CoastWaterSports 2014
Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship to take place on 3-4 June

by The WOKC Team today at 12:19 pm 3-4 June 2017
The 2017 Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship will be held on 3-4 June © Bertrand Malas

The Women's Open Keelboat Championship will be returning to Hamble for its 9th outing in 2017. This year the event, hosted once again by Hamble River Sailing Club, is being held on the weekend of 3-4th June 2017.

The volunteer team which organises WOKC is delighted that Dubarry has agreed to return as title sponsor, having been a generous supporter of the championships since their inception in 2008 and having been the title sponsor for the last 6 events. This means there will be some fantastic Dubarry prizes up for grabs yet again.

"The Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championships is an event that Dubarry thoroughly enjoys being involved with, both on and off the water. The WOKC event is now bigger than ever due to its excellent organisation, complimented by eager participants with a great sense of camaraderie. We are delighted to be associated with this event and wish everyone a successful and enjoyable weekend on the water" said Marketing Director, Michael Walsh.

The organisers are looking forward to offering two days of fun and competitive racing on the water along with some great social events ashore with funds being raised for the event's two charities Breast Cancer Care and the Hamble Lifeboat. The racing format will focus on IRC racing and, after last year's record entry of 17 boats and over 140 ladies competing, we are anticipating that the event will be bigger and better than ever.

"We are thrilled that Dubarry have once again agreed to be our title sponsor", commented Jen Smyth, one of the organisers of the Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship 2017. "Having such a strong brand supporting the event helps us to expand our reach and we hope that 2017 will see the highest entry levels yet. To be working with HRSC again is fantastic. Their team has supported us so well for several years now. We look forward to putting on a top regatta and party for our sailors and their support teams."

If you would like further details, please contact the WOKC team on or via the WOKC Facebook page. Entries will be open from early March via Hamble River Sailing Club.

