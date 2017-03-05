Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
P&B's range of clothing, hardwear and boats at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
by P&B today at 11:00 am
Stands A10 & B48, 4-5 March 2017
P&B at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 © P&B
Tweet
Our team are busy getting ready for what promises to be another exciting show.
We've got tons of new products to help get you ready for the start of the new season and our technical experts will be on hand to answer all of your
dinghy
,
kit
and
sailing
questions.
We'll be showcasing the very latest products from top manufacturers like
Gill
,
Musto
,
Gul
,
Zhik
,
Harken
and
Allen
, with everything from
clothing
,
sails
,
rope
,
blocks
and
boats
!
We've put together some fantastic show
offers
for you, so come along and see us at the
RYA Susuki Dinghy Show
on stands A10 and B48 – 4-5th March at
Alexandra Palace
and stock up for the 2017 season.
We offer free delivery on eligible items – see terms and conditions for details.
Don't miss out – call us to discuss upgrades.
P&B On the road
25th Feb - 3rd March
Flying Fifteen Worlds
25th Feb Solo
Winters
25th Feb Staunton
Blaster
4th / 5th March
Dinghy Show
Weekly Results
Nothing to report this week - please forward your P&B results and we will be happy to post them!
Returns
• Items must be returned within 14 days of receipt
• Cut to length or custom made products cannot be returned
• This is summary of our full returns policy – please see our
full terms and conditions for more details
Free Delivery (5-7 Business Days)
Free delivery
is available for order values over £50, below 100cm in length, below 10kg and delivered to the UK mainland. For order values over £50 to UK Islands and Highlands. Note: This should not be used for urgent or time critical orders.
Contact us:
Call: 01604 592808
info@pinbax.com
VAT: 178 2790 24
Registered in England:
No. 3312954
Copyright © 2017 Pinnell and Bax Ltd, All rights reserved.
Related Articles
P&B to sell stand up boards online
Book your boat into P&B for repairs and refurbishment
We're thrilled to be bringing you an exciting new range of inflatable stand up paddleboards and accessories from one of the world's leading SUP manufacturers, Red Paddle Co.
Posted on 17 Feb
Special Gifts for Valentine's Day from P&B
Chocolates melt and flowers die
Find the perfect gift for that special someone with P&B. We've got bags of great gift ideas for your loved one. Why not treat the special person in your life to the gift of time with one of our sports watches, like the Gill Regatta Race Timer.
Posted on 9 Feb
Steve Nicholson Memorial Race Results!
The whole P&B/Musto Race Team show their support
All in all the event was a great success, with everyone in the P&B/Musto Race Team showing their support. With gusty yet sunny conditions and 119 boats on the water, the entry was over subscribed with many of the country's best sailors taking part.
Posted on 2 Feb
Out with the old in with new!
Exciting new arrivals at P&B
With one eye on the Dinghy Show, we have been looking forward to arrival of some exciting new products for the 2017 season including all new dinghy kit range from Musto and a variety of products to update your boat.
Posted on 26 Jan
The Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy
Everyone at P&B will be taking part
Everyone at P&B will be taking part in the Steve Nicholson Memorial Race. We're all excited as once again the entry list is over subscribed, with many of the country best sailors taking part, the pro/semi pro and class sailors will be battling it out.
Posted on 20 Jan
P&B dominate at Flying 15 Australian Nationals
Nine out of the top 10 boats use P&B sails
P&B sails began 2017 with success at the Flying Fifteen Australian National Championships. P&B dominated the event with 9 out of the top 10 overall places, using the full P&B inventory.
Posted on 11 Jan
London Boat Show ticket giveaway
And Steve Nicholson Memorial Trophy news
Don't miss out, we are giving away London Boat Show Tickets! When you spend £100 or more at P&B you will automatically receive two tickets to the London Boat Show.
Posted on 4 Jan
Happy new year from all at P&B!
Phantom sailors Clive Morley wins prize draw
P&B have made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover.
Posted on 3 Jan
Christmas is almost upon us!
P&B has made one sailor's Christmas a little extra special
P&B has made one sailors Christmas a little extra special. From the start of December, P&B has been running a prize draw for all orders over £100, the prize for the lucky winner is 50% off the price of a new P&B sail or cover.
Posted on 24 Dec 2016
P&B Sail Loft Offer - 3 days to go!
15% off sails & boat covers
We are now offering 15% off Sails & Boat Covers, only until 23rd of December - Less than 3 days to go!
Posted on 21 Dec 2016
Upcoming Events
New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb
Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb
Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb
World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar
Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb
Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb
St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar
40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy