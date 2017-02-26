Please select your home edition
Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship at Saint Petersburg, Florida - Day 2

by Christopher Howell today at 6:29 am 24-26 February 2017
Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship day 2 © Christopher Howell

Advantage to John Brim's Rimette

Mother Nature provided brilliant blue skies and summer-like temperatures, but light and fluky breeze as racing got underway Saturday at the Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship hosted by Saint Petersburg Yacht Club in Florida. But John Brim's Rimette didn't seem to mind. He won the first two races, and added a nine, for 11 points and a healthy advantage over Will Welles' Scamp in second (23 points) and Tim Healy's New England Ropes in third (24 points). This Championship is being held with Class Rule C.3 modified so that the entire crew is limited to no more than one member who is classified as ISAF Group 3. The 52-boat fleet is comprised of 44% all-Corinthian teams, currently led by James Prendergast's USA167.

Brim notched his first of two bullets as racing began in about 6 knots of breeze. Welles and Joshua Goldman's Building A followed Brim in race one, and Prendergast and Bryan Cameron's B Squared in race two (when winds were about 10 knots but shifty). The most consistent conditions occurred during Saturday's final contest when Ignazio Perez's Zaguero took the top spot, ahead of the reigning Midwinter team of Darden/Hillard of Hoss and John & Molly Baxter's Team Vineyard Vines.

No racing occurred Friday due to lack of wind. Racing concludes Sunday. Photos are available on the J/70 Class Facebook page and complete results may be found here.

