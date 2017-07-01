Cloudy Bay announced as Round the Island Race Presenting Sponsor

Ben Fogle, Brand Ambassador for Cloudy Bay, will compete in this year's Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay © Cloudy Bay / Jack Watson

by Peta Stuart-Hunt, ISC Race Press Officer today at 2:29 pm

Cloudy Bay has today been announced as the Presenting Sponsor of the Round the Island Race™ which is forthwith branded 'The Round the Island Race™ in association with Cloudy Bay'.

Robin Aisher, Admiral of the Island Sailing Club, who has been fortunate to have raced in almost all the RTI races since the end of war in Europe, when he enjoyed his first circumnavigation of the Isle of Wight, commented:

"We are all delighted with this new partnership and are looking forward to delivering the Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay on 1st July! It's terrific to have you on board. There's a steady level of entries already coming in and this very positive news, will, I'm sure, provide a further boost to our competitor numbers this year."

Commenting for Cloudy Bay, Julie Nollet, Marketing Director of Möet Hennessy UK added:

"Cloudy Bay is delighted to be partnering with the Round the Island Race, not just for the excitement and adventure that the race is known for, but also for all the natural connections that happen around it. Whether on shore to see the yachts go by from a perfect vantage point or afloat with the crew, sharing stories and building friendships, these are the great moments which bring #comesailaway to life."

#comesailaway

Built on Cloudy Bay's three main themes of nature, food and travel, #comesailaway sums up an experience of the good life and a discovery of the values shared with the sailing world - confidence, timelessness, elegance and togetherness. It celebrates the moments, with responsibilities aboard complete, where everything stops to enjoy a well-deserved break.

Cloudy Bay Brand Ambassador Ben Fogle will be competing in this year's race on board the Farr 52 'Cloudy Bay' and will also be the on-stage VIP guest at the pre-race press conference in Cowes the day before.

This most famous of annual yacht races, the largest of its kind in the world, regularly attracts entries exceeding 1,500 yachts and upwards of 12,000 sailors racing the 50nm westabout course around the Isle of Wight, starting and finishing in Cowes.

Standard entries are now open via this link: www.rtir.me/entries

www.roundtheisland.org.uk