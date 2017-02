Earlier start for the Roadford Rocket

by Richard Willows today at 3:24 pm

Urgent information for all sailors intending to race in the Roadford Rocket on Sunday 26th February.

Owing to an adverse wind forecast for later in the day, the first start will be at 11.30am (changed from midday) and the briefing will be at 10.30am.

