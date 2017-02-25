Please select your home edition
Supernova Winter Championship Postponed

by Chris Hawley today at 12:48 pm 25 February 2017

Due to the high winds as part of storm Doris the Oxford Carriers / Force 4 Chandlery Supernova Winter championships is being postponed from tomorrow until 8 April.

This has been a difficult decision for the committee and one which has not been taken lightly.

The Supernova is excellent in stronger winds but the combination of the gusty wind forecast, direction and the size of Bowmoor have sided the committee to reluctantly defer the championships. The main reason for the deferral is to allow the majority of our sailors, rather than just our front runners, to have the ability to safely take part in the championship.

If you know of anyone from your club attending please let them know.

Supernova Winter Championship preview
Season opener at Bowmoor this Saturday This season's opener, the Winter Championship, is happening at Bowmoor this coming Saturday 25th February and the forecast is looking breezy! Posted on 20 Feb What a year for the Supernova!
Class goes from strength to strength 20 years after the Association was formed the class continues to move from strength to strength, with 120 boats at this year's nationals, a very popular stand at the Alexander Palace dinghy show and nearly 200 different helms. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Supernovas at Bartley
Noble Marine Travellers event The 15 brave Supernova sailors who decided to ignore the Windguru forecast arrived in the centre of Birmingham to be greeted by light wisps of wind across the reservoir. Posted on 21 Sep 2016 100 entries already!
For the 2017 Supernova Nationals in Plymouth Following on from 120 boats at the 2016 Llandudno Nationals, the singlehanded Supernova dinghy continues to be one of the fastest growing UK dinghy classes in recent years. Posted on 15 Sep 2016 Supernova Inlands at Northampton
Strong fleet of 52 take part Hot off the back of the spectacular sight of 120 Supernovas at the 2016 Nationals, a 52 strong Supernova fleet descended on Northampton for the 20th anniversary Inlands for what turned out to be a game of three halves! Posted on 4 Sep 2016 Supernova Nationals at Llandudno
120 boat fleet a sight to behold When the majority of the 120 boats turned up on the Llandudno promenade, It was a sight to behold as the generally quiet and beautiful seaside town was taken over by one of the best racing dinghy fleets in the UK. Posted on 8 Jul 2016 Supernova Nationals Runners and Riders
Can anyone beat Cliff Milliner? With the first race of the Supernova Nationals getting ever closer, It's time to take a look at the runners and riders who will be fighting it out for the top spot. Posted on 19 Jun 2016 One month until the Supernova Nationals
120 boats set to descend on Llandudno With only one month until 120 Supernovas descend on Llandudno, excitement is clearly building throughout the fleet! This short report is to give a bit more information on the goings on at the nationals and what we have to look forward too very soon! Posted on 2 Jun 2016 Supernovas at Exe
20 boats for Noble Marine Travellers event Twenty Supernova Travellers missed the turning for the Radio 1 big weekend and ended up joining 5 local boats for a great weekend of sunshine and mixed wind conditions at Exe Sailing Club for a Noble Marine Travellers Event. Posted on 2 Jun 2016 Boom time for Supernova dinghy
120 signed up for 20th Anniversary Nationals The singlehanded Supernova dinghy is currently enjoying a flourish of interest as the Class celebrates its 20th anniversary year. With entry to the 2016 National championship in Llandudno (1-3 July) already at its 120-boat safety limit. Posted on 17 May 2016

