Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Open Series - Overall

by Sarah Desjonqueres today at 1:49 pm 13 February 2017

Wild, wet, windy and wonderful end to the series

When the morning's racing starts with the competitors looking at the club anemometer and asking if we are actually going to race in this weather, you know you are in for a blast. An ominous forecast had clearly spooked some, with only 18 of the 41 who had signed up over the series, finding their way to the start line for the last 2 races of this year's Icicle Open.

Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 4 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 4 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

This Sunday morning's sailing was without a doubt pure Finn racing weather and with 7 of them chomping at the bit on the start line they certainly presented a force to be reckoned with. For the second week running, start line shenanigans forced a general recall, and while the boats awaited the restart, the wind quietly began to fill in and start blowing the top off the chop that was growing in the harbour.

Getting away cleanly second time, most of the fleet chose a beat that took them across the top of the Run and along past the beach houses on Mudeford Spit. Arriving first at the windward mark was Moss (Finn-KYC) with Grisley (Finn-CSC) and Hurst (Finn-KYC) gunwale to gunwale right behind leading the Lasers of Reid (MSC) and Acton (CSC) chasing right their transoms close behind. As they rounded the mark, the fun really started with some screaming, gunwale clinging reaches back towards Mudeford. As the wind picked up, so did the capsized boats to upright boats ratio and by the time the second race was underway the gybe mark had transformed into the granny tack mark for many, although that said, it was still the scene for most of the carnage.

Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 4 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 4 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

With Rusden somewhere in the Indian ocean and having taken the decision to stick with the full rig, Reid sailed a blinder in the first race but with such blustery conditions it was the Finn of Grisley who ended up with both line and first place honours, leaving Reid with a well deserved 2nd place. Keyhaven's Moss, who from what I could see, beamed with enjoyment the whole morning, sailed a tactical race and earned himself a 3rd place.

Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 4 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 4 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

After a series of capsizes and increasing wind strength the second race start line had dwindled to just 13 competitors. The start was clean and with an ebbing tide only a few decided to cross the harbour up to the mark. With the wind not abating, the broad reaches along the top were demonstrating all the reasons why you go sailing. The roving reporter heard several 'yeehaws', witnessed many fully hiked poses for her camera and even captured Fowler (RS Aero – HSC) looking like he was foiling at one point. For Reid, it was finally the end the of line, capsizing pretty much in front of his house and he took the dip as sign to go home, retiring from the race and ending his campaign in 2nd place overall. The RS Feva of Team Gibson (HSC) had a blast, managing to fly their spinnaker wherever possible and make the most of the conditions but at the end of the day race 8 was really all about the Finns who took the top 5 places on the water and after correction, with New (CSC) taking the win, Atkins (CSC) coming in 2nd and Moss enjoying his second 3rd place of the morning.

Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 4 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 4 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

All in all a great morning's racing, thanks for coming everyone! The event was filmed by South Coast Journalism again and the highlights should be available soon.

Overall Results:

PosClassSail NoClubHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1stLaser Radial200227Highcliffe SCJames Rusden221113(DNC)(DNC)10
2ndLaser184297Mudeford SCTim Reid319‑11222(DNC)19
3rdFinn80Christchurch SCRay New8.58‑14‑947.58137
4thFinn722Keyhaven YCSimon Moss79136‑17‑173341
5thFinn28Christchurch SCJack Arnell1452084(DNC)(DNC)42
6thFinn577Keyhaven YCRoddy Steel‑115‑161010107547
7thFinn69Christchurch SCCy Grisley(DNC)(DNC)12413161753
8thLaser Radial208469Highcliffe SCHamish Scott‑Dalgleish‑17‑1541471510858
9thFinn7Keyhaven YCHurst13‑1910.512‑15.5136458.5
10thFinn581Christchurch SCAlex Atkins1210(DNC)(DNC)19DNF4271
11thFinn42Christchurch SCRichard Phillips151715‑1818‑19161091
12thRS Aero 92093Lymington Town SCPeter Barton(DNC)(DNC)3251DNCDNC95
13thLaser91113Highcliffe SCDave Burrows211121161214(DNC)(DNC)95
14thLaser 4.7186027Christchurch SCDrew Barnes4323(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC96
15thOK18Christchurch SCAndy Rushworth(DNC)(DNC)8736DNCDNC108
16thLaser172130Highcliffe SCPete Emerson2014‑2421201817(DNC)110
17thRS Aero 71490Highcliffe SCGraham Platt‑2220‑2222212114DNF112
18thLaser Radial160012Highcliffe SCJohn Phelps16161817DNF(DNC)DNF(DNC)112
19thLaser176337Parkstone YCOwain Hughes5610.58(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC113.5
20thLaser209152/138538 Robin Annett(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC11996119
21stFinn20Christchurch SCAndy Denison147(DNC)(DNC)15.57.5DNCDNC128
22ndLaser181810Christchurch SCJack Acton(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC9DNF59131
23rdRS Feva XL430Highcliffe SCAlex/Jane Gibson(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC2251111133
24thRS Vision1180Christchurch SCRichard Beasley192323242420(DNC)(DNC)133
25thRS Aero 71897Highcliffe SCKen Fowler(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC14111312134
26thEurope351Highcliffe SCPete Bell8.5121725(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC146.5
27thLaser Radial178768Christchurch SCKeith Mitchell18132019(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC154
28thSolo5683Spinnaker SCAndy Hyland(DNC)(DNC)715DNCDNC12DNC160
29thLaser Radial723Highcliffe SCLorrian Wells(DNC)(DNC)DNFDNC612DNCDNC171
30thFinn37Christchurch SCSteve Hayles(DNC)(DNC)65DNCDNCDNCDNC179
31stLaser Radial86027Christchurch SCJenny Barnes1022(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC200
32ndFinn24Christchurch SCRory Barnes(DNC)(DNC)1913DNCDNCDNCDNC200
33rdLaser156427Mudeford SCTom Reid6DNF(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC201
34thLaser 4.772233Christchurch SCSue Hayes2418(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC210
35thLaser Radial179672Christchurch SCRichard Hunt2321(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC212
36thLaser Radial164443Highcliffe SCGary Woodley(DNC)(DNC)2523DNCDNCDNCDNC216
37thLaser1393  2624(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC218
38thLaser 4.7143683Christchurch SCAnn Hadley2525(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC218
39thLaser18Mudeford SC (DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC15DNC225
40thLaser 4.7193265Christchurch SCSophie Walker(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC23DNCDNCDNC233
41stLaser181343RNSAStan Laurenson‑BattenDNF(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC238

No racing for a month now, Sea and Harbour Spring series start in April.

For further information please see www.highcliffesailing.co.uk or follow us twitter.

