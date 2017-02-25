Possible postponement of the Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship

Strong winds could force the postponement of the Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship © Will Loy Strong winds could force the postponement of the Noble Marine Solo Winter Championship © Will Loy

by Will Loy today at 3:46 pm

The current forecast for the Noble Marine Winter Championship is currently 22mph gusting 39mph at 9am and sustained gusts of 39-40 throughout the day.

Clearly too strong to race, so please be aware that we may postpone the event until Sunday 26th February or April 1st and run it alongside the Midland Championship.

We will monitor the forecast and make a final decision at 10.00am Friday. Please tell any of your fellow sailors if they are planning to attend.