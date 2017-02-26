Phantom Northern Series 2017

by Martin Knott today at 7:28 am

With the sailing season fast approaching, the dates for the Phantom Northern Series have been finalised. As every year, the Phantoms in the North will be visiting some great clubs and locations.

The Phantom fleet is one of the friendliest around with competitive racing and helpful advice for newcomers.

Can anyone knock Ed Thomas off the top spot this year?

The 2017 Dates are:

22nd/23rd April - Leigh and Lowton SC

6th May - Delph SC

11th June - Blithfield SC

17th /18th June - Filey Regatta

9th July - Royal Windermere Yacht Club

17th September - Port Dinorwic SC

15th October - Southport SC

For any questions your Northern Rep is Adam Perry, email

You can find us on Facebook, Phantom Sailing Group North.

Dust off your boats and see you on the water!