Helly Hansen's Ægir Race Jacket wins GOOD DESIGN™ Award 2016

by Zak Hillard today at 12:39 pm

Global technical sailing brand, Helly Hansen, is proud to announce its Ægir Race Jacket has won a GOOD DESIGN™ Award from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture and Urban Study.

The 140-year old technical sailing brand's jacket was recognised as a leading product of design excellence among thousands of designs and graphics nominated from over 55 countries worldwide.

2016 marked the most significant year for GOOD DESIGN™ with the world's most critical mass of FORTUNE 500 companies and the world's foremost design firms participating. The Ægir Race Jacket stands up to its prestigious title as a professional grade product, designed and developed in cooperation with some of the world's most recognized sailors.

Øyvind Vedvik, Category Managing Director for Sailing, comments on the award win, saying, "We are happy to congratulate Helly Hansen's Sailing design team and all others who have contributed to the exceptional innovation put into this jacket. Receiving a GOOD DESIGN™ award is a true testament to Helly Hansen's lasting commitment to create professional grade gear to help people stay and feel alive in some of the world's harshest environments. This is an outstanding achievement for the company and a very well deserved award."

The Ægir Race Jacket is part of Helly Hansen's expanding Ægir Ocean Racing collection, designed for the offshore sailors who strive to race around the world's oceans through all conditions and who require complete protection, breathability and ease of movement when maneuvering a boat. The jacket is available from February 2017 and is offered in both men's and women's specific designs.

