Henri Lloyd Adaptive Race Technology

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 8:03 am

New for 2017, Henri Lloyd's new race collection is engineered around APAPTIVE technology providing flexible solutions depending on end use.

Born out of our experience of working with some of the World's leading racing teams including Land Rover BAR and Wild Oats, our products have been developed through years of collaborative testing where weight, performance, protection and comfort are all essential components to success.

This new evolution of product design, fabric technology and unique features has been designed to match a new generation of high performance racing boats.

The Henri Lloyd Elite Racer Jacket & Salopette has evolved from the multi award winning Elite range and is constructed from the latest in Elite fabric technology; ELITE//2.0.

ELITE//2.0 dries 30% quicker than its predecessor, whilst the new yarn structure and DWR coating results in a more effective water beading thus reducing the chilling effect when fabrics wet out and also offers a more durable face.

The design of the race jacket and salopettes have been unashamedly engineered with speed and performance in mind, including a sleeker more contoured, articulated design to reduce windage and to increase ease of moment.

Henri Lloyd has been working hard on the development of new jacket design within their racing ranges for 2017. Features including the incorporation of detachable zip off hood which benefits from a hi-vis center panel for increased visibility and the use of waterproof softshell fabrics on the internal cuffs, which provides a closer seal via its 4 way stretch mechanics without compromise on performance or comfort. The jacket benefits from a quick drying rentex mesh inner collar lining which in turn offers protection to the face, whilst the asymmetric water resistant front zip features a drainage channel.

The salopettes design features include the inclusion of a Neoprene shoulder panel, which offers increased stretch and movement in this area; other features include a two way centre front zip and a fast draining quick access thigh pocket.

Product name Colour Sizes RRP Elite Racer Jacket Titanium, Black S – XXL £450 Elite Racer Salopette Titanium, Black S‑XXL £375

About Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.

Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our marine range reflects this.

Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America’s Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America’s Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.

Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd’s strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

www.henrilloyd.com