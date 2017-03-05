Activities and advice from the RYA at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Lots of activities at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Paul Wyeth / Lots of activities at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

by Susie Nation-Grainger, RYA today at 4:06 pm

Alongside the hundreds of exhibitors, boats and gear, at this year’s RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, the RYA will be sharing a wealth of knowledge and offering a whole range of activities and events for dinghy sailors of all ages.

Taking place at the magnificent Alexandra Palace in London next weekend (04-05 March), the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is brought to you by the RYA, in association with Yachts and Yachting.

First stop is the Panorama Hall where you’ll find the RYA. Don’t miss the ‘Activity Zone’ for the chance to have a go at sailing without even getting wet!

Under the watchful eyes of the experts, test your harnesses and trapezing techniques on the RYA Magic Marine Trapeze Rig. Jump on board the sailing simulator which will give you a real-life feel for the motion of the boat and the chance to see if you can beat your friends across the finish line.

Back by popular demand is the Honda RYA Youth RIB simulator which enables competitors to take on the tricky ‘Championship’ course in a virtual Highfield 460 RIB. Those brave enough to take on the challenge will get their name on the leader board and there’s an Icom IC-M25 handheld radio up for grabs for competitors with the fastest time each day.

The show is the perfect place to chat with many of the RYA’s experts who will be happy to answer any of your questions from training courses to membership. If you’d like any advice on finding a club, training centre or details on how to get started, the RYA Regional Development Officers (RDOs) will be on hand throughout the weekend in the Panorama hall.

Sailing club members can get one-to-one advice from RYA staff on a range of topics including legal, racing and funding in the ‘Ask the RYA’ area. Clubs can also sign up for the RYA Club Briefing and Workshops.

After 12 years and introducing over 500,000 people to sailing and windsurfing, the RYA OnBoard programme is being re-launched this year with brand new ideas and resources. Visit stand C4 in the Great Hall to find out why you should be part of it.

Come along to Stand G28 and meet the RYA Sailability team for information and advice on sailing opportunities for people with a disability. Find out where to start sailing, how to volunteer and get the latest guidance whether you’re a sailor, sailing group or club. You can also learn more about Disability Awareness Training, the Certificate of Achievement Scheme and more!

On Stand F42, RYA Publications will be showcasing the new World Sailing App which contains an integrated eBook to help you navigate between the rules and cases. Displaying 50 titles and showcasing the full eBooks range, RYA Members can enjoy a 20% discount on all show purchases. You can also enter into a free prize draw to win five titles of your choice with all entrants receiving two months free access to the World Sailing App.

Finally younger visitors can take part in the famous Dinghy Show Treasure Hunt collecting clues as they explore the show to win some amazing prizes. The ‘Bob the Buoy’ colouring competition will also be running throughout the weekend.

So what are you waiting for? For more information and to book your tickets to the World’s only show dedicated to dinghies visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk. Check out the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Facebook page and follow on Twitter.