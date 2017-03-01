Please select your home edition
Phantom Eastern Series 2017

by Chris Roberts today at 12:18 pm 1 March 2017

An exciting series of events has been planned for the Phantom Eastern Series this year with the first meeting being a combined event with the Southern Region at Island Barn.

This event is being run in conjunction with the RS Aero fleet as the club views these two classes as being complementary in covering the full range of helms weights.

The series includes a mix of one day Saturday events and several full weekends to accommodate those that don't want to miss out on club sailing and those that like to socialise over a weekend.

The Eastern Area Championship is being held at the RCYC as part of Burnham Week during the Bank Holiday.

Lead sponsorship is Seamark Nunn.

  • 25th March - Island Barn Sailing Club Saturday event
  • 6th May - Fishers Green Saturday event
  • 10th-11th June - Creeksea Sailing Club Weekend
  • 17th-18th June - Stone Sailing Club Weekend
  • 22nd July - Oulton Broad SC Saturday event
  • 26th-28th - August Eastern Region Championships RCYC
  • 14th-15th - October Alton Water Weekend

Related Articles

Phantom Northern Series 2017
Friendly and competitive racing over 7 events With the sailing season fast approaching, the dates for the Phantom Northern Series have been finalised. As every year, the Phantoms in the North will be visiting some great clubs and locations. Posted on 26 Feb Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy
Merlin Rocket and Phantom take the trophies It was a day to remember for the Merlin Rockets, taking all three top places in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club on Saturday. Posted on 30 Jan Happy new year from all at P&B!
Phantom sailors Clive Morley wins prize draw P&B have made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover. Posted on 3 Jan Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Phantom Class Eastern Region 2016 Round-Up
Forty boats compete in the series With the year now drawing to a close plans are being made for next year's events to build upon the popularity of the Phantom in the Eastern Area. Here's a review of the year... Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Phantoms at Burghfield
Southern Travellers Series finale The final event of the Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Area Series took place at Burghfield Sailing Club on 3rd December. The event was originally scheduled for the end of October. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Phantoms at Burghfield preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 6 Burghfield Sailing Club in Berkshire is in a nice central location for Southern Travellers to get to easily. First start 11am for a day of popular sprint races, hoping for 8 races and the forecast looks good. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 Ovington Inlands at Grafham preview
Pre-enter now, and check the Autumn clearance sale too The Ovington Inland Championships are returning to Grafham Water SC after the 2015 Championship was cancelled due to gales. The 505 class are attending for the first time and are joining the established classes at this annual regatta. Posted on 21 Oct 2016 Phantom Eastern Series at Alton Water
John Wayling takes the Series title again Alton Water hosted the last round of the 2016 travellers circuit with 23 entries from around the Eastern region and further afield. The largest contingent were from Creeksea SC with six boats and one Alton based ex-Phantom sailor re-joined the fold. Posted on 19 Oct 2016 Phantoms at Bartley
Trusting in the all-wise Ood Howard Eeles Sunday 18th September saw Bartley Sailing Club play host to a round of the Phantom Midland Circuit. Sailors were greeted by a gentle force 1-2 straight down the lake which disappeared to nothing as the sun broke though by the 11.00 start. Posted on 20 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Phantom Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
