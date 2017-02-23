Marine Resources job updates

by Marine Resources today at 7:58 pm

Marine Resources - specialises in providing expert recruitment services to the leisure marine industry worldwide.

Jobseekers - Register your CV now to receive the latest vacancies and be matched to your ideal job.

Employers - Choose from a variety of recruitment options which include a full consultancy service as well as a unique job advertising package.

This week's hot jobs!

Sales Executive, £DOE + benefits - Covering UK / Europe

Seago Yachting specialises in Marine safety products and is the UK distributor for Liros ropes. A working knowledge of the marine industry is essential and a current knowledge of the rope industry would be preferable in the marine, arborist, commercial...

Head of Business, £DOE - Hamble, Hampshire, UK

Baltic Safety Products AB, market leading expert in life jackets and buoyancy aids needs to recruit their next Head of Business for Baltic Safety Products UK Ltd. For the selected candidate this will be a challenging, exciting and rewarding...

Yacht Refit Manager, £DOE - Lymington, Hampshire

Berthon is looking to employ an experienced yachtsman to join our team of 12 existing managers, to manage fast turn-around refits for yachts 50’ – 80’ in length. The ideal candidate will a proficient sailor, with knowledge of the operation...

Sprayer Finisher, Sprayer Finisher immediately required for Poole

One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce. They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, with one such role...

Assistant Dockmaster / Marina Maintenance, £18,000 - £22,000pa DOE - Sarisbury Green, Hampshire, UK

You will be involved with many different aspects of the day to day running of the marina such as daily marina checks, assisting bertholders and tenants, general site and building maintenance, site redevelopment projects and upholding site cleanliness. You will...

Junior Broker – Motor Boats – Southampton, UK, £TBD - DOE - basic + commission - South Coast, UK

Junior Boat Sales Executive required to join a renown yacht brokerage dealing with new and used vessels. The company is a well established brokerage/dealership specialising in the sale of motor yachts. The role is a great opportunity to work your...

Composites/CAD Engineer, Devon - Up to £25,000

A market leader in the world of leisure yachting is requiring an additional individual to join its crucial Naval Architecture and Design Team. The Composites/CAD Engineer would be joining this prestigious brand as the continue to grow in a competitve...

Quality Conformance Engineer, Dorset - £30-35,000

Sunseeker International continue to be market leaders in the world of luxury motoryachting following an exceptionally busy 2016 boat show season. With a near full order book, the brand is recruiting across a number of departments to ensure standards continue...

Product Development and Purchasing Co-Ordinator, £DOE - Lymington, Hampshire

Harken have been market leaders in marine hardware for the last 50 years and are continuing to grow and expand. In response to this, Harken UK are looking for a Product Development and Purchasing Co-Ordinator to lead small scale manufacturing...

Technical Sales and Customer Service Advisor, £DOE - Lymington, Hampshire

We have an exciting opportunity for a technically minded, customer focused sailor to join our growing team. As part of our Technical Sales and Customer Service Team you will be the face of the organisation, working with both corporate customers...

Supply Chain Manager, £DOE - Lymington, Hampshire

Harken UK are looking for an experienced Supply Chain Manager to join their growing team. As part of this challenging role you will be responsible for ensuring that the supply chain runs efficiently from ordering through to dispatch. Your...

Sales Support Assistant – Technical Marine (OEM), £20,000 - South Coast

Due to a sustained period of growth an exciting opportunity has arisen for a new sales support assistant to join our clients’ OEM sales team. This is a hugely reputable brand known globally for manufacturing and distributing deck hardware. This...

Digital Marketing Executive – Part Time, Southampton - Part Time - Competitive Salary

A part-time Digital Marketing Executive is required for this established market leader, specialising in the integration of advanced, technology-based security systems onto superyachts. The successful candidate will oversee the online marketing strategy for the organisation. The role...

Customer Support – Full Time, £Competitive - Southampton, Hampshire

Marineware, a leading supplier to the Composite and Coatings Industry, are looking for someone to join their busy sales office. The Customer Support role will be office based and you will be joining a friendly and established team. The...

Sales Director, £50,000 - South Coast

A Sales Director (EMEA) is required to join a successful global brand. In addition to being the Worldwide leader in supplying navigation products, our client provides superior entertainment systems including onboard audio and video equipment to the marine market. ...

