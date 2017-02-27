The World Sailing Show - March 2017

Part 1:

World Cup Series Miami - Big names jumping ship

The impressive new wave of young talent in Miami

Part 2:

Francis Joyon's staggering new world record

Unveiled - the new America's Cup Class machines

High speed crash and burn on the ice

You Tube bonus feature – Vendée Globe, Armel vs Alex

He is the undisputed king of the Laser, a global sailing celebrity and a rock star at home in Brazil. Little surprise then, that Robert Scheidt's move from the Laser to a 49er was big news at the World Cup Series in Miami.

We found out why Scheidt has decided to switch one sail for three, learn to trapeze in his forties while sharing the experience with a crew. There were other top names trying something different as well, but why?

The World Sailing Show was there to find out.

The impressive new wave of young talent in Miami

Among the familiar names in the World Cup Series fleet, there were plenty of new faces and new partnerships.

Some were competing in their first World Cup Series. Some had come straight from the Youth Worlds with medals around their necks and impressive track records, ready to square up to the big guns.

Many of them know they have a long way to go to challenge the established names for a place at the Games in 2020, but their performances in Miami made it clear that they were up for the challenge.

Miami wasn't just the start of a new Olympic cycle, but the beginning of an impressive new wave of young talent.

Francis Joyon's staggering new world record

When Loic Peyron set a new record time for the fastest lap of the planet under sail back in 2012, many thought it would be years before this blistering pace would be beaten. And even then, the odds were that the next successful team would only be able to shave rather than slash time off the record.

But Joyon's six man crew demolished that idea by taking five days off Peyron's record to claim the Jules Verne Trophy.

We take a look at how they did it.

Unveiled - the new America's Cup Class machines

Built in secret, behind closed doors, it's time to reveal the first of the new breed of America's Cup Class machines.

They promise to be the fastest in 166 years of America's Cup racing and the most advanced in the sailing world.

Our look at the boats that will race for the America's Cup this year.

High speed crash and burn on the ice

When DN ice yachts can travel at more than four times the wind speed, 10 knots is a breezy day on the ice. Speeds can regularly exceed 100kph.

The speed is exhilarating and with a fleet of 50 boats on the race course, the closing speeds can be both alarming and intoxicating.

Former Finn sailor, David Howlett coached three teams to five Olympic Gold medals, including Ben Ainslie. But now after 24 years of working towards other peoples' success, he is using his spare time to work on his own and has switched to racing a DN. He explains to The World Sailing Show what makes ice yachting tick and why he has become so hooked.

YouTube bonus feature – Vendée Globe, Armel vs Alex

It had been a singlehanded match race around the world. For 24,000 nautical miles, Armel Le Cleac'h aboard Banque Populaire and Alex Thomson, skippering Hugo Boss, had locked horns for 74 days.

With 300 miles to the finish, Thomson had reduced the gap to just 33 miles in a race that looked set to go down to the wire.