Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal
by Henri Lloyd today at 3:46 pm
26 February 2017
- THE -
SUNDAY JOURNAL
MENSWEAR WOMENSWEAR SAILING
Related Articles
SoftBank Team Japan launch ACC boat
Aiming to become first Japanese team to win the trophy
A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new America's Cup Class race yacht, Hikari, the next-generation boat designed to win the first ever America's Cup for a Japanese flagged challenger.
Posted today at 6:53 am
Henri Lloyd Adaptive Race Technology
Evolution of the Elite Racer Jacket & Salopette
New for 2017, Henri Lloyd's new race collection is engineered around APAPTIVE technology providing flexible solutions depending on end use.
Posted on 24 Feb
Land Rover BAR: R1 Take-Off
On the water testing for the America's Cup class boat
From Portsmouth inception to her first flight in Bermuda on 11th February. Watch the story behind R1's design, build, on the water testing and meticulous construction.
Posted on 24 Feb
Man overboard: the longest two seconds...
Graeme Spence goes over in front of the main beam
ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill has often spoken about the risks inherent in pushing the boundaries of the sport. The team had another reminder of that on Wednesday when grinder Graeme Spence went overboard in front of the main beam.
Posted on 24 Feb
Artemis Racing launch 'Magic Blue'
America's Cup Class yacht christened in Bermuda
On 22nd February, Artemis racing became the fourth team to launch the boat that they will race in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Their America's Cup Class yacht was lowered into the Great Sound for the first time and christened by Natalia Törnqvist.
Posted on 24 Feb
Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit
Built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart
Henri Lloyd's best in class 2017 sailing range is like no other; built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart. Henri Lloyd's wetsuit range is new for 2017, developed in collaboration with the team at Land Rover BAR.
Posted on 21 Feb
Spithill and team sail '17' for first time
On America's Cup race course in Bermuda
ORACLE TEAM USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, "17", for the first time.
Posted on 21 Feb
Emirates Team New Zealand launch their race boat
Cycle power for the 35th America's Cup
Just 100 days out from the first race of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, Emirates Team New Zealand accomplishes the most significant milestone of its challenge for the 35th Americas Cup by christening their America's Cup Class catamaran.
Posted on 16 Feb
100 days until the 35th America's Cup
Racing starts on 26th May
Wednesday 15th February is 100 days until the start of the greatest race on water, the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, from 26th May to 27th June 2017.
Posted on 15 Feb
35th America's Cup: Get to Know Giles Scott
Laser focused to #BringTheCupBackHome
Get to know Giles Scott, bowman and strategist for Land Rover BAR and Olympic gold medallist. The Brit played a key role in Land Rover BAR's Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series crew.
Posted on 7 Feb
Upcoming Events
World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar
St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar
40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar
Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar
Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar
Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar
Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
