RS Tera Start of Season Championship at Northampton Sailing Club - Preview

by Emily Davis today at 12:05 pm 22-23 April 2017
Magic Marine Start of Season Championship © Peter Newton

Entry is now open for the RS Tera Start of Season Championship, proudly sponsored by RS Sailing Store. Held at Northampton Sailing Club 22-23rd April 2017, it promises to be a super event with a high turnout expected.

Following the success of the Regatta fleet at the UK Nationals, there will be a regatta fleet entry at this event also. The regatta fleet is aimed at those new to fleet racing and offers coaching and a coached race series, also generously sponsored by RS Sailing Store. With a maximum entry of 20 you need to get your entries in fast. Entry pages for the event can be found here.

The RS Tera Class is friendly and welcoming to all newcomers; a social occasion on the Saturday is planned at most events. For further information about this exciting Junior Class please head to the Class Website at uk.rstera.org or contact the Class Secretary by email at .

Related Articles

RS Tera Training Weekend at Port Dinorwic
A rapidly growing fleet in North Wales The rapidly growing fleet of North Wales RS Teras began their winter training with a cold, clear and light wind weekend boot camp with coach Brett Cokayne at Port Dinorwic Sailing Club over the weekend. Posted on 23 Jan Tera training at Sutton Bingham
An early start for Babbacombe Corinthian sailors Our juniors were up early this weekend with a trip up to Sutton Bingham in their Tera and Topper Dinghies, at a sailing club on the outskirts of Yeovil as one of the nine sailing clubs forming part of the South West Youth Sailing Academy. Posted on 14 Dec 2016 South West Youth Sailing Academy Winter Training
48 junior sailors take part at Paignton Forty eight junior sailors in their single handed Tera and Topper dinghies took to the water as Paignton Sailing Club hosted the second weekend of the South West Youth Sailing Academy winter training sessions. Posted on 14 Nov 2016 RS Tera End of Seasons at Draycote
Next to no wind for the 54 young sailors Draycote Water Sailing Club welcomed the return of the RS Tera Fleet for the Magic Marine End of Seasons Regatta last weekend. Unfortunately conditions were difficult with an unpromising forecast of little to no wind. Posted on 2 Nov 2016 P&B RS Tera Open at Great Moor
18 eager sailors race in beautiful sunshine Eighteen eager sailors arrived at Great Moor Sailing Club in beautiful sunshine for the RS Tera Open Sponsored by P&B on 1st October 2016. A lack of wind troubled the Race Team but they made the best of it and set a course. Posted on 11 Oct 2016 Zone Champs sailors relish big weekend breeze
RYA events for youth sailors across the UK Over 1,000 of the UK's best young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend held at various locations around the UK. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers from RS
Discounts on new boats, and show tickets too Southampton Boat Show started on Friday and runs until Sunday 25th September 2016. Don't miss out on our fantastic show offers and make sure you drop in for a coffee! We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045. Posted on 20 Sep 2016 Toppers and RS Teras at Paignton
Fruity conditions at times for fleet of 64 youngsters A fantastic turnout of 10 RS Teras and 54 Toppers turned out for the Paignton Sailing Club Open Meeting. For the Toppers, it was a selector event for this year's South West Zone Squad, so the pressure was on. Posted on 16 Sep 2016 Southampton Boat Show Offers!
Visit RS Sailing on Stand E045 The Southampton Boat Show runs from 16th - 25th September 2016. We can be found in our usual spot overlooking the water - Stand number E045 and we are happy to offer you discount tickets! Posted on 16 Sep 2016 Do you sail a RS Boat?
Join your Class Association to get the most from your boat Your Class Association works for ALL RS sailors, setting the rules on the one-design class, arranging fantastic racing, coaching and social events, managing communication, liaising with the builder, and thereby maintaining the value of your boat. Posted on 14 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Bassenthwaite SC RS Tera Northern Championships for RS Tera
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Tera RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Tera Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
