Visit Gul at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Lauren Porter, Gul Watersports today at 3:02 pm

This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for the very best in dinghy sailing apparel. Gul Watersports will be featuring the new Code Zero range of sailing wetsuits.

The all new steamer offers improved warmth and flexibility, an essential for hard working crew.

The new Code Zero Longjohn and Longjane offer more impact protection than ever before.

The Gul stand, B42, will also be the place to bump into href="http://www.gul.com/team-gul/sail">Team Gul sailors who will be around the show offering tips and suggestions.

2017 is going to be a busy year for the team at Gul. We have agreed headline sponsorship deals for Mirror Worlds at Restronguet Sailing Club, Fireball Nationals and Europeans at Lyme Regis Sailing Club and Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club.

Gul firmly believe in putting some of the profits back into the sport of Dinghy Racing.

www.gul.com