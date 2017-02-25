Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails Solo P-2 Mainsail
North Sails Solo P-2 Mainsail

Boats for sale

Solo 3541 in Excellent Condition
located in Stourbridge
Jack Holt Built GRP Solo 3538
located in Coventry

Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship at Draycote Water Sailing Club

by Will Loy today at 3:02 am 25 February 2017

After some careful consideration the NSCA committee decided to go ahead with the event, despite a rather menacing forecast of 22-33 knot winds.

33 entries reflected the support for the decision and with the race briefing done, the intrepid fleet rigged and screamed out onto the race course.

PRO John Rhode, ably assisted by ex Solo legend Chris Avery and a team of young enthusiastic youths, set a triangle/sausage course with the sneaky white spreader mark in place which would be the undoing of a few who did not read the SI,s.

Race 1

The fleet were away first time and battled up the course in the increasing breeze. A steady force 5 with a dash of force 7 for good measure. Some of the more 'worldly' sailors chose to head back into shore, hip and knee replacements still intact.

At the top mark it was Paul Childs who was borrowing his father's Solo for the day who rounded first, the 110 kg sailor, based at Hayling Island S.C. clearly enjoying the challenge and he set off for the gybe mark with Mike Sims and Charlie Cumbley in pursuit. Childs lead quickly evaporated as a squall took him by surprise and sent him swimming. He got back up to third before a nose dive and hypothermia got the better of him. It was at this point he realised his choice of hikers, two rash vests and a spray top were no match for the water temperature and he retired to the shower.

Up front it was a race long tussle between Sims and Cumbley who was sailing his new Winder Mk 2 for the first time. Cumbley took the lead up the beat but Sims reclaimed top spot and they set off on a lip trembling plane to the gybe mark, which was handily placed in front of the clubhouse for maximum pressure. Sims chose to tack around and Cumbley, having seen the manoeuvre and sensing a chance tried the Hollywood pass and fell in to windward. Sims took the fully deserved bullet with Cumbley recovering to second from Andy Davis and Ian Hopwood.

Andy Davis ahead of Martin Frary during the Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship at Draycote Water - photo © Will Loy
Andy Davis ahead of Martin Frary during the Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship at Draycote Water - photo © Will Loy

Race 2

PRO John Rhode reconfigured the course as the wind tracked left, not unusual at Draycote when the wind is coming from left of the clubhouse. Cumbley and Shane McCarthy were close to the pin end but Ian Hopwood nailed it while Sims chose to hold back a little. The wind strength had abated and those watching on from the comfortable caress of the bar must have been gutted. Cumbley was headed and tacked into a nice left hander which saw him first to the top mark from Hopwood, Davis and Martin Frary who was revelling in the breeze. Sims was stranded out to the right but still rounded in the top six.

Cumbley had his angry game face on and made no mistakes, pulling away from the fleet who were guilty of more in fighting than the Labour Party. Watching these sailors, at the near top of their game reminded me of how I used to enjoy such conditions...I was then brought back to reality as a wave exploded on to my media rib. Cumbley first by a mile from Frary and Davis. Sims finished fourth which would prove crucial in the overall results.

Race 3

In a replay of race 2, Cumbley nailed the pin and having tacked onto port was already in a commanding position with the fleet beneath him. The wind, while a world away from the violence of race 1 was still throwing punches like a blind boxer. With the Solo rig on max tension and simple fatigue a distant memory from the pain that was being felt now, there was still work to be done.

Cumbley screamed down the second leg with McCarthy, Davis and Ollie Davenport a way back but hopeful of another Cumbley swim. Sims and Chris Brown were next and the plane down to the wing mark must have been exhilarating. Cumbley made no mistakes and completed the three lap race with an unassailable lead. GP World champion 2016 Mcarthy finished second from the consistent Davis in third with Brown and Sims completing the top five.

Charlie Cumbley wins the Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship at Draycote Water - photo © Will Loy
Charlie Cumbley wins the Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship at Draycote Water - photo © Will Loy

So, Cumbley retained his Noble Marine Winter Championship title and with his sights firmly set on the National Solo UK Championship (Royal Torbay July 9-14) has set down a marker. Mike Sims will be buoyed by his bullet in race 1 and seems stronger to me in his strength and resolve this year. Andy Davis admitted to not being fully prepped for this event and will no doubt be race ready well before July.

It was great to see Shane McCarthy on the water and he is good eye candy for the girls, we really need more of those at Solo social events!

Special mention to Colin Mather who completed all three races and this sort of spirit is what makes the class so resilient.

Overall Results: (top five, full results to follow)

1st Charlie Cumbley
2nd Mike Sims
3rd Andy Davis
4th Shane McCarthy
5th Martin Frary

Well done Oliver Davenport, first junior and 7th overall, Nigel Davies, first Vet and 11th overall and Roger Lumby, 1st GM and 15th overall.

Special thanks to Noble Marine who are our class sponsor and to the team at Draycote who ran a faultless event in some extreme conditions.

Next stop is the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show then the Spring Championship at Oxford S.C. on April 29th.

Related Articles

Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 7
A return to the light stuff After last Sunday's big breeze this week saw a return to the light stuff. The 49 starters in the first race of the day had to make do with a westerly breeze that averaged at 4 knots with the occasional 8 knot gust. Posted on 25 Feb Noble Marine Solo Winters to go ahead
Forecast for Draycote Water looking good The forecast for Saturday is currently averaging 18-22mph which will provide great conditions for racing. Posted on 24 Feb Possible postponement for the Solos
Strong winds forecast for Noble Marine Winter Championship The current forecast for the Noble Marine Winter Championship is currently 22mph gusting 39mph at 9am and sustained gusts of 39-40 throughout the day. Clearly too strong to race, so please be aware that we may postpone the event. Posted on 23 Feb Allen at the 2017 RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
New International 14 and Solo to feature on the stand This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for a range of new products from Allen Brothers, the leading UK manufacturer of performance sailing hardware. Posted on 23 Feb Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship preview
Taking place this Saturday at Draycote Water This Saturday sees the season opener for the National Solo fleet as we contest the Noble Marine Winter Championship. Posted on 21 Feb Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 6
A day to remember with too much wind at times The last three weeks have seen very little wind (last week was abandoned due to there being nothing at all) but this Sunday was a day to remember for maybe too much wind at times. Posted on 13 Feb Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 4
40 boats went for it after ice was broken Once again competitors arrived to find no wind and, due to an overnight freeze resulting in parts of the Flash being covered with a thin layer of ice, it looked like there was not going to be any racing today. Posted on 5 Feb Another jam-packed season ahead
For the National Solo Class The 2017 calendar of events in in place, the Solos have been chosen for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and the National Championship sponsorship package has been agreed. Posted on 31 Jan Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series - Day 3
A freezing cold drift around the Flash After last Sunday's blast around the Flash, this week we had to put up with a freezing cold day as we drifted around in 4 knots of wind for the first race and, as the day wore on, it didn't get any better for the 51 boats that went afloat. Posted on 27 Jan Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series - Day 2
Bright sunshine, chilly and lots of wind A delayed start to the Tipsy Icicle series due to fog and lack of wind last week but no such problems this Sunday as we were blessed with a bright but chilly day and lots of wind as the Tipsy Icicle series started in earnest. Posted on 18 Jan

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting for Solo and Europe
Chichester YC- 28 May Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy