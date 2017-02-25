Cool drone footage of Dongfeng Race Team on the water

Dongfeng Race Team start training in race mode after completion of their boat refit © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 4:34 pm

As the remaining boats continue to undergo the €1 million re-fit process, Charles Caudrelier is the first skipper out on the water with his upgraded Volvo Ocean 65.

The French skipper has yet to announce his sailing squad for the next edition of the race but the team have said it will once again feature a mixed Chinese and western crew and will take advantage of new rules designed to encourage female sailors to take part.

Caudrelier has been working hard for months on this new campaign that he hopes will build on the team's impressive third place on debut in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2014-15.

Dongfeng Race Team are backed by Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of the largest automobile manufacturers in China.