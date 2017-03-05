To celebrate our 50th birthday and the launch of the F101, Harken UK have teamed up with Foiling World, the brains behind the F101, to launch a competition to win the chance to learn to foil. One lucky winner and a friend will bag an unforgettable 2-day Learn-to-Fly experience with Pro-Vela in the warm waters of foiling paradise Mar Menor, Spain. Two runners up will receive Harken goodies.





The competition will be launched at the Dinghy Show and will run until midnight on 30th April 2017. Entry will be available at the show and online via Facebook and Yachtsandyachting.com.