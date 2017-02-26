Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
ICOM MA-500TR Class B AIS Transponder
ICOM MA-500TR Class B AIS Transponder
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester

Illuson Icebreaker Trophy at Bembridge Sailing Club

by Mike Samuelson today at 7:51 pm 25-26 February 2017

A brisk SSW'erly breeze and not a enough water in the middle of the harbour to start on time greeted the thirteen enthusiastic Illusionists and three race officers early on Saturday morning.

After a postponement of just over 20 minutes, the first race got away to a clean start. Mark Downer carried on from where he finished a fortnight ago and was first round the windward mark with his son George, Bruce Huber & Julia Bailey close behind. As the race developed, Mark extended his lead and the efforts of the chasing group focused on who was going to take second & third. After some close racing and tactical selection of the best leeward gate buoy to round to cross the line at the end of the third round, Bruce came in a couple of boat lengths ahead of Julia who was about a foot in front of George.

The start of the second race looked as if it was going to require a general recall, but with a few seconds to the hooter, the line cleared to leave only Bruce Huber, Mike Toogood and an unidentified boat at the pin end as OCS. The unidentified boat went back but neither Bruce or Mike did, so although they completed the course, they did not count. Mark was again in the lead for most of the race, however not realising that his efforts were to be of no avail, Bruce was always in contention; indeed was just in front for some of second round. Having initially been next in the chasing pack Alastair Speare-Cole found himself gradually dropping down the fleet as first Julia & George overtook him, and then on the final round, Jo Downer & Steve Warren-Smith did the same. At the back of the fleet, Philip Russell found himself going round in circles when his steering broke so he retired and was towed back to the Illusion quay.

With the breeze gusting 15 - 17 knots, all credit to fleet as they got away to a clean start; that said, Julia had a senior moment and had to take a penalty after a port/starboard incident with Bruce just before the hooter. With both Bruce & Julia well back, Mark was soon on his way to a third win. Alastair Speare-Cole was second for most of the race but in the end had to make do third after Bruce powered through on the last round. Julia also made up a lot of ground after her poor start however ended up heading home after an incident with Steve Warren-Smith at the leeward gate and the realisation that the neck seal of her drysuit was too tight and making her feel distinctly woozy!

Bembridge Illusion Icebreaker Trophy - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge Illusion Icebreaker Trophy - photo © Mike Samuelson

Although she was unable to repeat her sixth place in the first race, it was great to see the Class Social Sec, Serena Gosling back out sailing following her double hip replacement last autumn. Full marks also to David Peerless who set off at 05:30 from his home on the mainland to be in time for racing!

Sunday started with some sunshine and a more gentle SW'erly breeze, however as racing progressed, there was occasional drizzle and at the start of the third and final race of the day the breeze had increased and was gusting 22-24 knots. The first race started almost on time and with a fairly short line, a flooding tide and gusts of 17 knots, it was not surprising that there were three boats OCS. What was slightly surprising was that one of them was Mark Downer! However all came back so the chase was on. The first round leaders were Bruce Huber, Jo Downer & George Downer, but as the race progressed George, despite his electric pump not working, overtook his mother (who looking back at the video clip of the start should have definitely been called OCS but got away with it!) and then held off the challenge from his father and Steve Warren-Smith.

Bembridge Illusion Icebreaker Trophy - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge Illusion Icebreaker Trophy - photo © Mike Samuelson

The second race saw more close racing with Bruce & Mark match racing at the front of the fleet as it wove its way towards the leeward gate through the mixed dinghy fleet from BHYC that was heading in the opposite direction. With gusts of 20 plus knots, it was not surprising that a few of the less experienced dinghy sailors capsized which added to the excitement. Steve & Jo were never far away from each other and at the finish only inches separated them. At the back of the fleet Hugh Doherty, Philip Russell & Mike Toogood also enjoyed a very close race. Guy Mattinson retired after partially filling up and his pump failing. David Peerless also swamped after a spectacular broach on the final run, but undaunted and with only his hand pump, managed to complete the course.

