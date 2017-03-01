Phantom Eastern Series 2017

by Chris Roberts today at 12:18 pm

An exciting series of events has been planned for the Phantom Eastern Series this year with the first meeting being a combined event with the Southern Region at Island Barn.

This event is being run in conjunction with the RS Aero fleet as the club views these two classes as being complementary in covering the full range of helms weights.

The series includes a mix of one day Saturday events and several full weekends to accommodate those that don't want to miss out on club sailing and those that like to socialise over a weekend.

The Eastern Area Championship is being held at the RCYC as part of Burnham Week during the Bank Holiday.

Lead sponsorship is Seamark Nunn.