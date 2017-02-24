Man overboard: the longest two seconds...

by Sam Greenfield, ORACLE TEAM USA today at 7:01 am

ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill has often spoken about the risks inherent in pushing the boundaries of the sport. The team had another reminder of that on Wednesday when grinder Graeme Spence went overboard in front of the main beam, and fell in the water between the two hulls.

"Any time you see someone go over the front it's a real bad feeling," said Spithill. "That time from when he goes over the front to when you see him pop back up on the surface and see the thumbs up, always takes too long."