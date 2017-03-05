Contenders Ready!

Talk to the Contender class at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Julie Howe

by Tony Brooks today at 9:05 am

Yes, I know, that was early nineties, some 25 years ago, but I had just brought my first Contender and a club member shouted this to me every Sunday morning without fail as I left the changing rooms.

With the worst of the winter now behind us, it is time to plan your year of sailing. For the Contenders it starts with the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexander Palace and this year there will be one Contender on show as part of the Hartley Boats stand, actually its Ed's highly polished Chris Somner boat with a few Contender old hands standing around it ready to talk Contendering to anyone willing to listen. So please come along for a chat, an information flyer and a look at some on screen Contendering.

The Contender committee members have been working hard over the winter to put together a full list of events for this year (actually when I say the committee members, I do mean Ed. The rest of us just agreed to his list that he had worked tirelessly on, probably for months) with events from Restronguet in the south west, Broadstairs in the south east, Abersoch in north Wales all the way up to Yorkshire Dales. So no matter where you are in the country there is a venue near you, unless you live in Scotland (Sorry Mr Davis). The first open meeting of the year will be at Burton Sailing Club on 18th & 19th March. We then have a number of events throughout the year all the way to the last week in October for the Inland Championships at Rutland Water, so get them in the diary and boldly written on the calendars before family member have other ideas.

Attending your first open meeting in a new class can sometimes seem a little daunting, if you have never been along to a Contender open before, below are a few guidelines to make sure your first meeting goes well: