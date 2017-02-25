Supernova Winter Championship Postponed

by Chris Hawley today at 12:48 pm

Due to the high winds as part of storm Doris the Oxford Carriers / Force 4 Chandlery Supernova Winter championships is being postponed from tomorrow until 8 April.

This has been a difficult decision for the committee and one which has not been taken lightly.

The Supernova is excellent in stronger winds but the combination of the gusty wind forecast, direction and the size of Bowmoor have sided the committee to reluctantly defer the championships. The main reason for the deferral is to allow the majority of our sailors, rather than just our front runners, to have the ability to safely take part in the championship.

If you know of anyone from your club attending please let them know.