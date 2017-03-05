Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2016 September

Visit Gul at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Lauren Porter, Gul Watersports today at 3:02 pm Stand B42, 4-5 March 2017

This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for the very best in dinghy sailing apparel. Gul Watersports will be featuring the new Code Zero range of sailing wetsuits.

The all new steamer offers improved warmth and flexibility, an essential for hard working crew.

The new Code Zero Longjohn and Longjane offer more impact protection than ever before.

The Gul stand, B42, will also be the place to bump into href="http://www.gul.com/team-gul/sail">Team Gul sailors who will be around the show offering tips and suggestions.

2017 is going to be a busy year for the team at Gul. We have agreed headline sponsorship deals for Mirror Worlds at Restronguet Sailing Club, Fireball Nationals and Europeans at Lyme Regis Sailing Club and Scorpion Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club.

Gul firmly believe in putting some of the profits back into the sport of Dinghy Racing.

www.gul.com

Related Articles

Fireball Australian Championship
Racing at the Limestone Coast of South Australia When Fireball International decided to hold their Worlds in South Africa in December in 2016, the Fireball Association of South Australia decided to move the Australian Championships back 6 weeks and sign up a country club for a four day event. Posted on 23 Feb Itchenor Sailing Club prepares
For a busy season of sailing Itchenor Sailing Club in Chichester prepares to kick off a busy season of sailing with renowned regattas, top tournaments and family fixtures among the line-up. Posted on 22 Feb Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series 2 Round 6
Two races held in lively conditions Sunday's DMYC Frostbites saw two excellent races in lively conditions in DL harbour. According to the DLH weather site the wind was mostly westerly about 10-12 knots but gusting at times more than 20 knots. Posted on 20 Feb Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series 2 Round 5
The fat lady hadn't sung... or the sailing equivalent! In truth, the storyline is only one of a number of possible headlines that I contemplated before writing this report. Last week I wrote of the vagaries of weather forecasting and this week was no different and that too could form a headline. Posted on 6 Feb Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals
Entry now open for 2017 event at Lyme Regis It is with great pleasure that the UKFA in association with Lyme Regis sailing club can announce that the entries for the 2017 Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals is now open. Posted on 2 Feb Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series 2 Round 4
The vagaries of forecasting! In the build-up to the weekend's racing, the forecast from Thursday on XCWeather suggested it might not be possible to get a race in, but by early Sunday morning the forecast was down to 12–18 knots from the SE. Posted on 30 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series 2 Round 2
Accurate forecast puts off participation? Yesterday's diminished Fireball fleet in DMYC's Frostbite Series may have been a consequence of the actual weather mirroring the forecast. XCWeather had been predicting winds of 17 knots with gusts up to 28 knots. Posted on 16 Jan 2017 Gul Mirror Worlds
NoR published and entry system now open The Notice Of Race for the 2017 Gul Mirror World Championship and British National Championship has now been published and can be downloaded via the link. Posted on 10 Jan Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series 2 Round 1
New Year, new hopes! Series 2 of the Dun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club's Frostbites started in very hopeful conditions as the first of this report's attached photographs attests. Posted on 8 Jan

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy