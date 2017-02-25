Introducing: The New Gill Race Trainer

Please select your home edition
by Gill today at 8:08 am 25 February 2017
Introducing: The new Race Trainer from Gill


No matter how well your body is protected from the elements, your footwear can be the difference between being comfortable on deck, and feeling fatigued. Between having a foot full of water, and having a dependable grip. Between staying on your feet, and not.

The Race Trainer has been painstakingly developed to be free-draining, comfortable and secure, and uses cutting edge design technology to ensure that it is lightweight meaning you can get around deck quickly and safely.

It's the best deck trainer we've ever made, and it could be the difference between winning and losing.

Moulded multi-directional water dispersal channels and an 80% contact surface to make sure you stay in contact with the deck.

Quick-drain outsole design to ensure that the water that does get in your shoe, gets straight back out again, keeping you more comfortable.

