Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Open Series - Overall
by Sarah Desjonqueres today at 1:49 pm
13 February 2017
Wild, wet, windy and wonderful end to the series
When the morning's racing starts with the competitors looking at the club anemometer and asking if we are actually going to race in this weather, you know you are in for a blast. An ominous forecast had clearly spooked some, with only 18 of the 41 who had signed up over the series, finding their way to the start line for the last 2 races of this year's Icicle Open.
This Sunday morning's sailing was without a doubt pure Finn racing weather and with 7 of them chomping at the bit on the start line they certainly presented a force to be reckoned with. For the second week running, start line shenanigans forced a general recall, and while the boats awaited the restart, the wind quietly began to fill in and start blowing the top off the chop that was growing in the harbour.
Getting away cleanly second time, most of the fleet chose a beat that took them across the top of the Run and along past the beach houses on Mudeford Spit. Arriving first at the windward mark was Moss (Finn-KYC) with Grisley (Finn-CSC) and Hurst (Finn-KYC) gunwale to gunwale right behind leading the Lasers of Reid (MSC) and Acton (CSC) chasing right their transoms close behind. As they rounded the mark, the fun really started with some screaming, gunwale clinging reaches back towards Mudeford. As the wind picked up, so did the capsized boats to upright boats ratio and by the time the second race was underway the gybe mark had transformed into the granny tack mark for many, although that said, it was still the scene for most of the carnage.
With Rusden somewhere in the Indian ocean and having taken the decision to stick with the full rig, Reid sailed a blinder in the first race but with such blustery conditions it was the Finn of Grisley who ended up with both line and first place honours, leaving Reid with a well deserved 2nd place. Keyhaven's Moss, who from what I could see, beamed with enjoyment the whole morning, sailed a tactical race and earned himself a 3rd place.
After a series of capsizes and increasing wind strength the second race start line had dwindled to just 13 competitors. The start was clean and with an ebbing tide only a few decided to cross the harbour up to the mark. With the wind not abating, the broad reaches along the top were demonstrating all the reasons why you go sailing. The roving reporter heard several 'yeehaws', witnessed many fully hiked poses for her camera and even captured Fowler (RS Aero – HSC) looking like he was foiling at one point. For Reid, it was finally the end the of line, capsizing pretty much in front of his house and he took the dip as sign to go home, retiring from the race and ending his campaign in 2nd place overall. The RS Feva of Team Gibson (HSC) had a blast, managing to fly their spinnaker wherever possible and make the most of the conditions but at the end of the day race 8 was really all about the Finns who took the top 5 places on the water and after correction, with New (CSC) taking the win, Atkins (CSC) coming in 2nd and Moss enjoying his second 3rd place of the morning.
All in all a great morning's racing, thanks for coming everyone! The event was filmed by South Coast Journalism again and the highlights should be available soon.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Class
|Sail No
|Club
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|Laser Radial
|200227
|Highcliffe SC
|James Rusden
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|10
|2nd
|Laser
|184297
|Mudeford SC
|Tim Reid
|3
|1
|9
|‑11
|2
|2
|2
|(DNC)
|19
|3rd
|Finn
|80
|Christchurch SC
|Ray New
|8.5
|8
|‑14
|‑9
|4
|7.5
|8
|1
|37
|4th
|Finn
|722
|Keyhaven YC
|Simon Moss
|7
|9
|13
|6
|‑17
|‑17
|3
|3
|41
|5th
|Finn
|28
|Christchurch SC
|Jack Arnell
|1
|4
|5
|20
|8
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|42
|6th
|Finn
|577
|Keyhaven YC
|Roddy Steel
|‑11
|5
|‑16
|10
|10
|10
|7
|5
|47
|7th
|Finn
|69
|Christchurch SC
|Cy Grisley
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|4
|13
|16
|1
|7
|53
|8th
|Laser Radial
|208469
|Highcliffe SC
|Hamish Scott‑Dalgleish
|‑17
|‑15
|4
|14
|7
|15
|10
|8
|58
|9th
|Finn
|7
|Keyhaven YC
|Hurst
|13
|‑19
|10.5
|12
|‑15.5
|13
|6
|4
|58.5
|10th
|Finn
|581
|Christchurch SC
|Alex Atkins
|12
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|DNF
|4
|2
|71
|11th
|Finn
|42
|Christchurch SC
|Richard Phillips
|15
|17
|15
|‑18
|18
|‑19
|16
|10
|91
|12th
|RS Aero 9
|2093
|Lymington Town SC
|Peter Barton
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|2
|5
|1
|DNC
|DNC
|95
|13th
|Laser
|91113
|Highcliffe SC
|Dave Burrows
|21
|11
|21
|16
|12
|14
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|95
|14th
|Laser 4.7
|186027
|Christchurch SC
|Drew Barnes
|4
|3
|2
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|96
|15th
|OK
|18
|Christchurch SC
|Andy Rushworth
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|7
|3
|6
|DNC
|DNC
|108
|16th
|Laser
|172130
|Highcliffe SC
|Pete Emerson
|20
|14
|‑24
|21
|20
|18
|17
|(DNC)
|110
|17th
|RS Aero 7
|1490
|Highcliffe SC
|Graham Platt
|‑22
|20
|‑22
|22
|21
|21
|14
|DNF
|112
|18th
|Laser Radial
|160012
|Highcliffe SC
|John Phelps
|16
|16
|18
|17
|DNF
|(DNC)
|DNF
|(DNC)
|112
|19th
|Laser
|176337
|Parkstone YC
|Owain Hughes
|5
|6
|10.5
|8
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|113.5
|20th
|Laser
|209152/138538
|
|Robin Annett
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|11
|9
|9
|6
|119
|21st
|Finn
|20
|Christchurch SC
|Andy Denison
|14
|7
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|15.5
|7.5
|DNC
|DNC
|128
|22nd
|Laser
|181810
|Christchurch SC
|Jack Acton
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|9
|DNF
|5
|9
|131
|23rd
|RS Feva XL
|430
|Highcliffe SC
|Alex/Jane Gibson
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|22
|5
|11
|11
|133
|24th
|RS Vision
|1180
|Christchurch SC
|Richard Beasley
|19
|23
|23
|24
|24
|20
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|133
|25th
|RS Aero 7
|1897
|Highcliffe SC
|Ken Fowler
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|14
|11
|13
|12
|134
|26th
|Europe
|351
|Highcliffe SC
|Pete Bell
|8.5
|12
|17
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|146.5
|27th
|Laser Radial
|178768
|Christchurch SC
|Keith Mitchell
|18
|13
|20
|19
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|154
|28th
|Solo
|5683
|Spinnaker SC
|Andy Hyland
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|7
|15
|DNC
|DNC
|12
|DNC
|160
|29th
|Laser Radial
|723
|Highcliffe SC
|Lorrian Wells
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNF
|DNC
|6
|12
|DNC
|DNC
|171
|30th
|Finn
|37
|Christchurch SC
|Steve Hayles
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|5
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|179
|31st
|Laser Radial
|86027
|Christchurch SC
|Jenny Barnes
|10
|22
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|200
|32nd
|Finn
|24
|Christchurch SC
|Rory Barnes
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|19
|13
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|200
|33rd
|Laser
|156427
|Mudeford SC
|Tom Reid
|6
|DNF
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|201
|34th
|Laser 4.7
|72233
|Christchurch SC
|Sue Hayes
|24
|18
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|210
|35th
|Laser Radial
|179672
|Christchurch SC
|Richard Hunt
|23
|21
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|212
|36th
|Laser Radial
|164443
|Highcliffe SC
|Gary Woodley
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|23
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|216
|37th
|Laser
|1393
|
|
|26
|24
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|218
|38th
|Laser 4.7
|143683
|Christchurch SC
|Ann Hadley
|25
|25
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|218
|39th
|Laser
|18
|Mudeford SC
|
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|15
|DNC
|225
|40th
|Laser 4.7
|193265
|Christchurch SC
|Sophie Walker
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|23
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|233
|41st
|Laser
|181343
|RNSA
|Stan Laurenson‑Batten
|DNF
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|238
No racing for a month now, Sea and Harbour Spring series start in April.
