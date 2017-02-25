Rutland Cat pounces on Team Fireflys

by Nick Neve today at 1:30 pm

It's not the sort of team building exercise you would plan, but it certainly brought the team together.

This cat wasn't properly tied down for 'weatherbomb' Doris. During the storm it took flight and landed on three Fireflys belonging to the Rutland Sailing Club team racers.

An early evening WhatsApp message summonsed the sailors for an emergency rescue. Working by car headlight, with just a few ropes, a couple of wooden pallets and a load of ingenuity the Rutland team (aged 13 to late 50s) managed to separate the boats without further damage and no injury.

Just as well because the team is training hard for the UKTRA Championship next month.