P&B's range of clothing, hardwear and boats at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by P&B today at 11:00 am Stands A10 & B48, 4-5 March 2017
P&B at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 © P&B
Our team are busy getting ready for what promises to be another exciting show.
We've got tons of new products to help get you ready for the start of the new season and our technical experts will be on hand to answer all of your dinghy, kit and sailing questions.

We'll be showcasing the very latest products from top manufacturers like Gill, Musto, Gul, Zhik, Harken and Allen, with everything from clothing, sails, rope, blocks and boats!

We've put together some fantastic show offers for you, so come along and see us at the RYA Susuki Dinghy Show on stands A10 and B48 – 4-5th March at Alexandra Palace and stock up for the 2017 season.
25th Feb - 3rd March Flying Fifteen Worlds
25th Feb Solo Winters
25th Feb Staunton Blaster
4th / 5th March Dinghy Show

Weekly Results

Nothing to report this week - please forward your P&B results and we will be happy to post them!
Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
