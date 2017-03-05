Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Pro Compression Bib
Pro Compression Bib

New Zealand's Tawera Racing joins Extreme Sailing Series™ line-up in Muscat

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 8:03 pm 27 February - 5 March 2017
New Zealand's Tawera Racing joins Extreme Sailing Series™ line-up in Muscat © Extreme Sailing Series

The seventh challenger for Act 1 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ is announced today in the form of New Zealand-flagged Tawera Racing, which will compete as a full season entry.

The team has been formed to give New Zealand's elite youth sailors a launch pad into the cutting-edge world of foiling multihull racing.

With a mix of previous Extreme Sailing Series competitors from the GC32 era and New Zealand's finest fresh-faced youth sailors, this newly-formed squad should throw up a strong challenge to the well-established and seasoned crews it will face as it takes to the water on 8 March.

Co-skipper and helm Chris Steele comes with valuable experience in the Series, having competed last season on board CHINA One and as skipper and helm of Act 8 wildcard team RNZYS Performance Programme on Sydney Harbour.

"We had an awesome time in Sydney," said Steele. "The aim of the event was to try and help develop the New Zealand Youth America's Cup Team and give them some experience in a high-performance circuit.

"It's a young team and we face a challenge but it's great to be able to give New Zealand's sailing stars of tomorrow this opportunity, and hopefully show the big boys what we're capable of.

"Our ambitions for this year are to learn as much as possible. We proved in Sydney that we can be competitive; now we just have to improve that consistency level," added Steele, whose crew is made up of several of the same faces that featured in RNZYS Performance Programme last season.

Despite many of his competitors having a full season under their belts, Steele is not perturbed: "It is an advantage, yes. However, it's a long season and I'm confident we will have the steepest learning curve, and with it the most fun." He added: "The Extreme Sailing Series is like no other. The name says it all. Things happen fast, and the guys on board are under the pump from the minute you leave the dock."

New Zealand's Tawera Racing joins Extreme Sailing Series™ line-up in Muscat - photo © Extreme Sailing Series
New Zealand's Tawera Racing joins Extreme Sailing Series™ line-up in Muscat - photo © Extreme Sailing Series

Joining Steele as co-skipper and mainsail trimmer is New Zealander Graeme Sutherland, tactician on board Steele's match racing team, 36 Below Racing, and twice international Youth Match Racing champion.

Irishman Shane Diviney returns to the Series as headsail trimmer, having crewed alongside Steele on both CHINA One and RNZYS Performance Programme and having competed on board wildcard Gazprom Team Russia last season.

The youngest member of the crew is 18-year-old foil trimmer Leonard Takahashi, an accomplished New Zealand/Japanese 49er, Optimist and match racing sailor. Taking turns to work the bow will be Kiwi sailors Josh Salthouse, who crewed on board Steele's winning 2016 New Zealand Match Racing Championship team, and George Anyon, 2016 Nespresso Youth International Match Racing champion.

Tawera Racing will take its place alongside the rest of the fleet for Act 1 from 8-11 March, following the GC32 Championship at the same location, which takes place from 27 February – 5 March. Find out more about the teams competing here.

Tawera Racing crew line-up for Act 1, Muscat:

  • Co-skipper/helm: Chris Steele (NZL)
  • Co-skipper/mainsail trimmer: Graeme Sutherland (NZL)
  • Headsail trimmer: Shane Diviney (IRL)
  • Foil Trimmer: Leonard Takahashi (NZL/JPN)
  • Bowman: Josh Salthouse (NZL)/George Anyon (NZL)

Related Articles

ENGIE and Team Tilt wildcard entries
Throwing down the gauntlet in Extreme Sailing Series™ Two wildcard entries are set to join the fray at Act 1 of this year's Extreme Sailing Series™ in Muscat, alongside six full season squads, organiser and owner OC Sport announced. Posted today at 11:08 am Phil Robertson to skipper Oman Air
In 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Oman Air's bid to claim back the Extreme Sailing Series crown will be led by world match racing champion Phil Robertson after he was appointed skipper for the 2017 campaign starting in Muscat, Oman, in March. Posted on 18 Feb Foiling cats to face off in two weeks
In the Extreme Sailing Series and GC32 Racing Tour In a fortnight's time the first ever GC32 Championship for the combined fleets from the GC32 Racing Tour and Extreme Sailing Series™ will begin in Muscat, Oman. Posted on 14 Feb New-look SAP Extreme Sailing Team returns
With podium ambitions in the Extreme Sailing Series™ SAP Extreme Sailing Team has announced its return to the Extreme Sailing Series™ ahead of the season opener in Muscat, which takes place in less than a month's time. Posted on 9 Feb Zhik's H1 Helmet
Makes sailing in protective headgear a 'no brainer'! There is no doubt that like skiing and cycling, wearing helmets afloat is becoming a 'no brainer'. As the sport is gearing up, be it on foils or multihulls, there is ever more reason to protection your head from crashes. Posted on 6 Feb Zhik becomes Official Clothing Partner
To the Extreme Sailing Series™ As it enters the 2017 season, the Extreme Sailing Series™ has established an exciting new partnership with the high-performance clothing brand, Zhik. Posted on 1 Feb Alinghi returns to defend title
In the Extreme Sailing Series™ 2017 Following an epic victory in 2016, Swiss sailing team Alinghi has announced its return to the Extreme Sailing Series™ in 2017 in defence of its title. Posted on 23 Jan Inaugural GC32 Championship in Oman
GC32 Racing Tour and Extreme Sailing Series™ fleets go head-to-head A joint gathering of the international fleets of GC32 one design foiling catamarans is to take place at the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman over 27 February to 5 March 2017. Posted on 18 Jan Extreme Sailing Series™ reveals new brand identity
As part of a rebrand for the global Stadium Racing circuit OC Sport, the owner and organiser of the Extreme Sailing Series™, has unveiled a new logo design as part of a rebrand for the global Stadium Racing circuit, that aims to create a more modern brand identity, reflective of the exciting nature of the sport. Posted on 12 Jan Extreme Sailing Series Programme 7
Watch the final act from Sydney From 8-11 December the fleet of hydro-foiling GC32s made their debut on the waters of Sydney Harbour in Australia, for the final Act of the 2016 season. Posted on 24 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy