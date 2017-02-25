Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012
Spinlock Safety Lines
Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship to go ahead

by Will Loy today at 10:11 am 25 February 2017
Solo Spring Championship © Caroline Loy

The forecast for Saturday is currently averaging 18-22mph which will provide great conditions for racing. While the forecast gusts of 34mph (Windguru) are just outside the Solo limit of 33mph, we feel that the average wind strength and the mild air temperature justify the Noble Marine Winter Championship going ahead.

This event will hopefully showcase our sailors skills and the forgiving nature of the National Solo.

I look forward to hopefully seeing many of you on the water tomorrow, from the comfort of my media rib.

