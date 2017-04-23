RS Tera Start of Season Championship at Northampton Sailing Club - Preview

Magic Marine Start of Season Championship © Peter Newton Magic Marine Start of Season Championship © Peter Newton

by Emily Davis today at 12:05 pm

Entry is now open for the RS Tera Start of Season Championship, proudly sponsored by RS Sailing Store. Held at Northampton Sailing Club 22-23rd April 2017, it promises to be a super event with a high turnout expected.

Following the success of the Regatta fleet at the UK Nationals, there will be a regatta fleet entry at this event also. The regatta fleet is aimed at those new to fleet racing and offers coaching and a coached race series, also generously sponsored by RS Sailing Store. With a maximum entry of 20 you need to get your entries in fast. Entry pages for the event can be found here.

The RS Tera Class is friendly and welcoming to all newcomers; a social occasion on the Saturday is planned at most events. For further information about this exciting Junior Class please head to the Class Website at uk.rstera.org or contact the Class Secretary by email at .