Electrical Design Engineer, Northamptonshire - £DOE

Due to a strong level of interest and development of their new range, Fairline Yachts are once again seeking a number of individuals to join their in-house Design Team. With the existing range receiving an overhaul as well as new...

Olympic Performance Manager, £Attractive salary & Benefits - Hamble, Hampshire

The Royal Yachting Association is the national governing body for all forms of boating including dinghy and yacht racing, motor and sail cruising, RIBs and sports boats, powerboat racing, windsurfing, inland cruising, narrowboats, and personal watercraft. The RYA has...

Director of Racing, £Attractive salary & benefits package - Hamble, Hampshire

The Royal Yachting Association is the national governing body for all forms of boating including dinghy and yacht racing, motor and sail cruising, RIBs and sports boats, powerboat racing, windsurfing, inland cruising, narrowboats, and personal watercraft. The RYA has...

Chief Bosun / Fleet Manager, £25,630 - £30,290 - Shamrock Quay, Southampton

Boat Club requires a Chief Bosun to manage maintenance and MCA coding across a range of sixteen craft. The fleet includes six sailing yachts, one motor cruiser, three RIBs, four open keelboats and two PWC. Boat Club is a "Not...

Seasonal Centre Senior, £16,500 to £19,000 pro rata - Poole Harbour, UK

Rockley Watersports based in Poole, are excited to be offering the opportunity for a motivated, outgoing and hardworking individual in a Centre Senior role for the coming 2017 season. This seasonal opportunity with the team is the perfect opportunity for...

Commissioning and Customer Care Technician, £DOE - Port Hamble, Nr Southampton, UK

Ancasta International Boat Sales is looking for an enthusiastic and committed Commissioning & Customer Care Technician to join their busy operations department. As Europe's largest brokerage network and dealers for Beneteau (power and sail), Lagoon, CNB and Prestige, the...

Global Online Marketing Executive, Online Marketing Executive - £35,000 - Hampshire

Our client, the world’s largest marine electronics company is searching for an online marketing executive to drive traffic to all brands and language websites, both direct and via their distributor’s website channels. A strong digital background and acquisition focus is...

Uphosterer, Upholsterer required in Dorset

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Part Time Boat Yard Admin and Accounts, Part Time Boat Yard Admin and Accounts immediately required for a very busy Hampshire based marine engineering.

A very busy Hampshire based marine engineering firm are continuing to grow, and have an immediate requirement for a Part Time Boat Yard Admin and Accounts Person As part of the role, you will deal with berthing and mooring Administration...

Managing Director – Superyachts – UK, Lucrative basic + large bonus & commission - UK

International Brokerage Manager required to join this Superyacht Sales and Charter specialist with multiple offices around the world. This Superyacht Sales and Charter Broker Manager will manage a team of 10-12 Charter Brokers in offices around the globe, both junior...

Night Carpenter, Salary up to 41121 per annum

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

UK South Sales Executive, Circa £25,000 DOE - South & East Coast, UK

The UK South Sales Executive at Marlow Ropes is a field sales role visiting customers in key UK sailing locations. You will be visiting chandlers, riggers, boat yards and boat builders selling our premium range of leisure marine ropes and...

Bench Joiner, Bench Joiner required for 3 months contract in Poole

We are looking for a couple of Bench Joiners for a 3 months’ contract immediate start in Poole. The successful candidate will have previous experience in a similar role in building veneered ply furniture from CNC kits (Drawers, Wardrobes, Beds,...

Senior Sales Broker – Motor Yacht – Hong Kong, Approx. 30,000 HKD + Package Incl. Relocation, Visa, Health,

Senior Yacht Broker - The leading dealership with offices across Asia are recruiting for an experienced SENIOR Yacht Broker to take their skills and expertise to Asia and join their high-performing office in Hong Kong. This is a fantastic...

Electrician, Luxury Yacht builder requires experienced electricians to join their expanding workforce

One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce. They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, with one such role...

Interior Designer, South Coast - £28-32,000

A long-established Boatbuilder based on the beautiful South Coast is seeking a skilled Interior Designer to join their fantastic design team. Responsible for a range of production craft for the leisure market, they are a skilled team that cover all...

Laminator Resin Infusion, Laminator with resin infusion required for Poole

Are you a Laminator with resin infusion experience? Are you immediately available and looking to work in Poole? Interested in working for Sunseeker International - a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based in Dorset? Then get in touch asap...

Supplier Quality Assurance Manager, Dorset - £DOE

Sunseeker International, leaders in the luxury yachtbuilding market, are continuing to strengthen their expert team based in Poole, with a hiring requirement for a Supplier Quality Assurance Manager. Building close to 140 boats a year, with prices ranging from £400,000...

Marine Engineer/Volvo Penta Technician, Marine Engineer/Volvo Penta Technician for Southampton

Our client, based on the river Hamble, is currently recruiting a Marine Engineer/Volvo Penta Technician for marine and industrial engines and marine drive systems. As part of the role, you will be responsible for servicing, repairing, fault finding, fully overhauling...

Carpenter, Carpenters required for day shifts and night shifts in Poole

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

CNC Operator, Immediately available CNC operator in Dorset

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

Russian Yacht Broker – Luxury Motor Yachts – French Riviera, €25,000 + Commission (Six figures achievable in 4-5 years) - South of France

Yacht Broker, Russian Speaking Relationship Manager required to join one of the global elite in the Boat Sales industry. NB. You MUST have 1+ years experience in Luxury BOAT Sales. You MUST be fluent in Russian and English. Relationship building...

Custom Orders Co-Ordinator – Large Yachts, Devon - DOE

When a customer buys a multi-million pound yacht, they rarely are happy to accept the standard specification, instead choosing to make their yacht individual with custom changes. Within a production boatbuilder, this means a dedicated team are needed to ensure...

CAD Manager, Devon - £36-40,000

Following internal promotion, one of our major clients is seeking a CAD Manager to head up their internal department, covering new product development. Leading a team of up to 30 Designers/Technicians, this is a key role within the business. Team...

Buyer, Dorset - Up to £30,000

Sunseeker International are market-leaders within the luxury yacht sector in the UK, building their extensive range of motoryachts from their expansive shipyards in Poole and Portland. With an annual turnover that exceeds £250m, the company is in a hugely exciting...

Membership Executive, £28,000 - Surrey

A Membership Executive is required to join a team reporting to the Member Relations Manager at our client’s Surrey HQ. the role of the Membership Exec is to retain, recruit and support members of this well-established maritime association. The...

Yacht Broker – Luxury Motor Yachts – Mallorca, £DOE + Uncapped Commission - Mallorca

Yacht Broker required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office in Mallorca. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales executive who with experience selling large, luxury power and sail yachts. The company is an International...

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager – Luxury Motor Yachts – Spain (East Coast), £DOE + Uncapped Commission - East Coast Spain

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office on the coast of Mainland Spain. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales manager who is specialising in the sale of large,...

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager – Luxury Power Boats – Ibiza, £DOE + Uncapped Commission - IBIZA

Boat Sales Manager / Brokerage Manager required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office in Ibiza. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales manager who is specialising in the sale of large, luxury power vessels. ...

Account Manager – Marine Branding, £25000 - South Coast

Our client, a dynamic marine sports branding company, is looking for an experienced Account Manager to join their growing sales team. Working across the full spectrum providing event branding, signage, vehicle and yacht wrapping, you will be expected to generate...

Marketing Assistant, £25,000 - South Coast

Our client, a dynamic sports branding company, is looking for an experienced Marketing Assistant to join their growing team. Working across the full spectrum providing event branding, signage, vehicle, yacht and aircraft wrapping, their clients include elite level competitors from...

Graphic Designer, £20,000 - South Coast

Our client is an exciting sports branding company based on the south coast with the majority of their signature work being for clients who compete at the highest levels of sailing across the globe. Are you a recently qualified graphic...

Superyacht Marina Management – International, £$€ LUCRATIVE SALARY + BONUS - International APPLY URGENTLY

Marina Management / Marina Operations - Superyacht / Megayacht - International Opportunities I am currently recruiting for a number of International Superyacht Marinas, that require seasoned Marina Operations experts such as Marina Operations Manager and a Marina Manager. REQUIREMENTS: - Ideally...

Design Engineer/Draughtsperson, Hampshire - DOE

We're looking for a passionate, ambitious and driven Design Engineer keen to join a brand that are pushing the envelope of Marine Engineering! As part of company development, this hugely exciting brand are branching out their business to cover high...

Senior Naval Architect/Design Engineer, Hampshire - £DOE

Are you currently working at the forefront of marine design, naval architecture and engineering, but thinking that your career can make that even more advanced step? One of the the most prominent names in high performance and technologically advanced marine...

Marine Engineer, Southampton £25,000 - £29,000

Due to continued expansion, a Hampshire based marine engineering firm require a skilled Marine Engineer to join their team. With a recent expansion to a second premises, this brand is responsible for a range of engineering tasks from basic servicing...

Area Sales Representative, South Coast - £25,000

Are you an energetic, motivated self-starter, willing to work hard on your own initiative and network with clients across the marine industry? Our client,a nationwide distributor of specialist marine products, is expanding and will soon be opening new premises in...

Charter & Racing Skipper/Boat Captain, £Competitive Solent package - Haslar Marina, Gosport

Lloyd's Yacht Club are looking for a new skipper/boat captain for their 2010, X-55. "Lutine" is berthed at Haslar Marina and is available for weekday corporate charter and at weekends the yacht is available for the use of club...

Development Engineer, Devon - £TBC

An exciting position has arisen with one of the market leaders in Leisure Marine Boatbuilding for a Development Engineer. With such a fast paced market, this brand has assigned a whole department to the development of new and existing models...

Internal Sales Executive, Plymouth - £18,000 (dependent on experience) + bonus

Our client, the UK’s largest marine electronics distributor, is seeking a proactive Internal Sales Executive to join their busy national sales team based in Plymouth. Reporting to the National Sales Manager you will be responsible for both incoming and outgoing...

Paint Sprayers and Fairers, Paint Sprayers and Fairers 20000 - 33000 per annum DOE

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

GRP Finishers, Salary 28000 - 33000 per annum in Portland Dorset

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated...

Pre preg Laminator, Salary between 28000-33000 based in Portland Dorset

Sunseeker International are one of the foremost boatbuilders on the Production Yacht market. Known for producing a range of craft from 52-155ft, the company is experiencing excellent growth across the business. Alongside the main site in Poole, Sunseeker International also...

Wet lay Laminator, £28072 - £33430 in Portland Dorset

Our Client, Sunseeker International, a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England are currently recruiting for 8 Laminators on a permanent basis for an immediate start in Portland Dorset. Ranging from 48 to...

Marine Engine Parts Sales Person, Parts person required in Swanwick

-Job involves and requires: *Checking goods in entering them onto a stock control system. *Picking and packing goods for dispatch and arranging delivery. *Processing online web shop orders. *Knowledge of engines and their associated components are required. *Experience...

Skilled Marine Trades, Various UK locations

Are you currently a skilled tradesman within the leisure marine or commercial marine industries, but feel the need for a new and exciting challenge for 2017? The European boatbuilding industry is currently booming, with a number of the larger...

Sales Executive, £20,000 (dependent on experience) + Generous commission structure (OTE £28,000) - Chichester

Sales Executive required. Our client is one of the largest producers of quality marine products, covers and upholstery in the UK offering a complete service for boat owners, businesses and private homes. The ideal candidate will have excellent interpersonal...

Charter Broker – MYBA Charters – Mediterranean, €30,000 basic + UNCAPPED COMMISSION - MEDITERRANEAN

MYBA experienced Charter Broker required to join a very successful Superyacht Charter Company based in Europe. The ideal candidate is very experienced with 5+ years in the industry. You will be: Familiar with the MYBA Charter process & MYBA rules. Experienced...

Marine Sales Executive, £31,000 (OTE) - Southampton

An experienced Sales Executive is required to join the busy Marine Sales team of a Leading Worldwide Electronics Business. If you have previous sales experience or a strong maritime background with a passion for the marine industry this could be...

CAD/CNC Experienced Carpenter/Joiner, Europe - £17/hr

With extensive expansion and a near full order book for 2017, a leader in the world of external carpentry and teak decking to the superyacht industry is seeking a skilled Carpenter or Joiner who has extensive experience working with CAD...

Brokerage Manager – Used Power & Sail – Solent Area, UK, £28,000 - £35,000 basic + Uncapped Commission - Solent Area, UK

Yacht Broker Manager required to join a well established brokerage with multiple offices in the Solent area, focusing on the sale of Power Boat and Sailing Yachts. The brokerage benefits from a unique exclusivity contract, which aides in the acquisition...

Senior Advertising Sales Executive, £30,000+ for the right candidate

Our client is looking for an ambitious, results driven and talented Senior Sales Executive to join their Marine Portfolio of magazines. Previous sales experience is essential and knowledge of the yachting/sailing/marine industry is favourable. The successful candidate will...

Boat Sales Broker – New & Used Power Boats – South West, £16,000 - £20,000 + Uncapped Commission - South West UK

Boat Sales Executive required to join a well established brokerage come dealership, focusing on the sale of new and used sportsboats. Ideally with a year's experience in boat sales with a passion for boating and strong drive to generate and...

Buyer, Dorset - £30,000

Sunseeker International are market-leaders within the luxury yacht sector in the UK, building their extensive range of motoryachts from their expansive shipyards in Poole and Portland. With an annual turnover that exceeds £250m, the company is in a hugely exciting...

Sales Executive – Motoryachts – South Coast, £TBD - DOE - basic + commission - South Coast, UK

Boat Sales Executive will be required in the new year to join a renown yacht brokerage dealing with new and used vessels. The company is a well established brokerage/dealership specialising in the sale of motor yachts. The role is a...

Content Marketer, £26,000+ for the right candidate. South Yorkshire, between Sheffield and Doncaster

Are you a highly driven, energetic and passionate content writer? A new role has been created within this innovative, fast-paced SME whose mission is ‘Pioneering Solutions to Improve Safety, Performance & Welfare of Ships’. The ideal candidate will have...

Composite Structural Design Engineer, Hampshire - £30-40,000

Composites are fast becoming one of the most commonly-used materials for a huge range of different products, from cars to yachts, bridges to buildings. The market as a whole is booming, resulting in huge growth of both new and existing...

Yacht Broker – Sail – South Coast, £20,000 - 25,000 BASIC + UNCAPPED COMMISSION - SOUTH COAST

Yacht Broker required to join a well established brokerage, focusing on the sale of Sailing Yachts. True boating enthusiasts will fully appreciate the affluent, waterside location and boating purists as your clientèle. Ideally with a 2+ years experience selling sailing...

Junior Account Manager – Technical Marine Sales, Junior Account Manager - £25,000. Hampshire

Account Manager required. You will be expected to generate income through the existing customer base and be confident selling technical marine products. Responsible for customer service and retention of key clients, you will also provide technical support and identify new...

Commercial Manager – Yacht Management, £65,000 minimum + Bonus - Mainland Europe

Commercial Manager required to join a world class superyacht management firm in a business development capacity. Based in Europe this top flight Superyacht Management operation have opened up a new and truly exciting opportunity developing business and the extending of...

Senior Account Manager – Marine technical product manufacturer, Senior Account Manager - £40,000 - Hampshire

This is a senior role for an experienced Sales Manager who will be required to generate income through the existing customer base of a well respected manufacturer of technical marine products. The successful candidate will be responsible for customer service...

Junior Charter Broker – French Riviera, £DOE - French Riviera

Junior Charter Broker in the Superyacht sector required to join a renown and established charter brokerage in the French Riviera. We have a number of junior charter broker opportunities available on the South Coast of France. You will have first...

Electrician, Dorset £26,000 - £32,000

One of the longest running luxury yacht builders, based in picturesque Dorset, is currently looking to expand its Production floor workforce. They have identified a number of roles across the company that will require further staffing, with one such role...

Marine Engineer/Technician, £18,000 - £25,000 Swanwick

A very busy Hampshire based marine engineering firm are continuing to grow, and have an immediate requirement for a Marine Engineer/Technician From a leisure background, you will be experienced working with a wide range of inboard and outboard products, from...

Yacht Design Engineer – Asia, Yacht Design Engineer required for exciting new opportunity

One of the most exciting marine brands of recent years is seeking a skilled Design Engineer to join their team, based in the Asia region. Following their recent burst onto the leisure marine market, this fast-moving brand is keen to...

GRP Laminator, Skilled GRP Laminators required for Sunseeker International

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Mechanical Design Engineer, Northants - £DOE

Fairline Yachts are without a doubt the most exciting brand of 2016. Following their relaunch, the brand has announced partnerships with two of the most revered names in the marine sector and a strong business plan that they are confident...

Modeller/Design Engineer, Northants - £DOE

Fairline Yachts are without a doubt the most exciting brand of 2016. Following their relaunch, the brand has announced partnerships with two of the most revered names in the marine sector and a strong business plan that they are confident...

Business Development Agent – Luxury Yacht & Superyacht Sector – USA, $30,000 UNCAPPED & PERFORMANCE RELATED - FLORIDA, USA

Business Development job - Servicing the Superyacht and Luxury Yachting industry - Business Development Agent required to join this successful tech based company with a very interesting USP. The company operates in the luxury yachting and superyacht sector providing a...

Skilled/Semi Skilled GRP Laminators and Finishers, £20,000 - £33,000 Portland, Dorset

Are you an experienced Laminator or keen to work within the world of Boats and/or marine laminating/finishing? We're working with a really exciting client based in the Weymouth/Portland area who are seeking a number of Laminators and Finishers for their...

Senior Instructor, £DOE - Weymouth & Portland, Dorset

We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games. We are absolutely dedicated to providing the best sailing tuition to our clients. Whether they are beginners, experts, young, old or have...

Technical Sales Executive / Account Manager, Up to £22,000 + OTE (DOE) South West

The successful candidate will be joining an internal dedicated technical department responsible for selling a range of marine equipment and providing expert knowledge to the marine trade. Ideally, you will have technical sales experience and/or a background in sailing...

Recruitment Resourcer – Boatbuilding, Hampshire - £25-30,000 OTE

Job Description – Recruitment Resourcer Marine Resources are the leading international leisure industry recruitment consultancy. Following an exceptional year within our boatbuilding team that has seen us gain a number of large key international clients, we are looking to take...

Recruitment Consultant – Design and Naval Architecture, Hampshire - £38-45,000 OTE

Job Description – Recruitment Consultant (Design) Following a year that has seen our company climb from strength to strength and continue to cement our position of market leaders within the leisure marine sector, Marine Resources are seeking an experienced...

Marina Development Consultant, £40-45k Dependant on experience - South Coast

A growing Marina Consultancy are looking for a Marina Development Adviser to join their team on the south coast. You will have a background in the Marine and Marina industry with strong experience in project management and operations management. You...

Carpenter, Carpenters required for prestigious boat builder in Plymouth

Experienced carpenters required for a prestigious local company. My client is currently looking for Fit out Carpenters, ideally from a shopfitting background. Candidates must be qualified to NVQ Level 3 or have served an apprenticeship. Significant proven experience (10 years...

Sailing Instructor, £DOE, Weymouth & Portland, Dorset

Sailing Instructor Jobs for the 2017 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Weymouth We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games. We are absolutely dedicated to...

Sales Consultant, Up to £25,000 OTE Dependant on Experience - South West - England

***New Job - just in*** Sales Consultant role for a leading international sailmaker on the South Coast. If you can talk with the best of them about sail shape, innovative fibres and race sail project management we should talk...

Electrical Design Engineer, £DOE - Northamptonshire

Due to a strong level of interest and development of their new range, Fairline Yachts are once again seeking a number of individuals to join their in-house Design Team. With the existing range receiving an overhaul as well as new...

Yacht Sales Broker – Sail – Hong Kong, $30,000 - $40,000 + Commission + Package - HONG KONG

Yacht Broker - A Luxury Sailing Yacht Brand in Asia are recruiting for an experienced Yacht Broker to take their skills and expertise to Asia and join their expanding team in Hong Kong. You will become the face of a...

Upholsterer, Dorset - £26,000 - £32,000

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – Belgium, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000) - Belgium - Antwerp, Brussels, Ostend, Nieuwpoort, Ghent or anywhere in

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in Belgium, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience from...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – Greece, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000). Greece - Athens, Mikonos, Siros or anywhere in Greece.

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in Greece, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience from...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – Germany, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000).- Germany - Kiel, Flensburg, Hamburg, Rostock, Dusseldorf or anywhere i

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in Germany, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience from...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – Italy, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000) - Italy - San Remo, Genoa, Rome, Naples, Venice, Santa Margherita, Rapal

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in Italy, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience from...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – Spain – Mainland, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000) - Mainland Spain - Valencia, Barcelona, Malaga, Marbella, Madrid, even G

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in mainland Spain, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – Spain – Balearics, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000) - Spain - Balearics - Mallorca / Mallorja / Majorca, Palma, Portals, Adr

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in Spain - Balearics, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – France, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000) - France

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in France, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience from...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – Croatia, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000) - Croatia - Dubrovnik, Sibenik, Rijeka, Zagreb or anywhere in Croatia.

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in Croatia, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience from...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – Norway, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000) - Norway, Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen, Sandvika, Osvegen or anywhere in Norw

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in Norway, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience from...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – Denmark, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000). Denmark, Copenhagen, Aarhus, Kolding or anywhere in Scandinavia.

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in Denmark, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience from...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – Sweden, Performance Related - Target Minimum €60,000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of €150,000) - UK South Coast

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in Sweden, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience from...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – UK London, Performance Related - Target Minimum £50,000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of £130,000) - UK London

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in the UK, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience...

Yacht Broker – International Opportunities, Salary Depends on Experience and Location

International Yacht Broker opportunities for Experienced brokers across Europe, Scandanavia, Middle East, Far East, Asia, Australasia, Spain, Germany, France, Croatia, Greece. Salary Depends on Experience and Location To Apply For more information and to apply please send your CV to...

Charter Broker – Luxury Yachts – London Area, Commission Only (Potential for initial salary until pipeline matures) - UK or Spain

Charter broker opportunity with Luxury Lifestyle Group, with offices near London and in the Balearics. An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced charter broker or junior charter broker with 1 year experience to join this exciting, luxury yachting company,...

Yacht Broker – Power & Sail – UK South Coast, Performance Related - Target Minimum £50,000 (Known brokers to earn upwards of £130,000) - UK South Coast

Yacht broker opportunity with Internationally recognised Brokerage house, with offices throughout Europe. Opening an office in the UK, the International sales teams are looking for experienced yacht brokers, sales brokers and people with extensive yacht / motorboat and sales experience...

Sail Maker, Up to £22,000 Dependant on Experience + Overtime - South Coast - England

Sail Maker required to join a well established business renowned for creating some of the world's best sails. The role is based on the South Coast and is open to sail makers of all experiences from Graduate to Senior Sail...

Yacht Sales Broker – Luxury Motor Yachts – South East Asia, DOE - Basic + Commission (High OTE) - South East Asia

Yacht Broker required to join an established brokerage house in the beautiful and affluent regions of South East Asia. A fantastic opportunity has surfaced in South East Asia to be selling high-ticket yachts and motor yachts as part of a...

Junior Luxury Yacht Sales and Charter Broker, Commission Only (Potential for initial salary until pipeline matures) - UK and Spain - Call to Discuss

Yacht Sales and Charter Brokers required to join this relatively new venture within an experienced, luxury lifestyle group. An exciting opportunity has arisen to join this exciting, luxury yachting company, which forms part of a larger, luxury lifestyle group. This...

Experienced Yacht Broker, £20,000 - £25,000 + Uncapped Commission (OTE £40,000 - £45,000) - UK - South Coast

Yacht Broker required for a large yacht brokerage operating on the South Coast. An exciting opportunity has arisen on the south coast of England to jump in to a bustling office brokering used power and sail boats as well as...

Nightshift Electrician, Dorset £32,000-£36,000

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Electrician – Luxury Yachts, Dorset - £24,960-33,000

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at their two manufacturing...

Sales Broker – Luxury Yacht & Motor Yacht – NZ, DOE - New Zealand

Boat Sales Executive opportunity with Internationally recognised brokerage in New Zealand. With a well established office in New Zealand, the office is looking for a highly experienced yacht broker, sales broker, boat sales executive, senior broker and people with extensive yacht...

RYA Cruising Scheme Chief Instructor, £DOE + Allowances + Seasonal Return flight - Dubai, UAE

The person appointed will report to the Principal & hold overall responsibility for the standards of safety, instruction & compliance, including the well being of students & a small team of Cruising Instructors. Dubai has extremely favourable sailing conditions...

Superyacht Sales Broker, £Commission only up to 70%

Superyacht Sales Broker required to join one of the elite brokerage houses. I am keen to speak with highly experienced brokers with a proven database of UHNWIs, specializing with yachts in excess of 30 metres. With a commission only structure...

RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT, £38,000 - £45,000 OTE - Swanwick, Southampton, UK

Elite Maritime Selection has been born from the success of its sister company Marine Resources, specialists in Leisure marine Recruitment. EMS are specialists in the maritime and commercial marine sector, based in Swanwick on the River Hamble, sourcing talent worldwide from Engineers...

Skippers – MedSailors, Europe Locations - Competitive Salary+ Benefits

MedSailors are a premier operator of sailing holidays in Croatia, Greece and Turkey that cater to 20-35 year old clientele. We have a passion for sailing and delivering the highest standard sailing holidays our guests could imagine. To meet our...

Round the world race skippers, £38,000 pa - GOSPORT, UK

Clipper Ventures is looking for 12 outstanding Race Skippers to lead a team of novice sailors in the Clipper Round the World Race. Do you have an RYA or IYT Ocean qualification, a solid background of sailing experience and...