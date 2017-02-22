Drew Marine Signal & Safety announces new General Manager of Operations for Australia

by Zak Hillard today at 7:22 pm

The world's leading supplier of marine pyrotechnic distress signals, Drew Marine Signal & Safety, announces the appointment of its new General Manager of Operations for Drew Marine Signal & Safety Australia, Fenton Long.

Fenton joins Drew Marine Signal & Safety Australia with extensive marine industry experience, having been the Southern States Regional Manager for Survitec (RFD) Australia for eight years and more recently the General Manager at AMI Marine Victoria in Australia.

Drew Marine Signal & Safety Australia was originally founded in 1889 and operated as Phoenix Fireworks, specialising in Marine Pyrotechnics from an early date. In 1970, a joint venture was formed with Pains Wessex UK and in 2006 the company name was changed from Pains Wessex Australia to Chemring Australia Pty Ltd. On 1 August 2012, Drew Marine Signal & Safety Australia Pty Ltd commenced trading following the acquisition of Chemring Marine by Drew Marine.

Commenting on his appointment, Fenton Long says, "I am delighted to have been appointed as General Manager of Operations for Drew Marine Signal & Safety Australia, and I cannot wait to get started in the role. Throughout my career I have held several positions across this exciting industry and I hope to utilise this experience to do the best job I can for such a reputable company."

Claire Newland, Director of Global Sales and Business Development at Drew Marine Signal & Safety, adds, "We are very pleased for Fenton Long to be joining as General Manager of Operations of Drew Marine Signal & Safety Australia. His combination of skills and experience in this industry will prove invaluable to Drew Marine Signal and Safety Australia. On behalf of the company, we'd like to congratulate Fenton on his appointment and wish him every success in this position."

For more information about Drew Marine Signal & Safety, please visit www.signalandsafety.com