The sun made a brief appearance just before the start of the final race of the day, however in the final minute, the breeze increased to 24 knots as they lined up for the final race. Fortunately what can best be described as a slight altercation on the start line between David, Steve & Bruce was soon forgotten and at the end of the first round it was good to see Guy Mattinson in second place behind Mark with Bruce, George & Steve close on his heels. In the second round Mark & Bruce pulled out a big lead as the light drizzle kicked in again. It was still neck and neck at the start of the final round however Bruce managed to find the extra speed on the beat to the windward mark and finished a boat length or so ahead of Mark. George took third place ahead of Guy and Steve.

With both Mark & Bruce having three wins each, two seconds and their discard not counting, it came down to whoever had won the final race to split the tie; so this winter's Icebreaker Trophy went to Bruce on the narrowest of margins. George was third and Steve was fourth.

Bruce Huber wins the Bembridge Illusion Icebreaker Trophy - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bruce Huber wins the Bembridge Illusion Icebreaker Trophy - photo © Mike Samuelson

No racing next weekend; the Stratton Trophy is the following one (11th & 12th March) and then its the National Championship on 18th & 19th March.

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1Bruce Huber1012D21117
2Mark Downer1241113227
3George Downer16343426316
4Steve Warren‑Smith14655643522
5Jo Downer12394554R27
6Robin Ebsworth1289865633
7Serena Gosling122689107737
8David Peerless140777911939
9Mike Toogood14211D10810847
10Julia Bailey15732RSSS50
11Alastair Speare‑Cole1351263SSS51
12Hugh Doherty731310111181151
13Philip Russell15310RS1291056
14Guy Mattinson147SSS7R456

Videos:

Start of Race 1 on Saturday

Start of Race 2 on Saturday

Start of Race 4 on Sunday

Start of Race 5 on Sunday

Related Articles

Bembridge Illusion Valentine Trophy
Bitterly cold with sleet and strong gusts A bitterly cold North/North Easterly Force 4 to 5 breeze with sleet never far away greeted the nine intrepid Illusionists looking for some Valentine cheer on Saturday morning. Posted on 12 Feb Illusion Match Racing at Bembridge
Almost perfect on Saturday, dull and damp on Sunday The annual Illusion Match Racing Championships took place in Bembridge Harbour over the weekend in almost perfect weather on Saturday and dull & damp conditions on Sunday. Posted on 29 Jan Bembridge Illusion January Jacket
Some close and enthusiastic racing Although numbers were limited for the first trophy of the second half of the 2016-2017 Illusion winter programme - the January Jacket - held over the weekend in Bembridge Harbour, there was some very close & enthusiastic racing on both days. Posted on 16 Jan The Icebreaker that wasn't!
Frustration in Bembridge for the sailors The frustrating conditions on Friday & Saturday put paid to any racing (apparently for the first time ever) for the oldest Illusion trophy in Bembridge SC's winter programme - the Icebreaker which is traditionally held over the New Year. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker
Two beautiful sunny days with just enough wind Two beautiful sunny days with just enough wind to make for some testing racing for this year's re-scheduled Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker over the last couple of days. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 The Christmas Cracker 2016 that wasn't!
Bembridge Illusions becalmed The Christmas Cracker that wasn't! Although four races were in the end completed on Sunday, because of the complete absence of any wind on Saturday and the forecast for very light winds for Sunday it was decided to postpone awarding the Trophy. Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing
Down to the wire in thrilling final The finals of this year's Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing went to the wire with the BSC team of Bruce Huber & James Meaning beating the RVYC team of Mark & Jo Downer by the narrowest of margins Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Bembridge Illusion Bailey Bowl
Wind direction varying by up to 150 degrees A nice gentle breeze, gusts of 15 knots, the wind direction varying by as much as 150 degrees and the breeze dropping away to nil with rain & stinging hail sort of describes Saturday's conditions for the Bailey Bowl at Bembridge! Posted on 21 Nov 2016 Bembridge Illusion Guy Fawkes Trophy
Fireworks at the pin of the start It looked like there would be some fireworks at the pin end of the line at the start of the first race on Saturday for this year's Guy Fawkes Trophy when the cold Northerly F3 had flicked at least 15 degrees as the twelve Illusions came up to start. Posted on 7 Nov 2016 Bembridge Illusion Picnic Hamper
Sunderland back duelling for podium places Compared to the first Regatta of the season, there were fewer Illusions racing this weekend for the Picnic Hamper, however it was good to see last year's winner Graham Sunderland back duelling for podium places after a busy and very successful summer. Posted on 31 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy