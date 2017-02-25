Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Sail & Rig Tuning by Ivar Dedekam
Sail & Rig Tuning by Ivar Dedekam

Rutland Cat pounces on Team Fireflys

by Nick Neve today at 1:30 pm 25 February 2017

It's not the sort of team building exercise you would plan, but it certainly brought the team together.

This cat wasn't properly tied down for 'weatherbomb' Doris. During the storm it took flight and landed on three Fireflys belonging to the Rutland Sailing Club team racers.

An early evening WhatsApp message summonsed the sailors for an emergency rescue. Working by car headlight, with just a few ropes, a couple of wooden pallets and a load of ingenuity the Rutland team (aged 13 to late 50s) managed to separate the boats without further damage and no injury.

Just as well because the team is training hard for the UKTRA Championship next month.

Rutland Cat pounces on Team Fireflys - photo © Fiona Tylecote
Rutland Cat pounces on Team Fireflys - photo © Fiona Tylecote

Related Articles

17th Cam Cup at Grafham Water
Cambridge Alumni team victorious A team of Cambridge Alumni (Royal Thames Blue) were victorious in the 17th Cam Cup held at Grafham Water on 18/19 February 2017, with Cambridge Blue finishing runners-up. Posted on 20 Feb Walker reflects on his surprise Tiger victory
Aided by top RS400 sailor Keith Bedborough Ian Walker didn't go to the John Merricks Tiger Trophy with any serious thought of winning the event. But win it he did, aided by top RS400 sailor Keith Bedborough in the front of the boat. Posted on 10 Feb D-Zeros at the Tiger Trophy
Long-range forecasts anything but accurate On the 4th and 5th February the D-Zero class travelled to Rutland for the Tiger Trophy in aid of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Various online weather forecasts had predicted winds ranging from no wind, through the nice scale, right up to apocalyptic. Posted on 7 Feb Walker celebrates the memory of Merricks
With victory at the Tiger Trophy Ian Walker celebrated the memory of his fellow Olympic silver medallist by winning the John Merricks Tiger Trophy at Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend of 4th & 5th February. Posted on 6 Feb Tiger competitors have to be ready for anything
Last chance to enter tonight The competitors at this weekend's Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy have to be ready for any kind of weather. Could it be windy like last year, when Robbie King and Marcus Tressler charged to victory in their 420? Posted on 2 Feb The Social Tiger
Fast sailing and social enjoyment in the Tiger Trophy This year's 'Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy' to give it its full title will include the traditional Tiger Dinner to fully encompass the two aspects of John's character, fast sailing and social enjoyment. Posted on 26 Jan Carmela Cup Two Boat Keelboat Championship
Team racing at Queen Mary Sailing Club A full complement of eight highly competitive teams arrived early at Queen Mary Sailing Club on Saturday 14th January for the annual Royal Thames Carmela Cup – The RYA Open Two Boat Keel Boat Championships. Posted on 20 Jan Ian Walker to swap TP52 for RS400
At GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Tiger Trophy The penultimate event in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series heads to Rutland Water for the two-day Tiger Trophy in aid of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 18 Jan Entries now open
For 2017 RYA Youth National Championships Over 300 sailors are expected to descend on Hayling Island, Hampshire when the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar returns to the venue in April for the first time since 2011. Posted on 17 Jan Wildwind Catamaran Intensive Training Weeks
Get your season off to a flying start If you're interested in getting your sailing season off to a flying start, then why not join in with one of our intensive catamaran training weeks, May 14-21 and May 21-28, we usually fill up fast so don't miss out and call us now to check availability. Posted on 10 Jan

Upcoming Events

Rutland Sailing Club Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland Sailing Club- 13 May to 14 May Rutland Sailing Club Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Rutland Sailing Club- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Rutland Sailing Club Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland Sailing Club- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy