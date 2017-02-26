RC Laser Spring Series at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club - Day 4

by Tony Wilson today at 6:53 pm

By only 3 replying with a yes and a possible maybe to the email invite from Liz, it was looking doubtful to whether we would be racing at all. Ken did decide to turn up in the end as the weather looked like it just might turn for the better.

With the past week of very high winds we had now found that all five placed buoys had been blown towards the far end of the lake. We were sorted with the leeward marks, but we still needed a windward buoy placing on the opposite side.

The big boat would have had to be man handled across from the other lake as the dolly wheels were in need of some serious maintenance. Peter Isles had rigged up a fishing rod and sinkable line with a small buoy attached and had it all under control.

A couple more of the portable red painted plastic milk bottles tied on bricks were then thrown in for a start line and we were good to go.

Derek made only a peek appearance to check we had all facilities but then left us to the demise of catch Shaun if you can. We hope he joins us next time to swing the balance.

The morning saw 6 races sailed with John Plant the only one to snatch a win from Shaun. John P. then left us at lunchtime to attend to a small emergency.

In the afternoon Eric had decided to somehow get attached to one of the start buoys for a whole race, then repeat a similar situation later on over the far side.

The split throughout the group of 8 skippers was some where between C and D rig. Trying to decide whether or not you wanted to chance the rough submerging ride as opposed to the never ending light wind shifts up at the top mark was a gamble.

In the end for a total of 12 races, it was Shaun that had run away from the field, leaving only Ken to steal the other first place as Shaun's boat lost it's sheeting.

Another great day of full on sailing if you like a heavy wind battle, and we still eagerly look forward to the return of our lake although the challenge has made a welcome change.

See you in a fortnight.

Day 4 Results: (top three)

1st Shaun Holbeche

2nd Tony Wilson

3rd Peter Isles