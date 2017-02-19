Please select your home edition
RC Laser and Df65 Southport Spring Series at West Lancs - Day 4

by Tony Wilson today at 3:51 pm 19 February 2017

It was a looking dreary over at Southport - you know one of those claggy, misty days, when you think, 'Will we ever see any blue sky today?'.

We'd only met a week ago but in the meantime the wind had swung around a full 180 degrees giving us a beat into a westerly direction for a change.

What looked like a short course was about right as all 18 skippers, 9 from each class, were actually sailing 2.5 laps. We were back to the one minute start between groups and the outer marks were for the Lasers to spread the classes, thus hopefully avoiding collisions.

All had started in A rigs, but after a couple of races the Laser gang had by now all changed down to B's. It stayed this way even though a couple were tempted to revert back in the lows.

There was some intense competition for the day,but with the distant Country music that could be heard coming over from the Funland Pier, most were still having fun and even looked like some were in step to the Rock and Roll impersonators rhythmic beat.

14 races for each class were completed through out the day. Not bad value, a full day's sailing for only £3.

Shaun Holbeche and Dave Fowler had alternated for all the wins except for 2 that Skip managed to salvage, and this was the finishing order for the Lasers.

More in depth results for the Dragon class can be found on their website. Dragon Racing UK.

Another good day of sailing for all and with low cloud but not enough moisture in the air to actually get you wet. It must be now getting milder as the Ice cream van that's usually perched on the top road promenade, actually had his friend Mr.Softee down on the beech trying to lure some business with the repeated sound of just one Cornetto, that must have been stuck on an endless loop.

Day 4 Results:

RC Laser
1 Shaun Holbeche
2 Dave Fowler
3 Skip Reasor

Df65
1 John Tushingham
2 John Brierley
3 Tim Long

