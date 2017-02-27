Please select your home edition
Grapefruit Graphics & FAST 40+ Class strengthen ties in 2017

by Emma Gilmore, Grapefruit Graphics today at 7:31 am 27 February 2017
Fast 40+ class racing in the 2016 One Ton Cup © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Marine branding specialists Grapefruit Graphics are delighted to announce they will be supporting the competitive FAST 40+ Class as they go into their second season of competition.

Director of Grapefruit Graphics, Andy Yeomans, said there was no question when it came to sponsoring the class:

"Many Owners & Sailors within FAST 40+ were pre-existing clients for Grapefruit Graphics as well as many being friends, close associates or supporters of ours since Grapefruit began. It seemed only natural to support the class."

FAST 40+ Class President Robert Greenhalgh confirmed the successful synergy between the two:

"It's a pleasure to join forces with Grapefruit Graphics again and to have their support for the upcoming year. Their knowledge of the marine industry and expertise in graphics is the perfect combination as a sponsor for our class. We look forward to building this partnership as the class continues to grow."

Fast 40+ class racing in the 2016 One Ton Cup - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Fast 40+ class racing in the 2016 One Ton Cup - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

(l-r) Lizzie Shawcroft, AD Phillips, Andy Yeomans - photo © Grapefruit Graphics
(l-r) Lizzie Shawcroft, AD Phillips, Andy Yeomans - photo © Grapefruit Graphics
Grapefruit Graphics are linked to the class in more ways than one, with three employees sailing on various boats within the class.

Account manager Lizzie Shawcroft has been with the core of the team on Jubilee (GP42) as mid bow for the last 2 years, as well as various boats prior to this while new business manager AD Phillips will be sailing on 42 South who alongside Boat Captain Luke Cross and Owner Mark Rijkse are collectively hoping to improve on a mixed year in 2016. And finally, director Andy Yeomans is looking forward to sailing with Invictus in the new year, joining Sir Keith Mills and his regular crew on board for the upcoming season.

Yeomans foresees a thrilling upcoming season:

"In the first season of the FAST 40+ Class we saw some exciting, close racing," said Yeomans. "I can only imagine with the improvements made to existing boats and the entry of new boats this season into the class, it is going to bring the racing even closer."

In the upcoming year Grapefruit will be supplying the Forestay and Backstay flags for the class, along with bow numbers and FAST 40+ class logos on all competing boats. The company itself has been supplying branding to the marine industry and beyond for fourteen years now, offering a range of services including:

  • Hull Wraps & Graphics
  • Sail & Wing Branding
  • Cockpit Deck Grip
  • Mainsail Country Flags
  • Foul Release Film – MacGlide

For more information on the FAST 40+ Class and Grapefruit Graphics visit www.fast40class.com and www.grapefruitgraphics.co.uk

