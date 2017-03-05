Visit Spinlock at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Sarah Griffin today at 7:57 am

Spinlock, the award-winning designers and manufacturers of rope-holding equipment and personal safety products for water users, will be launching two new products at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show over the 4th and 5th March. Plus, visit their stand to experience the thrill of sailing the Nacra 15 and 17 – the future of foiling catamaran sailing at the highest level around the world – as both boats will be on display.

The Nacra 17 is the Olympic class multihull and will be raced in a foiling version at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It's joined on the Spinlock stand by the new Nacra 15, the ISAF/World Sailing official youth catamaran. It is a mini version of the Nacra 17 and provides both an entry to foiling and a youth pathway to the Olympics in a very exciting package.

Bob Hensen of Nacra said: "We are delighted to be at the RYA Dinghy Show with our Nacra 15and 17. As sailing develops with faster boats it is important that suppliers such as Nacra and Spinlock develop products like the Nacra 15 and Aero Pro PFD that enable sailors to get foiling whilst also being safe and confident in their equipment."

Visitors will also be invited to try out the new Aero Pro flotation vest, a new development in personal watersports protection. This innovative product has been specifically designed to meet the demands of crews sailing high agility dinghies and multihulls. The design of the Aero Pro owes much to Spinlock's technical partnership with Land Rover BAR, Great Britain's America's Cup challengers.

Spinlock created the T2 vest for Sir Ben Ainslie's sailing team and, due to its state-of-the-art design and materials used, has been heralded as the most technologically advanced PFD. Spinlock deckware designer Bernard Hartigan said: "The Aero Pro incorporates many of the T2 features and, just as with the T2, has undergone a rigorous development programme that included aerodynamic testing in controlled conditions at the MIRA wind tunnel. These tests produced positive results in Aero Pro's shape, finish and fitting; thus improving crew members' resistance to wind and water friction."

Spinlock will also be demonstrating their new rig tuning tool and App that allows sailors to capture, share and export data to aid performance on the water. Rig-Sense is a rig-tuning tool developed for consistent and repeatable measurement of loads and is now available in two models for 2-5mm and 5-8mm wire and fibre. Spinlock's Ash Holmes adds:"The Rig-Sense is compact, durable, lightweight and easy to handle so you can quickly and reliably take your readings, compare and adjust against base settings and ensure your boat is tuned before heading out on the water."

Visit Spinlock at Stand B80 in the Great Hall, where the expert team will be on hand to discuss the evolution of the T2 into the Aero Pro and demonstrate the Rig-Sense tool and App.

www.spinlock.co.uk