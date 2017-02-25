Honours shared at Oxford-Cambridge Windsurfing Match

by Anthony Butler today at 4:00 pm

The Cambridge 1st (Blues) Team was victorious in the 31st Windsurfing Varsity Match held at Grafham Water SC on Saturday 25 February 2017. Oxford retrieved honour by winning a close and exciting 2nd Teams' Match 2-1.

Conditions were excellent for this annual encounter and everyone had a good day's windsurfing, though the offshore wind made starting tricky. Cambridge won the 1st (Blues) Match inside the distance, taking the first two races, but the teams decided to sail a third race, which Oxford won. So Cambridge retain the Paul Cox Windsurfing Trophy for yet another year – Oxford last won outright in 2013.

The 2nd Teams' match proved an interesting and exciting struggle. Cambridge headed the fleet in the first race and so assured a win for themselves. Oxford took the lead in the second race, so all depended on who finished third. A hugely exciting struggle ensued, with fortunes changing several times. But it was Oxford who were 3rd on the line – so all depended on the final deciding race. In the event, Oxford got away cleanly to finish 1, 2 and so claim the Jubilee Tankard for the first time.

Congratulations to the winning teams, plus a big thank-you to everyone who worked so hard to make the day a great success – and to Grafham Water SC for their continuing support. A gallery of photographs is available on the O&CSS website.