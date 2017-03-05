Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Harken T18 - 18mm
Harken T18 - 18mm
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Come and say hello to the ASF at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 10:41 am Stand B50, 4-5 March 2017

The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) and Bart's Bash team is back at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show for a third year and with a fabulous line-up of fun activities and some important messages as they continue flying the flag and fundraising in memory of Andrew 'Bart' Simpson.

In addition to some of the fun interaction planned for Show visitors e.g. the Treasure Hunt, giving you the change to have a giggle with a camera and a photo bomb frame, and launching a fantastic Cowes Week Experience Day Prize Draw, the Foundation is also reminding visitors why it was set up and what incredible work and opportunities - and results - it is now delivering.

Up to and including 2017 to date, there have been 45 individual projects delivered and grants pledged, totalling £736,000 across 12 countries including 200 fully subsidised places available on volunteer courses over two years. The Foundation is also creating a useful 'shopping list' that will clearly illustrate what a specific amount of money donated actually pays for.

2017's FUNdraising activities start here!

There's news of a terrific new partnership between Topper and the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre (ASSC) in Weymouth whereby the Centre becomes a Topper demonstration hub, supplying 20 boats from across the Topper range for the Centre to use to help get more young people on the water.

So, head for Stand B50 and especially look out for the chance to enter a fabulous Prize Draw for up to four people (a family of four or four adults) to enjoy a very special Cowes Week Experience Day at the world's most famous sailing regatta including a RIB ride, a meet & greet photo opportunity with some of the Foundation's Ambassadors, (some of the best-known names in sailing), a full hospitality package including event merchandise, food, drink and transport costs to/from Cowes.

Underpinning much of this activity is the FUNdraising element with the emphasis on FUN as well as fundraising! In addition to important opportunities such as auctions and raffles at special dinners and those all-important personal donations and collection boxes, this year's main fundraising and awareness platforms for the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation are Cowes Week (29 July - 5 August) as the regatta's Official Charity, and through Bart's Bash, the world's largest sailing event (16-17 September).

The 2017 Bart's Bash venue registration will be LIVE from the opening of the Show on March 4th.

Related Articles

America's Cup Year has special resonance
For the Andrew Simpson Foundation It will not have escaped many people's notice that 2017 is the year of the America's Cup in Bermuda, a much-anticipated sporting event of global interest & of special significance to the Trustees, Management team, Supporters and Beneficiaries of the ASF. Posted on 16 Feb ASSF is Official Event Charity for Cowes Week
Also providing on-water activities for kids during the racing Cowes Week Limited (CWL) is delighted to announce that, following an extensive evaluation process, they have selected the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation (ASSF) as the official event charity for Cowes Week for 2017. Posted on 30 Nov 2016 Third round of grants for ASSF
Charity welcomes applications from disabled sailors The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation has released details of its third round of grants to support disabled sailing across the world. Posted on 6 Oct 2016 The Magenta Project and ASSF working together
To inspire the next generation of female sailors Eight girls from the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation (ASSF) have spent the day sailing on board an M32 Catamaran with some of the female sailors from The Magenta Project. Posted on 10 Aug 2016 Unique opportunity to experience AC45 sailing
In a special charity event! On Thursday 21st July, ahead of the America's Cup World Series Portsmouth, all six America's Cup teams will be holding a Pro-Am event on the Solent in aid of the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation (ASSF). Posted on 5 Jul 2016 How sailing improves lives of young people
Focus of new Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation website International sailing charity, The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation has launched a new website which demonstrates how it is currently working to use sailing to promote health and wellbeing, and develop personal skills. Posted on 25 Apr 2016 We talk to Richard Percy & Tony Bishop
Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation and Bart's Bash plans The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation celebrated 2015 fundraisers at the Dinghy Show and we talked to Richard Percy and Tony Bishop about their plans for supporting sailing in 2016, their disabled sailing focus, and plans for the third Bart's Bash. Posted on 14 Mar 2016 ASSF supports volunteer instructor development
At sailing clubs across the UK The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation has announced it is to fully subsidise 200 RYA instructor courses and a variety of instructor endorsements over the next two years (2016 and 2017). Posted on 7 Mar 2016 What's been achieved so far
By the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation has some very exciting stats to share with you as we kick off a New Year. Posted on 16 Jan 2016 Sailing charity welcomes applications
For its second round of grants The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation has launched its second round of formal grant giving, allowing charities and not-for-profit sailing initiatives and organisations across the world to apply for a grant of up to £10,000. Posted on 1 Oct 2015

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy