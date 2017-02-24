Please select your home edition
B14 European Class Association Big Hunt

by Mark Barnes today at 4:04 pm 24 February 2017
Mark Barnes & Charlotte Jones during the GJW Direct SailJuice Series Oxford Blue © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

After a successful appeal to track down B14s that might need new owners, the B14 European Class Association is updating the register of all known B14s in Europe. Some have disappeared, maybe into garages, gardens or the backs of dinghy parks.

So what we are asking the sailing community at large to do, is if you know of the whereabouts of a B14, whether you are the owner or not, we would appreciate your getting in touch and advising us of the following:

  1. B14 Number which can be found on the plaque on the transom
  2. Where the B14 is currently located
  3. Owner of the B14 if known
  4. Any contact details of the owner (these will be retained by the B14 European Class Association and not divulged to third parties)
  5. Colour so we can cross reference with the old database
  6. If a B14 (we know of 3) has been broken up or destroyed please advise as well

Later on in the spring at one of the Gul B14 traveller series events, we will be putting all the boat numbers with respondent's name (if multiple responses for one B14, we'll pull one out of a separate draw per a boat to go into the main draw) into the hat, offering the winner a discounted token to spend with Seavolution the supplier of all B14 parts and discounted membership for either 2017 or 2018. Seavolution carries parts from Allen Brothers, Harken, Ronstan and Seasure that are used on other racing dinghies and supplies carbon poles and tiller extensions

So the big hunt commences to complete the most up to date register of the B14. Help us to help the greater sailing community

Contact either via the Facebook page "B14 Sailors", www.b14.org or email to

B14 GBR 797 with be on stand A16 in the main hall at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show.

Mark Barnes & Charlotte Jones during the GJW Direct SailJuice Series Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
