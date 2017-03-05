Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Zhik Superwarm Steamer

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Activities and advice from the RYA at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Susie Nation-Grainger, RYA today at 4:06 pm 4-5 March 2017
Lots of activities at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Alongside the hundreds of exhibitors, boats and gear, at this year’s RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, the RYA will be sharing a wealth of knowledge and offering a whole range of activities and events for dinghy sailors of all ages.

Taking place at the magnificent Alexandra Palace in London next weekend (04-05 March), the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is brought to you by the RYA, in association with Yachts and Yachting.

First stop is the Panorama Hall where you’ll find the RYA. Don’t miss the ‘Activity Zone’ for the chance to have a go at sailing without even getting wet!

Under the watchful eyes of the experts, test your harnesses and trapezing techniques on the RYA Magic Marine Trapeze Rig. Jump on board the sailing simulator which will give you a real-life feel for the motion of the boat and the chance to see if you can beat your friends across the finish line.

Back by popular demand is the Honda RYA Youth RIB simulator which enables competitors to take on the tricky ‘Championship’ course in a virtual Highfield 460 RIB. Those brave enough to take on the challenge will get their name on the leader board and there’s an Icom IC-M25 handheld radio up for grabs for competitors with the fastest time each day.

The show is the perfect place to chat with many of the RYA’s experts who will be happy to answer any of your questions from training courses to membership. If you’d like any advice on finding a club, training centre or details on how to get started, the RYA Regional Development Officers (RDOs) will be on hand throughout the weekend in the Panorama hall.

Sailing club members can get one-to-one advice from RYA staff on a range of topics including legal, racing and funding in the ‘Ask the RYA’ area. Clubs can also sign up for the RYA Club Briefing and Workshops.

After 12 years and introducing over 500,000 people to sailing and windsurfing, the RYA OnBoard programme is being re-launched this year with brand new ideas and resources. Visit stand C4 in the Great Hall to find out why you should be part of it.

Come along to Stand G28 and meet the RYA Sailability team for information and advice on sailing opportunities for people with a disability. Find out where to start sailing, how to volunteer and get the latest guidance whether you’re a sailor, sailing group or club. You can also learn more about Disability Awareness Training, the Certificate of Achievement Scheme and more!

On Stand F42, RYA Publications will be showcasing the new World Sailing App which contains an integrated eBook to help you navigate between the rules and cases. Displaying 50 titles and showcasing the full eBooks range, RYA Members can enjoy a 20% discount on all show purchases. You can also enter into a free prize draw to win five titles of your choice with all entrants receiving two months free access to the World Sailing App.

Finally younger visitors can take part in the famous Dinghy Show Treasure Hunt collecting clues as they explore the show to win some amazing prizes. The ‘Bob the Buoy’ colouring competition will also be running throughout the weekend.

So what are you waiting for? For more information and to book your tickets to the World’s only show dedicated to dinghies visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk. Check out the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Facebook page and follow on Twitter.

Related Articles

2017 RYA Regional Youth Champions announced
To be presented at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Ten promising young sailors and windsurfers from across the United Kingdom have been revealed as winners of the 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards. Posted on 23 Feb 70th anniversary Flying Fifteen celebrations
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone who sails an International Flying Fifteen or keelboat, to join them at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Posted on 20 Feb Inspire your club members
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 If your sailing club is looking for tips on increasing membership, advice on legal matters or examples of how to market your activities, then don't miss the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 (4-5 March 2017). Posted on 19 Feb Tuning guru to speak on Osprey stand
Multiclass champion Ian Pinnell talk at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Drop by the Osprey Association stand (A4) at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on Saturday 04 March, 3.30pm, where multiclass champion and sailmaker Ian Pinnell, will be giving a talk on tuning. Posted on 16 Feb Foiling features at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
There's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling From brand new foiling catamarans to the International Moth Class and the America's Cup, there's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling. Posted on 15 Feb Why Spinlock love the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
Helena Lucas talks to Henry Marsh about the AeroPro Helena Lucas MBE talked to Henry Marsh, Senior Design and Development Engineer at Spinlock about why they love the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and about the new AeroPro, Spinlock's new streamlined buoyancy aid. Posted on 13 Feb Win a Topper Taster Day
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Pay a visit to the International Topper Class Association (GBR) stand (C48) at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and you could be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day', in the 'How do you measure up?' competition. Posted on 9 Feb Official RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show App available
See why you'd want to download it The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is returning to Alexandra Palace, London, over the weekend of 04-05 March and you can now download the free official show app, available on all Android, Kindle and iOS devices. Posted on 4 Feb 'How I fell in love with sailing'
By Paralympic Gold Medallist Helena Lucas Meet Helena Lucas, one of our RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show comperes. Here's how she fell in love with sailing. Posted on 3 Feb Record breakers on Bossoms Boatyard stand
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Throughout the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show (4-5 March, Alexandra Palace, London) pay a visit to Bossoms Boatyard who will be welcoming special guests Phil Slade and Mark Belamarich MBE and their record-breaking Bosun dinghy "SIXTEEN" to the stand (C7). Posted on 27 Jan

Upcoming Events

Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy