Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads

Boats for sale

Phantom 1318
located in Lymington

Phantom Northern Series 2017

by Martin Knott today at 7:28 am 26 February 2017

With the sailing season fast approaching, the dates for the Phantom Northern Series have been finalised. As every year, the Phantoms in the North will be visiting some great clubs and locations.

The Phantom fleet is one of the friendliest around with competitive racing and helpful advice for newcomers.

Can anyone knock Ed Thomas off the top spot this year?

The 2017 Dates are:

  • 22nd/23rd April - Leigh and Lowton SC
  • 6th May - Delph SC
  • 11th June - Blithfield SC
  • 17th /18th June - Filey Regatta
  • 9th July - Royal Windermere Yacht Club
  • 17th September - Port Dinorwic SC
  • 15th October - Southport SC
For any questions your Northern Rep is Adam Perry, email

You can find us on Facebook, Phantom Sailing Group North.

Dust off your boats and see you on the water!

Related Articles

Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy
Merlin Rocket and Phantom take the trophies It was a day to remember for the Merlin Rockets, taking all three top places in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy at Northampton Sailing Club on Saturday. Posted on 30 Jan Happy new year from all at P&B!
Phantom sailors Clive Morley wins prize draw P&B have made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover. Posted on 3 Jan Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Phantom Class Eastern Region 2016 Round-Up
Forty boats compete in the series With the year now drawing to a close plans are being made for next year's events to build upon the popularity of the Phantom in the Eastern Area. Here's a review of the year... Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Phantoms at Burghfield
Southern Travellers Series finale The final event of the Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Area Series took place at Burghfield Sailing Club on 3rd December. The event was originally scheduled for the end of October. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Phantoms at Burghfield preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 6 Burghfield Sailing Club in Berkshire is in a nice central location for Southern Travellers to get to easily. First start 11am for a day of popular sprint races, hoping for 8 races and the forecast looks good. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 Ovington Inlands at Grafham preview
Pre-enter now, and check the Autumn clearance sale too The Ovington Inland Championships are returning to Grafham Water SC after the 2015 Championship was cancelled due to gales. The 505 class are attending for the first time and are joining the established classes at this annual regatta. Posted on 21 Oct 2016 Phantom Eastern Series at Alton Water
John Wayling takes the Series title again Alton Water hosted the last round of the 2016 travellers circuit with 23 entries from around the Eastern region and further afield. The largest contingent were from Creeksea SC with six boats and one Alton based ex-Phantom sailor re-joined the fold. Posted on 19 Oct 2016 Phantoms at Bartley
Trusting in the all-wise Ood Howard Eeles Sunday 18th September saw Bartley Sailing Club play host to a round of the Phantom Midland Circuit. Sailors were greeted by a gentle force 1-2 straight down the lake which disappeared to nothing as the sun broke though by the 11.00 start. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Phantom Nationals at South Shields
Entries from as far as Shoreham, Weymouth and Milford Haven This year's Nationals were hosted by South Shields Sailing Club and saw a respectable turn out. There were entries from as far as Shoreham, Weymouth and Milford Haven. Posted on 14 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Phantom Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy