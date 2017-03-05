Exclusive Dinghy Show competitions, news & offers from Harken UK!
by Harken UK today at 12:35 pm
Stand G8, 4-5 March 2017
The F101 foiling trimaran © Sportsboatworld.com
From the first ball-bearing blocks developed by Peter and Olaf Harken in 1967 to the latest high-performance solutions, Harken have been at the front of sailboat hardware development. 2017 marks 50 years at the cutting edge
The brand new hotly-anticipated F101 foiling trimaran will be making its first appearance on the Harken stand. The F101 has been designed by some of the leading brains in performance sailing to make foiling accessible to the average club racer. Alongside the
F101 will be a chance to get up close with Luke Patience and Chris Grube's Rio 2016 470 and find out what kit the British Sailing team trust to keep them #atthefront
To celebrate our 50th birthday and the launch of the F101, Harken UK have teamed up with Foiling World, the brains behind the F101, to launch a competition to win the chance to learn to foil. One lucky winner and a friend will bag an unforgettable 2-day Learn-to-Fly experience with Pro-Vela in the warm waters of foiling paradise Mar Menor, Spain. Two runners up will receive Harken goodies.
The competition will be launched at the Dinghy Show and will run until midnight on 30th April 2017. Entry will be available at the show and online via Facebook and Yachtsandyachting.com.
Bag yourself one of our limited edition 50th anniversary water bottles when you sign up for our F101 competition at the Dinghy Show.
These super exclusive bottles will only be available while stocks last so
don't miss your chance to grab one before they go!
We'll have a whole host of top sailors dropping by our stand over the weekend including British Sailing Team members Ben Saxton, Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre.
The Harken Tech Team will be on hand both days at the show to demonstrate products, answer questions and pass on the latest tips to help you get the most out of your hardware.
DATE AND TIME
03/04/17 10:00am - 03/05/17 5:00pm
The Little Hawk range is trusted by sailing superstars from all corners of the globe and has dominated the podium at the last four Olympic Games.Now the best-selling Little Hawk Race and Little Hawk MK2 have evolved. Developed with the world’s top sailors, the new Little Hawk Race Podium Edition wind indicators offer a redesigned vane arm for greater accuracy and reduced sheet-snag.
Please note - Harken will not be retailing at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017. Exhibitors retailing Harken products, McLube, FSE, Hawk and Clamcleat at the show include Jimmy Green Marine, P&B and Dinghy Rope
