Phantom Northern Series 2017
by Martin Knott today at 7:28 am
26 February 2017
With the sailing season fast approaching, the dates for the Phantom Northern Series have been finalised. As every year, the Phantoms in the North will be visiting some great clubs and locations.
The Phantom fleet is one of the friendliest around with competitive racing and helpful advice for newcomers.
Can anyone knock Ed Thomas off the top spot this year?
The 2017 Dates are:
- 22nd/23rd April - Leigh and Lowton SC
- 6th May - Delph SC
- 11th June - Blithfield SC
- 17th /18th June - Filey Regatta
- 9th July - Royal Windermere Yacht Club
- 17th September - Port Dinorwic SC
- 15th October - Southport SC
For any questions your Northern Rep is Adam Perry, email
You can find us on Facebook, Phantom Sailing Group North.
Dust off your boats and see you on the water!