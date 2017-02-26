Henri Lloyd: The Sunday Journal

Related Articles

SoftBank Team Japan launch ACC boat

Aiming to become first Japanese team to win the trophy A historic day today at the Dockyards in Bermuda as SoftBank Team Japan unveiled their brand new America's Cup Class race yacht, Hikari, the next-generation boat designed to win the first ever America's Cup for a Japanese flagged challenger.

Henri Lloyd Adaptive Race Technology

Evolution of the Elite Racer Jacket & Salopette New for 2017, Henri Lloyd's new race collection is engineered around APAPTIVE technology providing flexible solutions depending on end use.

Land Rover BAR: R1 Take-Off

On the water testing for the America's Cup class boat From Portsmouth inception to her first flight in Bermuda on 11th February. Watch the story behind R1's design, build, on the water testing and meticulous construction.

Man overboard: the longest two seconds...

Graeme Spence goes over in front of the main beam ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill has often spoken about the risks inherent in pushing the boundaries of the sport. The team had another reminder of that on Wednesday when grinder Graeme Spence went overboard in front of the main beam.

Artemis Racing launch 'Magic Blue'

America's Cup Class yacht christened in Bermuda On 22nd February, Artemis racing became the fourth team to launch the boat that they will race in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Their America's Cup Class yacht was lowered into the Great Sound for the first time and christened by Natalia Törnqvist.

Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit

Built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart Henri Lloyd's best in class 2017 sailing range is like no other; built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart. Henri Lloyd's wetsuit range is new for 2017, developed in collaboration with the team at Land Rover BAR.

Spithill and team sail '17' for first time

On America's Cup race course in Bermuda ORACLE TEAM USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, "17", for the first time.

Emirates Team New Zealand launch their race boat

Cycle power for the 35th America's Cup Just 100 days out from the first race of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, Emirates Team New Zealand accomplishes the most significant milestone of its challenge for the 35th Americas Cup by christening their America's Cup Class catamaran.

100 days until the 35th America's Cup

Racing starts on 26th May Wednesday 15th February is 100 days until the start of the greatest race on water, the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, from 26th May to 27th June 2017.