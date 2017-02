From Portsmouth inception to her first flight in Bermuda on 11th February. Watch the story behind R1's design, build, on the water testing and meticulous construction.

Related Articles

Man overboard: the longest two seconds...

Graeme Spence goes over in front of the main beam ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill has often spoken about the risks inherent in pushing the boundaries of the sport. The team had another reminder of that on Wednesday when grinder Graeme Spence went overboard in front of the main beam.

Artemis Racing launch 'Magic Blue'

America's Cup Class yacht christened in Bermuda On 22nd February, Artemis racing became the fourth team to launch the boat that they will race in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Their America's Cup Class yacht was lowered into the Great Sound for the first time and christened by Natalia Törnqvist.

Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit

Built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart Henri Lloyd's best in class 2017 sailing range is like no other; built for speed and endurance with racing at its heart. Henri Lloyd's wetsuit range is new for 2017, developed in collaboration with the team at Land Rover BAR.

Spithill and team sail '17' for first time

On America's Cup race course in Bermuda ORACLE TEAM USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, "17", for the first time.

Emirates Team New Zealand launch their race boat

Cycle power for the 35th America's Cup Just 100 days out from the first race of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, Emirates Team New Zealand accomplishes the most significant milestone of its challenge for the 35th Americas Cup by christening their America's Cup Class catamaran.

100 days until the 35th America's Cup

Racing starts on 26th May Wednesday 15th February is 100 days until the start of the greatest race on water, the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, from 26th May to 27th June 2017.

35th America's Cup: Get to Know Giles Scott

Laser focused to #BringTheCupBackHome Get to know Giles Scott, bowman and strategist for Land Rover BAR and Olympic gold medallist. The Brit played a key role in Land Rover BAR's Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series crew.

Land Rover BAR launch race boat in Bermuda

Christening of their America's Cup Class boat The ambitions of Land Rover BAR to win the 35th America's Cup – and finally bring the trophy back home to Britain after 166 years – took solid form today, with the launch and christening of their America's Cup Class race boat in Bermuda.

Skipper Spithill encouraged by results

As practice race period concludes in Bermuda An extended series of practice racing has concluded in Bermuda with skipper Jimmy Spithill saying the team has added to its knowledge base through competition against the other Bermuda based teams.