RS Aeros at the Frigid Digit Regatta, Seattle, USA

by Derek Bottles today at 7:21 am 11-12 February 2017
RS Aeros at the Frigid Digit Regatta in Seattle © Doug Stumberger

Seattle's Frigid Digit regatta started as the major midwinter Laser event back 1974. This year the event featured Lasers, Optis and RS Aeros hosted by the Seattle Laser Fleet, Corinthian YC and West Coast Sailing.

Fourteen Aeros signed up. It was sunny both days and not too cold which allowed for 11 races averaging 30-40 min each. Day one was super light and shifty and on day two winds allowed for some hiking in 8 to 10 knots. With only one drop allowed the pressure was on everyone to keep their scores low.

The RS Aeros have certainly taken root in Seattle. The fleet has drawn in many top sailors and the sailing talent runs deep. In the RS Aero line up was no less than a gold medallist & world champ, 1 or 2 world champions and two or so North American Champions! I think we all pushed each other to get more and more performance out of the boats as each day progressed.

Carl Buchan managed the narrow win over Jay Renehan by taking the final race. Third in the 13 boat fleet was the mightily-bearded Dan Falk current North American RS Aero 9 Champion. Just behind Dan was of Derek Bottles, who had recently placed third in the Aero Midwinters in Florida. Libby McKee is back on the water in her new Aero, and was fourth after the first day but had to miss day two.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11Pts
1st2019Carl BuchanCYC4‑532212113120
2nd1976Jay RenehanSYC111‑8331224321
3rd1384Dan FalkCYC26755‑93561747
4th1872Derek BottlesCYC/SYC‑7367764345550
5th1127Todd WillsieCYC‑128106687452258
6th1644Eric BeckerCYC69238‑106686458
7th1380John RenehanSYC524112‑131313131367
8th1726Jacques GarriguesCYC‑1310810945877674
9th2082Libby Johnson McKeeCYC/SYC345445‑131313131377
10th1481Dan Herron 9799‑111187311983
11th1643Nate CreitzCYC8‑1211121071191081197
12th1515Paul LisagorCYC101112‑13121391011108106
13th1969Jack HolbrookCYC/SYC11‑131311131210119910109
14th1514Andy MackSYC14‑15151515151313131313139

Next up for the Seattle RS Aeros is the Seattle Frostbiting on Sundays March 5 & 19 and an RS Aero demo day on Saturday March 18.

Full details of each are on the North American Event Page here.

