail somewhere different.

Those looking to buy through Ancasta's partnership with Navigare Yachting can choose from a broad range of yachts including Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Hanse, Nautitech, Bavaria and Fountaine Pajot. They then select one of Navigare Yachting's primary operating destinations, where their yacht will be based. These are the British Virgin Islands, Croatia, Greece and Thailand.

They can choose to purchase the boat outright and then lease it back to Navigare Yachting for charter, receiving up to 12% of their yacht purchase price per annum for seven years, guaranteed.

Alternatively, two finance options are available, one with a lower initial investment and a stage payment towards the end of the term. The total investment with these finance options is around 55% of the original purchase price.

Owners typically benefit from four to six weeks turn-key boat usage per annum, according to season, using a flexible 'points' system, where spare 'points' can be used to enjoy the occasional weekend break.

Maintenance costs are covered as part of Navigare's extensive servicing schedules. This helps residual values to stay strong; historically boats retain 55%-70% of the original purchase price. Insurance costs are also covered.

At the end of the term, a detailed phase-out schedule ensures that yachts are returned to their owners to an exacting standard.

Ancasta will act as UK agent to promote Navigare Yachting's charter management and yacht investment programs in the UK.

Yacht Sales Manager of Navigare Yachting Sara Östergaard is enthusiastic about the cooperation. "We are looking forward to support and work closely with Ancasta to promote and sell our yacht investment programs in the UK. We believe they are a strong and a professional partner and we are very excited to find out what we can accomplish together on the UK market", says Sara.

Anyone interested should visit www.ancasta.com/why-ancasta/partner-service-companies/navigare-yachting to find out more and to confirm their interest in this event.

Related Articles

London Boat Show Opens Friday
View the new Oceanis 38.1 from Beneteau The excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. For the first time in London, visitors to the show will be able to view the impressive new Sense 57 from Beneteau alongside the Oceanis 45, 41.1 & the new 38.1. Posted on 2 Jan Ancasta set for London and Dusseldorf Boat Shows
Just eight days until the doors open at ExCeL With just eight days until the doors open, the excitement is building around the London Boat Show 2017. The show is open from the 6th-15th January 2017 and Ancasta are proud to announce this year's line-up. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Ancasta supports UK buyers heading to Nautic Paris
Taking place between 3rd and 11th December 2016 Ancasta International Boat Sales is offering support to UK buyers planning to attend the prestigious Salon Nautique Paris Boat Show, which takes place between 3rd and 11th December 2016. Posted on 21 Nov 2016 Calling all boat owners
NOW is the time to talk to Ancasta If you are contemplating selling your boat, NOW is the time to talk to Ancasta. We have buyers waiting for good quality sail and power boats of all sizes so why not take us up on one of our berthing solutions? Posted on 6 Nov 2016 Southampton & Swanwick Boat Shows end Sunday
Book an appointment to view a yacht Only two days left to enjoy the largest on-water boat show in the UK. There are hundreds of exhibits to experience and many new boats afloat to view. Posted on 24 Sep 2016 Dame Ellen MacArthur christens new Beneteau
Ancasta present 57 model at Southampton Boat Show Dame Ellen MacArthur christens new Beneteau Sense 57 at Southampton Boat Show 2016 The new Beneteau Sense 57, which makes its UK debut at the 2016 Southampton Boat Show, was christened by Dame Ellen MacArthur, on the opening day of the show. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Beneteau, Prestige and Lagoon models on show
With Ancasta at the Southampton Boat Show The Ancasta team will be presenting the following models from Beneteau Sail and Power, Prestige and Lagoon Catamarans. If you are thinking of visiting the show and wish to make appointment, please contact us. Posted on 16 Sep 2016 Yachting Festival Cannes Open Tuesday!
See the new Beneteau Sail yachts with Ancasta The big news from Beneteau Sail is the world launch of the new Oceanis Yacht 62. It will be the first time the Oceanis 38.1 will be on show and the new Sense 57. Posted on 4 Sep 2016 Yachts for Sale, Shows and Events
A busy time for Ancasta International The largest on-water boatshow is running from the 16th - 25th September this year at Southampton's Mayflower Park. The Ancasta team will be presenting models from Beneteau Sail and Power, Prestige and Lagoon Catamarans. Posted on 23 Aug 2016 Ancasta celebrating 35 years
Festival of Yachting Cannes and Southampton Boat Show Festival of Yachting Cannes: The big news from Beneteau Sail is the world launch of the new Oceanis Yacht 62. It will be the first time the Oceanis 38.1 will be on show and the new Sense 57. Posted on 5 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy