Gul 2016 September
Rain and Sun Firefly Cover
Cloudy Bay announced as Round the Island Race Presenting Sponsor

by Peta Stuart-Hunt, ISC Race Press Officer today at 2:29 pm 1 July 2017
Ben Fogle, Brand Ambassador for Cloudy Bay, will compete in this year's Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay © Cloudy Bay / Jack Watson

Cloudy Bay has today been announced as the Presenting Sponsor of the Round the Island Race™ which is forthwith branded 'The Round the Island Race™ in association with Cloudy Bay'.

Robin Aisher, Admiral of the Island Sailing Club, who has been fortunate to have raced in almost all the RTI races since the end of war in Europe, when he enjoyed his first circumnavigation of the Isle of Wight, commented:

"We are all delighted with this new partnership and are looking forward to delivering the Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay on 1st July! It's terrific to have you on board. There's a steady level of entries already coming in and this very positive news, will, I'm sure, provide a further boost to our competitor numbers this year."

Commenting for Cloudy Bay, Julie Nollet, Marketing Director of Möet Hennessy UK added:

"Cloudy Bay is delighted to be partnering with the Round the Island Race, not just for the excitement and adventure that the race is known for, but also for all the natural connections that happen around it. Whether on shore to see the yachts go by from a perfect vantage point or afloat with the crew, sharing stories and building friendships, these are the great moments which bring #comesailaway to life."

#comesailaway

Built on Cloudy Bay's three main themes of nature, food and travel, #comesailaway sums up an experience of the good life and a discovery of the values shared with the sailing world - confidence, timelessness, elegance and togetherness. It celebrates the moments, with responsibilities aboard complete, where everything stops to enjoy a well-deserved break.

Cloudy Bay Brand Ambassador Ben Fogle will be competing in this year's race on board the Farr 52 'Cloudy Bay' and will also be the on-stage VIP guest at the pre-race press conference in Cowes the day before.

This most famous of annual yacht races, the largest of its kind in the world, regularly attracts entries exceeding 1,500 yachts and upwards of 12,000 sailors racing the 50nm westabout course around the Isle of Wight, starting and finishing in Cowes.

Standard entries are now open via this link: www.rtir.me/entries

www.roundtheisland.org.uk

Related Articles

Hap Fauth's Bella Mente declared overall winner
In the RORC Caribbean 600 Hap Fauth's American Maxi72, Bella Mente has been declared the overall winner of the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy. Whilst yachts are still racing, none of the fleet can beat Bella Mente's corrected time under IRC. Posted today at 4:14 pm Epic win for Bella Mente
In the RORC Caribbean 600 The All-American Maxi72 battle in the RORC Caribbean 600 lived up to expectations with Hap Fauth's Bella Mente and George Sakellaris' Proteus enjoying an epic match race. Posted on 23 Feb Rambler 88 takes Monohull Line Honours
In the RORC Caribbean 600 George David's American Maxi, Rambler 88 finished the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 on Wednesday 22 February 2017 at 11 hrs 56 mins 17 secs AST taking Monohull Line Honours. Posted on 22 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 Day 3
MOD70 Nail-Biter While the multihull race record was not broken this year, Phaedo3 and Maserati had an incredible 600 mile high-speed duel. Posted on 22 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 Day 2
More Argyll than Antigua After a champagne start to the race there was a huge change in weather conditions by the end of the first day. The low pressure system emanating from the north arrived earlier than anticipated, extinguishing the trade winds. Posted on 21 Feb An Awe Inspiring Start
To the 9th RORC Caribbean 600 The ninth edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 started in magnificent conditions with the largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean enjoying sparkling conditions. Posted on 20 Feb Abnormal Weather for RORC Caribbean 600
The infamous 'It's normally not like this...' Wouter Verbraak will be navigating Grant Gordon's 72ft Maxi Cruiser, Louise for the RORC Caribbean 600. Wouter has competed in the Barcelona World Race, the Volvo Ocean Race on numerous occasions and is Head of Sevenstar Racing Yacht Logistics. Posted on 20 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 Welcome Party
Less than 48 hours to go to the start With less than 48 hours to go, it's a busy scene around the docks as crews prepare for the start of the RORC Caribbean 600 on Monday 20th February, but on Saturday evening it was time to officially open the race and welcome everyone to Antigua. Posted on 19 Feb Chase the Race by Land or Sea
At Antigua Sailing Week The Antigua Sailing Week team is inviting spectators to "Chase the Race" daily as part of the 50th Edition of Antigua Sailing Week which will take place from April 29 to May 7, 2017. Posted on 19 Feb Record entry for RORC Caribbean 600
A fleet of over 80 yachts expected A fleet of over 80 yachts is expected for the ninth edition of the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 in which 900 sailors from 30 different nations will race non-stop around 11 Caribbean islands, starting and finishing in Antigua. Posted on 15 Feb

Upcoming Events

Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar
