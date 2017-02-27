Please select your home edition
The World Sailing Show - March 2017

by Sunset + Vine today at 11:24 am 27 February 2017

Part 1:

  • World Cup Series Miami - Big names jumping ship
  • The impressive new wave of young talent in Miami

Part 2:

  • Francis Joyon's staggering new world record
  • Unveiled - the new America's Cup Class machines
  • High speed crash and burn on the ice
  • You Tube bonus feature – Vendée Globe, Armel vs Alex

World Cup Series Miami - Big names jumping ship

He is the undisputed king of the Laser, a global sailing celebrity and a rock star at home in Brazil. Little surprise then, that Robert Scheidt's move from the Laser to a 49er was big news at the World Cup Series in Miami.

We found out why Scheidt has decided to switch one sail for three, learn to trapeze in his forties while sharing the experience with a crew. There were other top names trying something different as well, but why?

The World Sailing Show was there to find out.

The impressive new wave of young talent in Miami

Among the familiar names in the World Cup Series fleet, there were plenty of new faces and new partnerships.

Some were competing in their first World Cup Series. Some had come straight from the Youth Worlds with medals around their necks and impressive track records, ready to square up to the big guns.

Many of them know they have a long way to go to challenge the established names for a place at the Games in 2020, but their performances in Miami made it clear that they were up for the challenge.

Miami wasn't just the start of a new Olympic cycle, but the beginning of an impressive new wave of young talent.

Francis Joyon's staggering new world record

When Loic Peyron set a new record time for the fastest lap of the planet under sail back in 2012, many thought it would be years before this blistering pace would be beaten. And even then, the odds were that the next successful team would only be able to shave rather than slash time off the record.

But Joyon's six man crew demolished that idea by taking five days off Peyron's record to claim the Jules Verne Trophy.

We take a look at how they did it.

Unveiled - the new America's Cup Class machines

Built in secret, behind closed doors, it's time to reveal the first of the new breed of America's Cup Class machines.

They promise to be the fastest in 166 years of America's Cup racing and the most advanced in the sailing world.

Our look at the boats that will race for the America's Cup this year.

High speed crash and burn on the ice

When DN ice yachts can travel at more than four times the wind speed, 10 knots is a breezy day on the ice. Speeds can regularly exceed 100kph.

The speed is exhilarating and with a fleet of 50 boats on the race course, the closing speeds can be both alarming and intoxicating.

Former Finn sailor, David Howlett coached three teams to five Olympic Gold medals, including Ben Ainslie. But now after 24 years of working towards other peoples' success, he is using his spare time to work on his own and has switched to racing a DN. He explains to The World Sailing Show what makes ice yachting tick and why he has become so hooked.

YouTube bonus feature – Vendée Globe, Armel vs Alex

It had been a singlehanded match race around the world. For 24,000 nautical miles, Armel Le Cleac'h aboard Banque Populaire and Alex Thomson, skippering Hugo Boss, had locked horns for 74 days.

With 300 miles to the finish, Thomson had reduced the gap to just 33 miles in a race that looked set to go down to the wire.

Related Articles

Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race
Winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall Paul Clitheroe's TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year's Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall. Posted on 19 Feb Burling and Tuke named Team of the Year
At the 54th Halberg Awards in Auckland Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Posted on 10 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall
Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today. Posted on 6 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 2
Young sailors step into Olympic classes Transitioning from youth sailing classes to Olympic classes is a big focus for youngsters competing in the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta hosted by Murrays Bay Sailing Club this weekend. Posted on 5 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 1
Olympians and budding sailors come together Sailors of all ages from across New Zealand and overseas took to the water for the start of the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta which kicked off on Auckland's North Shore today. Posted on 4 Feb Six Miami medals for Britain
As first 2017 World Cup concludes Britain's sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January). Posted on 30 Jan World Cup Series Miami overall
Hitting the high notes When the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. Posted on 30 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 5
Shifty conditions make Medal Races a test of nerve With the World Cup Series secure going into the Medal Race, 49er sailors Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. Posted on 29 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 4
Grael and Kunze show their mettle For Brazil's Martine Soffiati Grael and Kahena Kunze, the fourth day of the 2017 World Cup Series Miami presented by Sunbrella started on a sour note, with a 14th in a 16-boat 49erFX fleet. Posted on 28 Jan World Cup Series Miami day 3
Minimising risk key on 'crazy' Biscayne Bay For Swiss RS:X sailor Mateo Sanz Lanz, success on the third day of racing at the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella was as much about what he didn't do as what he did do. Posted on 27 Jan

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
