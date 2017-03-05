P&B's range of clothing, hardwear and boats at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Related Articles

P&B to sell stand up boards online

Book your boat into P&B for repairs and refurbishment We're thrilled to be bringing you an exciting new range of inflatable stand up paddleboards and accessories from one of the world's leading SUP manufacturers, Red Paddle Co.

Special Gifts for Valentine's Day from P&B

Chocolates melt and flowers die Find the perfect gift for that special someone with P&B. We've got bags of great gift ideas for your loved one. Why not treat the special person in your life to the gift of time with one of our sports watches, like the Gill Regatta Race Timer.

Steve Nicholson Memorial Race Results!

The whole P&B/Musto Race Team show their support All in all the event was a great success, with everyone in the P&B/Musto Race Team showing their support. With gusty yet sunny conditions and 119 boats on the water, the entry was over subscribed with many of the country's best sailors taking part.

Out with the old in with new!

Exciting new arrivals at P&B With one eye on the Dinghy Show, we have been looking forward to arrival of some exciting new products for the 2017 season including all new dinghy kit range from Musto and a variety of products to update your boat.

The Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy

Everyone at P&B will be taking part Everyone at P&B will be taking part in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Race. We're all excited as once again the entry list is over subscribed, with many of the country best sailors taking part, the pro/semi pro and class sailors will be battling it out.

P&B dominate at Flying 15 Australian Nationals

Nine out of the top 10 boats use P&B sails P&B sails began 2017 with success at the Flying Fifteen Australian National Championships. P&B dominated the event with 9 out of the top 10 overall places, using the full P&B inventory.

London Boat Show ticket giveaway

And Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy news Don't miss out, we are giving away London Boat Show Tickets! When you spend £100 or more at P&B you will automatically receive two tickets to the London Boat Show.

Happy new year from all at P&B!

Phantom sailors Clive Morley wins prize draw P&B have made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover.

Christmas is almost upon us!

