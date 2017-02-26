Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

Free Spare Wheel with every Road Trailer Roadbase at TridentUK

by TridentUK today at 5:11 pm 26 February 2017
Free spare wheel with all trailers at TridentUK © TridentUK
Compact EU Road Base
Boats up to 3.5m
Vario 1 EU Road Base
Boats up to 4.4m
Vario 2 EU Road Base
Boats up to 5m
Vario 3 EU Road Base
Boats up to 5.65m
Vario 1D Heavy Duty EU Road Base
Boats up to 4.5m



Compact Road Trailer
Boats up to 3.5m
Mirror Road Trailer
For Mirror Dinghies
Vario 1 Road Trailer
Boats up to 4.4m
Vario 2 Road Trailer
Boats up to 5m
Flying 15 Road Trailer
For Flying 15 Dinghies
Double Stacking Trailer
For boats up to 14ft6
£900.00

Large Double Stacking Trailer
For boats up to 16ft6
Double/ Triple Stacking Box Trailer
For Flying 15 Dinghies
Flying 15 Road Trailer
For Flying 15 Dinghies
ps don't forget this offer is only until Tues 28th and
5% off trollies finishes on Tues 28th
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.

Related Articles

In need of sail, boat, drysuit, outboard repairs?
TridentUK can fix it! Send your sails or drysuits to us along with your details including your email address, and the jobs you would like done. There are lots of easy to use couriers such as Yodel, Hermes. We also carry out boat and outboard repairs. Posted on 18 Feb Boat Care & Maintenance with TridentUK
Everything needed for getting your boat sorted Everything needed for getting your boat cleaned, repaired and painted. Posted on 10 Feb New Products Just Arrived at Trident-UK
Sale extended until Monday lunchtime New products include the Icom IC-M91D Buoyant Handheld VHF/DSC w/GPS, and the Mens Hydrophobe Top from Gill. Plus we have a great range of new books, including Rules in Practice 2017-2020. Posted on 3 Feb Time Running Out in the TridentUK Winter SALE
Some Great New Offers There are some great new offers and free gloves on orders over £100. Also, for one week only, save 23% on the Trident Dry Launching Trousers! Posted on 29 Jan Up to 30% off Gloves, Socks, Boots, Hats
Great deals from TridentUK on Gill, Harken, Crewsaver Great deals from TridentUK on Gill, Harken, Crewsaver and Trident's own products. Posted on 22 Jan 10% off Trident Drysuits
And ots more clothing savings Lots more clothing savings including £100 off the Crewsaver Cirrus Drysuit including a free fleece, 30% off the Gul Ballistic Ladies Spray Top and 40% off the Gill Hurakan 3/2 Wetsuit and Gill UV Aero Vest. Posted on 14 Jan 10% off Boat Covers in the TridentUK Winter SALE
Also 3 for 2 on all Star Brite products! 10% off TridentUK boat covers including breathable and PVC over boom, flat, trailing and under covers. Also 3 for 2 on all Star Brite products and up to 20% off bags and holdalls! Posted on 8 Jan The TridentUK Winter SALE has landed!
With up to 50% OFF Up to 50% off with up to 25% off Drysuits, 5% off trollies, 15% off sails, 32% off the Gill Skiff Racer Buoyancy Aid and 25% off Crewsaver Spark Spray Tops Posted on 3 Jan It's not too late for Christmas Delivery! 
There's still time to order from TridentUK There's still time to order from TridentUK with Next Day Orders until 1pm on Thursday 22nd December. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 New, His & Hers, Best Sellers
Gift Ideas from TridentUK Gift Ideas from TridentUK includes books, sailing clothes, gloves, watches, sunglasses, plus the option for a free Christmas gift! Posted on 17 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy