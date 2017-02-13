Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Open Series - Overall

by Sarah Desjonqueres today at 1:49 pm

Wild, wet, windy and wonderful end to the series

When the morning's racing starts with the competitors looking at the club anemometer and asking if we are actually going to race in this weather, you know you are in for a blast. An ominous forecast had clearly spooked some, with only 18 of the 41 who had signed up over the series, finding their way to the start line for the last 2 races of this year's Icicle Open.

This Sunday morning's sailing was without a doubt pure Finn racing weather and with 7 of them chomping at the bit on the start line they certainly presented a force to be reckoned with. For the second week running, start line shenanigans forced a general recall, and while the boats awaited the restart, the wind quietly began to fill in and start blowing the top off the chop that was growing in the harbour.

Getting away cleanly second time, most of the fleet chose a beat that took them across the top of the Run and along past the beach houses on Mudeford Spit. Arriving first at the windward mark was Moss (Finn-KYC) with Grisley (Finn-CSC) and Hurst (Finn-KYC) gunwale to gunwale right behind leading the Lasers of Reid (MSC) and Acton (CSC) chasing right their transoms close behind. As they rounded the mark, the fun really started with some screaming, gunwale clinging reaches back towards Mudeford. As the wind picked up, so did the capsized boats to upright boats ratio and by the time the second race was underway the gybe mark had transformed into the granny tack mark for many, although that said, it was still the scene for most of the carnage.

With Rusden somewhere in the Indian ocean and having taken the decision to stick with the full rig, Reid sailed a blinder in the first race but with such blustery conditions it was the Finn of Grisley who ended up with both line and first place honours, leaving Reid with a well deserved 2nd place. Keyhaven's Moss, who from what I could see, beamed with enjoyment the whole morning, sailed a tactical race and earned himself a 3rd place.

After a series of capsizes and increasing wind strength the second race start line had dwindled to just 13 competitors. The start was clean and with an ebbing tide only a few decided to cross the harbour up to the mark. With the wind not abating, the broad reaches along the top were demonstrating all the reasons why you go sailing. The roving reporter heard several 'yeehaws', witnessed many fully hiked poses for her camera and even captured Fowler (RS Aero – HSC) looking like he was foiling at one point. For Reid, it was finally the end the of line, capsizing pretty much in front of his house and he took the dip as sign to go home, retiring from the race and ending his campaign in 2nd place overall. The RS Feva of Team Gibson (HSC) had a blast, managing to fly their spinnaker wherever possible and make the most of the conditions but at the end of the day race 8 was really all about the Finns who took the top 5 places on the water and after correction, with New (CSC) taking the win, Atkins (CSC) coming in 2nd and Moss enjoying his second 3rd place of the morning.

All in all a great morning's racing, thanks for coming everyone! The event was filmed by South Coast Journalism again and the highlights should be available soon.

Overall Results:

Pos Class Sail No Club Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st Laser Radial 200227 Highcliffe SC James Rusden 2 2 1 1 1 3 (DNC) (DNC) 10 2nd Laser 184297 Mudeford SC Tim Reid 3 1 9 ‑11 2 2 2 (DNC) 19 3rd Finn 80 Christchurch SC Ray New 8.5 8 ‑14 ‑9 4 7.5 8 1 37 4th Finn 722 Keyhaven YC Simon Moss 7 9 13 6 ‑17 ‑17 3 3 41 5th Finn 28 Christchurch SC Jack Arnell 1 4 5 20 8 4 (DNC) (DNC) 42 6th Finn 577 Keyhaven YC Roddy Steel ‑11 5 ‑16 10 10 10 7 5 47 7th Finn 69 Christchurch SC Cy Grisley (DNC) (DNC) 12 4 13 16 1 7 53 8th Laser Radial 208469 Highcliffe SC Hamish Scott‑Dalgleish ‑17 ‑15 4 14 7 15 10 8 58 9th Finn 7 Keyhaven YC Hurst 13 ‑19 10.5 12 ‑15.5 13 6 4 58.5 10th Finn 581 Christchurch SC Alex Atkins 12 10 (DNC) (DNC) 19 DNF 4 2 71 11th Finn 42 Christchurch SC Richard Phillips 15 17 15 ‑18 18 ‑19 16 10 91 12th RS Aero 9 2093 Lymington Town SC Peter Barton (DNC) (DNC) 3 2 5 1 DNC DNC 95 13th Laser 91113 Highcliffe SC Dave Burrows 21 11 21 16 12 14 (DNC) (DNC) 95 14th Laser 4.7 186027 Christchurch SC Drew Barnes 4 3 2 3 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 96 15th OK 18 Christchurch SC Andy Rushworth (DNC) (DNC) 8 7 3 6 DNC DNC 108 16th Laser 172130 Highcliffe SC Pete Emerson 20 14 ‑24 21 20 18 17 (DNC) 110 17th RS Aero 7 1490 Highcliffe SC Graham Platt ‑22 20 ‑22 22 21 21 14 DNF 112 18th Laser Radial 160012 Highcliffe SC John Phelps 16 16 18 17 DNF (DNC) DNF (DNC) 112 19th Laser 176337 Parkstone YC Owain Hughes 5 6 10.5 8 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 113.5 20th Laser 209152/138538 Robin Annett (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 11 9 9 6 119 21st Finn 20 Christchurch SC Andy Denison 14 7 (DNC) (DNC) 15.5 7.5 DNC DNC 128 22nd Laser 181810 Christchurch SC Jack Acton (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 9 DNF 5 9 131 23rd RS Feva XL 430 Highcliffe SC Alex/Jane Gibson (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 22 5 11 11 133 24th RS Vision 1180 Christchurch SC Richard Beasley 19 23 23 24 24 20 (DNC) (DNC) 133 25th RS Aero 7 1897 Highcliffe SC Ken Fowler (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 14 11 13 12 134 26th Europe 351 Highcliffe SC Pete Bell 8.5 12 17 25 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 146.5 27th Laser Radial 178768 Christchurch SC Keith Mitchell 18 13 20 19 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 154 28th Solo 5683 Spinnaker SC Andy Hyland (DNC) (DNC) 7 15 DNC DNC 12 DNC 160 29th Laser Radial 723 Highcliffe SC Lorrian Wells (DNC) (DNC) DNF DNC 6 12 DNC DNC 171 30th Finn 37 Christchurch SC Steve Hayles (DNC) (DNC) 6 5 DNC DNC DNC DNC 179 31st Laser Radial 86027 Christchurch SC Jenny Barnes 10 22 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 200 32nd Finn 24 Christchurch SC Rory Barnes (DNC) (DNC) 19 13 DNC DNC DNC DNC 200 33rd Laser 156427 Mudeford SC Tom Reid 6 DNF (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 201 34th Laser 4.7 72233 Christchurch SC Sue Hayes 24 18 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 210 35th Laser Radial 179672 Christchurch SC Richard Hunt 23 21 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 212 36th Laser Radial 164443 Highcliffe SC Gary Woodley (DNC) (DNC) 25 23 DNC DNC DNC DNC 216 37th Laser 1393 26 24 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 218 38th Laser 4.7 143683 Christchurch SC Ann Hadley 25 25 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 218 39th Laser 18 Mudeford SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 15 DNC 225 40th Laser 4.7 193265 Christchurch SC Sophie Walker (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 23 DNC DNC DNC 233 41st Laser 181343 RNSA Stan Laurenson‑Batten DNF (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 238

No racing for a month now, Sea and Harbour Spring series start in April.

