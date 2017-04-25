Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Vigo Jacket
Henri Lloyd Vigo Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

30th Antigua Classics Regatta to be held in Nelson's Dockyard

by Antigua Classics Yacht Regatta today at 3:20 pm 19-25 April 2017
Classics at Nelson's Dockyard © Ted Martin

As a special celebration for 2017, the Antigua Yacht Club is proud to partner with the National Parks Authority to host the 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta in Nelson's Dockyard, recently designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The 18th century forts surrounding English Harbor and the exquisitely restored buildings and structures within, create the perfect stage for this world-class sailing event sponsored by Panerai.

This is the first time the regatta has been hosted in the Dockyard, bringing traditional yachting full circle, back to the historic spot where Caribbean chartering and the showcasing of time-honoured vessels began in the 1950's under the guidance of the Nicholson family. Restoration of the Dockyard began in the same era so bringing this year's stunning fleet to English Harbor is both an honour and a salute to preserving history and tradition.

The regatta was launched in 1988, with only seven vessels and a lengthy course between Antigua and Guadaloupe. International officialdom and fluky winds necessitated moving the contest to the waters off Antigua. It is a testament to timeless values that the race now annually hosts upwards of fifty stunning vessels for a week of racing, celebrations, camaraderie and pride.

Antigua's Classic Regatta gained notoriety in 1996 with the introduction of the "Spirit of Tradition" class, giving new classics - built along the lines of predecessors, an opportunity to race with those built generations before. This remarkable class is now accepted and growing throughout the world.

The 2017 list of entrants is growing long, last year's overall winner, the 46' Kettenburg sloop Janley is returning to defend her title along with Columbia, the 141' replica of the 1923 Gloucester Fishing Schooner. Samara T, a 43' gaff cutter is sailing 1700 miles from Canada; Faiaoahe, a 66' Spirit of tradition boat, recently crossed the Atlantic; and Stiletto, a 33' Kim Holman sloop, will arrive by ship from the US. Herreshoff designs causing a stir include the 137' gaff-rigged schooner Mariette of 1915; the 136' schooner Elena of London and the venerable 1926 built Mary Rose. Numerous beauties debuting include Spirit of Bermuda, a 112' three masted schooner, the 115' schooner Eros, the 46' yawl Musketeer of Stutton and the popular fleet of Carriacou sloops...

Shoreside activities, enhanced for this momentous year, kick off with a dockside marina mingle. The schedule features numerous stage performances, the Concours d'Elégance, some fun contests, owner's party and popular gig racing and cream tea party. Highlighting the week is the vintage ball, an evening of costumes and fine dining set amidst the extraordinary ambience of the Copper and Lumber Store Hotel.

The regatta owes it's success to all of its generous sponsors, including Panerai, National Parks, Mount Gay Rum, Presidente,Chippy, Woodstock, OnDeck and all the others, as well as a strong committee, teams of volunteers and one man who gave it his heart and soul. Kenny Coombs was at the helm for 25 years until his untimely death in 2013. It is fitting that for the 30th anniversary, his wife, Jane Coombs, is co-chair along with traditional yacht enthusiast, Alexis Andrews.

The 30th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, sponsored by Panerai, April 19 - 25 2017 will be a once in a lifetime celebration.

Related Articles

Hap Fauth's Bella Mente declared overall winner
In the RORC Caribbean 600 Hap Fauth's American Maxi72, Bella Mente has been declared the overall winner of the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy. Whilst yachts are still racing, none of the fleet can beat Bella Mente's corrected time under IRC. Posted on 24 Feb Epic win for Bella Mente
In the RORC Caribbean 600 The All-American Maxi72 battle in the RORC Caribbean 600 lived up to expectations with Hap Fauth's Bella Mente and George Sakellaris' Proteus enjoying an epic match race. Posted on 23 Feb Rambler 88 takes Monohull Line Honours
In the RORC Caribbean 600 George David's American Maxi, Rambler 88 finished the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 on Wednesday 22 February 2017 at 11 hrs 56 mins 17 secs AST taking Monohull Line Honours. Posted on 22 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 Day 3
MOD70 Nail-Biter While the multihull race record was not broken this year, Phaedo3 and Maserati had an incredible 600 mile high-speed duel. Posted on 22 Feb Line honours for Phaedo^3
Three in a row in the RORC Caribbean 600 After an epic battle with their MOD70 sister ship Maserati, Phaedo^3 took multihull line honours in the RORC Caribbean 600. Posted on 22 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 Day 2
More Argyll than Antigua After a champagne start to the race there was a huge change in weather conditions by the end of the first day. The low pressure system emanating from the north arrived earlier than anticipated, extinguishing the trade winds. Posted on 21 Feb Chase the Race by Land or Sea
At Antigua Sailing Week The Antigua Sailing Week team is inviting spectators to "Chase the Race" daily as part of the 50th Edition of Antigua Sailing Week which will take place from April 29 to May 7, 2017. Posted on 19 Feb Record entry for RORC Caribbean 600
A fleet of over 80 yachts expected A fleet of over 80 yachts is expected for the ninth edition of the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 in which 900 sailors from 30 different nations will race non-stop around 11 Caribbean islands, starting and finishing in Antigua. Posted on 15 Feb Classics in the RORC Caribbean 600
At least 12 classic-designed yachts taking part The RORC Caribbean 600 attracts the world's fastest racing yachts, magnificent superyachts and corinthian production cruisers. Gathered in Antigua for the start of the 600-mile blast around 11 Caribbean islands, the fleet is a phenomenal sight. Posted on 7 Feb Superyacht Challenge Antigua overall
Flying Finish The fourth and final encounter at the 2017 Superyacht Challenge was a magical affair, sparkling Caribbean sunshine, 20 knots of breeze and the added delight of Caribbean swell. Posted on 6 Feb

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy