JJ Giltinan Championship: Asko Appliances Team Totally Focused

by Frank Quealey today at 6:45 am 25 February - 5 March 2017
Asko and Thurlow Fisher downwind in a nor-easter © Frank Quealey

One of teams with a strong chance to take out the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, is the Asko Appliances team, skippered by Marcus Ashley-Jones.

Marcus, along with eight times JJ Giltinan champion Seve Jarvin (mainsheet) and Jeronimo Harrison (for'ard) are definitely one of the strongest combinations in the fleet and have the experience of success in the world's premier event.

The team also have the equipment necessary to back up their experience – the former Giltinan champion Gotta Love It 7 skiff.

While the three crew have rarely sailed as a combination this season, they are now totally focused on the job ahead.

As Marcus said: "We are looking forward to the tight racing we expect during the championship."

"If Smeg, Yamaha and AOL have all got to be the favourites, we are looking forward to mixing it up with these guys."

"We feel our campaign is on track and have had some help from the 'big fella' which has got the boat ripping."

"Seve stepped back on board a few weeks ago and really put the sizzle in the sausage."

"I'm looking forward to a fun week of racing with two of my best mates."

Seve brings massive experience and skill to the team and is only concerned about one thing.

"I just hope my lungs hold up."

Young Jeronimo Harrison is excited about the regatta, after missing last year's event because of a serious knee injury.

"I'm happy to be able to get out on the water after missing the 2016 regatta, and to sail in such a great crew is a bonus."

"It's a good opportunity for me as Marcus and Seve have so much skill and experience."

The Asko Appliances team of Marcus Ashley-Jones, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison - photo © Frank Quealey
The Asko Appliances team of Marcus Ashley-Jones, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison - photo © Frank Quealey

Asko Appliances is one of at least five teams capable of winning the championship without causing a surprise.

There are also many others in the 26-boat, five nations fleet with a great chance of winning one of the seven races.

For all the action, latest news, race reports, photographs and updated pointscores, go to www.18footers.com

