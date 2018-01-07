Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Southport YC to host 56th OK Dinghy Australian National Championship

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 9:05 pm 2-7 January 2018

Registered in December 2016, Queensland's Gold Coast are host to the World's newest OK Dinghy association, a rapidly growing force here in Australia.

Starting with only two vessels in the Gold Coast fleet in 2015, the spectator fleet were intrigued at how competitive these two boats had become. Some 12 months later another boat tagged along, and another and another. The fleet rapidly started to grow from there, buying up all the older boats up the East coast of Australia.

"Stocks began to run low, so we had to look at other options. We found some moulds in Victoria and with thanks to Mark Fisher, they were sent North to our local respected boat builders, whom are in the midst of producing some high quality, strong and on weight (or Slightly under with correctors) reasonable priced OK's," said David Vincent, President of the Queensland OK Dinghy Association.

Currently the Qld Association has 15 registered boats (including 2 associate Members) in its short existence, and on any given Sunday eight of these boats are regularly on water. Members come from far and wide with two Members travelling from Brisbane and associate member Glen Williams travelling from the Big River Sailing Club in NSW each week to join the Gold Coast fleet. There are three regular women, our youngest competitor, 17-year-old featherweight Danah Clements, competes weekly and has shown quite rapid improvement. All these women will be contesting in next year's nationals. We are proud to have such a diverse fleet of all ages here that is improving rapidly at quite a competitive rate.

Southport Yacht Club (SYC) is home base to ten vessels, with six not too far away and a further 16 more recently under constructions within the South East.

Five SYC sailors ventured to the 2017 Nationals in Drummoyne, NSW. "We all had a great time, met a great bunch of fellow sailors and showed them how to drink Qld Style! We all learnt a lot about the OK's," said David. This was the fleet's first event, and what great results were had. Kelvin Holdt rattled a few cages to finish in sixth (6th) place, Elizabeth Williams sailed exceptionally well to finish first (1st) place, Ladies Division and 15th overall. We had very mixed results throughout the regatta for all sailors in the testing conditions, however a very well sailed regatta for all.

Very exciting times are ahead for Southport Yacht Club and the OK Dinghy Association of Queensland INC. hosting Australia's 56th International OK Dinghy National Championships. Held in the waters offshore of Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, from Tuesday 2nd to Sunday 7th January 2018. All welcome, with entry available online at www.southportyachtclub.com.au/ok-dinghy-national-championships-2018 Accommodation option are also arranged through the entry portal.

We are expecting 70 plus boats, so please enter if you are up for some competition. Hope to see you all on the Gold Coast soon" said Dave.

Related Articles

55th Australian OK Nationals overall
Mark Jackson claims sixth title Following five days and nine races, Victoria's Mark Jackson has won the 2017 Henning Harders OK Dinghy National Championship in style at Drummoyne Sailing Club. Posted on 13 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals day 4
Mark Jackson the man to beat You can't keep a good man down they say - and with one day of racing remaining, defending OK Dinghy National champion Mark Jackson gained the lead at the OK Dinghy Nationals when it matters most. Posted on 12 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals day 3
Jackson strikes back on 'crazy day' Defending OK Dinghy National champion Mark Jackson struck back today, winning the only OK Dinghy National's race sailed, but Tim Davies still leads after finishing ninth, on a day that light but drastic conditions beset the course area. Posted on 11 Jan Liz Williams holding her own
At Henning Harders OK Dinghy Australian Nationals Anyone would be daunted taking on the opposite sex in sport, but Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in the OK Dinghy National Championship at Drummoyne Sailing Club this week. Posted on 11 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals day 2
Davies rises to the top A third and a further win has put Tim Davies firmly in the lead of the of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy National Championship, hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member Posted on 10 Jan OK sailors farewell Bill Tyler
During Australian Nationals at Drummoyne SC OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class, who died from multiple myeloma on December 6 after a two year battle with the disease. Posted on 10 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals day 1
Local sailor early leader in Drummoyne Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race 2 of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member. Posted on 9 Jan 55th Australian OK Nationals preview
Can anyone beat Mark Jackson in Drummoyne Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday, January 9 - and the question is - can anyone beat defending champion, Mark Jackson in the five-day event? Posted on 6 Jan Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 OK End Of Seasons at Northampton
Forecast brings out the hardy and some unsuspecting newbies The forecast was cold and windy, which bought out the hardy OK fleet and some unsuspecting newbies out to play at the very pleasant Northampton Sailing Club. Posted on 9 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC OK Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC OK Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy