Project Crew Match at the Royal Lymington YC: Boats Seeking Crew Seeking Boats...

by John Turner today at 11:15 am

The Royal Lymington Yacht Club is keen to promote even greater participation in keelboat racing for more West Solent boats and crew. As such the Club is holding a 'Crew Match' morning in the Bath Road clubhouse on Saturday 8th April at 1030 for those who would like to race their keelboats but need crew or those who would like to crew in a race but don't have a boat.

The focus is on the Club's highly popular Thursday evening races where many boats and crew of mixed competitiveness, ability, age and experience compete in various classes off the Lymington River entrance throughout the spring and summer. Then there's lots of weekend sailing and other race events to compete in as well.

The competition on the water is always taken seriously but the camaraderie and prize giving back in the clubhouse afterwards is an equally important part of the events. Interested? Just drop in to the clubhouse on 8th April. You don't have to book or be a Club member to join in.