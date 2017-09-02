Be part of the 125th Anniversary Celebration of competitive sailing in Burnham Week

Opening days of Burnham Week 2016 © Sue Pelling Opening days of Burnham Week 2016 © Sue Pelling

by Ant Law, Celebration Coordinator, Burnham Week today at 7:35 pm

Burnham Week, which runs from August Bank Holiday Saturday offers a challenging week of tidal racing set in complex waters supported by a plethora of special venues and social support which could provide your class with a fantastic end of year highly competitive and truly enjoyable event.

With such an incredible history of challenging river sailing over so many years, we wish to take this opportunity to invite you to join us in celebrating this most commemorative moment in the continuing story of the Burnham Week Regatta.

The home of so many great events, from the vast range of regional and national competitions, sailed by so many different classes, to the prestigious Endeavour Champion of Champions regatta held at the end of the season.

The organising committee would really like to get as many boats on the water to celebrate the 125th celebration and enjoy the on and off water events being planned so it would be brilliant if you could join us in 2017.