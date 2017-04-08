Project Crew Match at the Royal Lymington YC: Boats Seeking Crew Seeking Boats...

Please select your home edition
by John Turner today at 11:15 am 8 April 2017
Royal Lymington YC Solent Keelboat Racing © Chris Leighton

The Royal Lymington Yacht Club is keen to promote even greater participation in keelboat racing for more West Solent boats and crew. As such the Club is holding a 'Crew Match' morning in the Bath Road clubhouse on Saturday 8th April at 1030 for those who would like to race their keelboats but need crew or those who would like to crew in a race but don't have a boat.

Project Crew Match at the RLymYC - photo © RLymYC
Project Crew Match at the RLymYC - photo © RLymYC

The focus is on the Club's highly popular Thursday evening races where many boats and crew of mixed competitiveness, ability, age and experience compete in various classes off the Lymington River entrance throughout the spring and summer. Then there's lots of weekend sailing and other race events to compete in as well.

The competition on the water is always taken seriously but the camaraderie and prize giving back in the clubhouse afterwards is an equally important part of the events. Interested? Just drop in to the clubhouse on 8th April. You don't have to book or be a Club member to join in.

