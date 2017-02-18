Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Harken Reflex Gloves
Harken Reflex Gloves

RS Aero UK Winter Championships at the Oxford Blue

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 9:09 am 18 February 2017

What a weekend! An incredible 47 RS Aeros entered The Oxford Blue which included the 2017 RS Aero UK Winter Championships. We had seen fleets of about 40 at events in the late autumn but we would never have anticipated 47 in February with so many committing a long way in advance!

The wind was light and inevitably there were challenges around the course. However with a nice 5-10 knots there was always good racing to be had with occasional hiking and even the odd moments of planing! The mild late February weather compensated admirably.

The RS Aeros packed out the middle start with almost a third of the total 147 boat entry. Wind shift and pressure chasing were the game of the day, together with the ability to exit the start line in good shape. With such a fleet there was competition throughout and always opportunities to be spotted and taken on each leg.

RS Aeros in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
RS Aeros in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

In Race 1 Peter Barton (Lymington) overtook Peter Chaplin (Burghfield) to win the RS Aeros. David Ellis (Lymington) was first RS Aero 7 with Hannah Snellgrove (Lymington) 2nd. Emily Davis (Great Moor) came in first in the RS Aero 5s.

Race 2 was the biggest RS Aero success with 6 RS Aeros in the top 12 overall from the 135 starters! Liam Willis (Lymington) led the RS Aeros home taking a brilliant 3rd overall in the race with Chris Larr (Northampton) close behind in 5th overall. First RS Aero 7 was 49er helm Nick Redding (Goring) in 10th overall and Alice Lucy (Rutland) finished first RS Aero 5.

RS Aeros in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
RS Aeros in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

The RS Aeros struggled more in race 3, but this time the RS Aero 7s faired very well against the 9s. After a warp speed start off the favoured end our coach, Paul Robson (Reading), in his RS Aero 7 never looked back keeping pace with the lead 9s to take the yardstick win in the RS Aeros. Top RS Aero 9 this time was RS Sailing's Ben Rolfe 9Burghfield) who narrowly pipped Liam. Emily was ahead again in the RS Aero 5s.

Overall in The Oxford Blue Peter Barton was lead RS Aero and the first boat of the middle 'B' start in 15th, just ahead of Peter Chaplin. Paul Robson was first RS Aero 7 and Emily Davis lead RS Aero 5.

RS Aeros in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
RS Aeros in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

For the RS Aero UK Winter Champs we take the RS Aero results out from each race which leads to similar, but slightly different, results once you remove all the other classes who finished in between the RS Aeros on corrected time. In an incredibly tight finish the RS Aero Winter Championship was won by a point by 16 year old Liam Willis giving a very mature display of skill in the tricky conditions. If Liam can now win in light conditions we are all in trouble, we already know he is fast when it is windy! Just a point behind was a three way tie with Peter Barton sneaking it from Peter Chaplin and then Chris Larr.

In the RS Aero 7s Paul Robson ended top of the pile. A great performance by Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) (has team race training sharpened her game?) gave her 2nd with current RS Aero 7 National Champ, David Ellis, having to settle for 3rd on this occasion.

RS Aeros in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
RS Aeros in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Oxford Blue - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Top Lady was Lucy Greenwood and top Master Peter Chaplin. Naturally top Youth was Liam Willis! Lymington Town SC toped the Club competition with Liam sowing the way to the old blokes, rather than playing anchorman this time!

Emily took the RS Aero 5s, with Alice and Natasha not too far behind.

It was fantastic to see Andy Rice, the founder of the SailJuice Series, out in an RS Aero having fun. He was improving in every race and perhaps just needed a couple more! Hannah Snellgrove was on the water as part of the coaching team passing on help before racing and between races to those enrolled on the following day's training. On the Sunday nineteen of the RS Aeros stayed at Oxford for our monthly Winter Training with Hannah Snellgrove and Paul Robson coaching the day and Ben supporting.

Thanks to Oxford SC, SailRacer and SailJuice for a great event and another fantastic GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series. Spring is here and after a calm winter we can turn the fans back on now!

The Oxford Blue was also Round 7 of the RS Aero Winter Series. The next round is this Sunday at Devon's Roadford Rocket with about 10 RS Aeros already committed. Then the Exmoor Beastie is at Wimbleball SC and the grande finale is the RS Aero UK Spring Champs at Island Barn Res SC, both in March.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubRigRatingR1R2R3Pts
11551Liam WILLISLymington Town SCRS Aero 91028‑7134
22093Peter BARTONLymington Town SCRS Aero 9102814(DNC)5
32162Peter CHAPLINBurghfield SCRS Aero 9102823‑55
41888Chris LARRNorthampton SCRS Aero 9102832‑175
52161Paul ROBSONReading SCRS Aero 71066‑22718
62152Ben ROLFEBurghfield SCRS Aero 910286‑1128
72157Nigel ROLFEBurghfield SCRS Aero 9102846‑1010
81685Lucy GREENWOODOxford SCRS Aero 71066‑158412
91209David ELLISLymington Town SCRS Aero 71066510‑1115
101964Nick REDDINGGoringRS Aero 71066105‑1615
11999Andy RiceStokes Bay SCRS Aero 91028‑189817
121676Anthony YORKNorthampton SCRS Aero 910289‑12918
131156James DICKINSONDatchet Water SCRS Aero 7106612.5‑19618.5
142147John WARBURTONChew Valley Lake SCRS Aero 71066‑1513720
152001Hannah SNELLGROVELymington Town SCRS Aero 710668‑281927
162126Graham ILESBurghfield SCRS Aero 910281120‑3531
171302Karl THORNELymington Town SCRS Aero 71066‑20171431
182146James CLAPHAMRoyal Torbay YCRS Aero 910281714‑3031
191566Tim HIRERoyal Lymington YCRS Aero 7106615‑251833
202135Oliver BurdallRollesby SCRS Aero 91028‑23211334
212114Fernando GAMBOALee on the Solent SCRS Aero 91028‑24152035
221694Nick NEVERutland SCRS Aero 7106612.524‑2936.5
232141Steve SHARPReading SCRS Aero 71066‑32261238
241505Tim FELLSSalcombe YCRS Aero 710662616(DNC)42
251817Chris JONESSutton Bingham SCRS Aero 7106620‑322343
261258Nick CRAVENYorkshire Dales SCRS Aero 71066‑27182644
271108Charlie PEARCEDabchicksRS Aero 7106620‑342545
281745John HOBSONNotts County SCRS Aero 710662523(OCS)48
291568Caitlin ATKINWhitstable YCRS Aero 71066‑29.5222749
301457David MAHONYLymington Town SCRS Aero 71066(OCS)292251
311181Roger BELTONFelpham SCRS Aero 71066‑34312152
321264Jackie CRAVENYorkshire Dales SCRS Aero 7106628‑333159
331301Emily DAVISGreat Moor SCRS Aero 5110736.5‑392460.5
342055Chris WOOLLEYCombs SCRS Aero 910283130‑3261
351370Nev HERBERTRoyal Lymington YCRS Aero 71066(OCS)OCS1563
362074Matt EVANSGreat Moor SCRS Aero 71066‑35352863
371153David OUGHTONOxford SCRS Aero 7106629.5‑363463.5
381921Charles CLAPHAMChew Valley LSCRS Aero 7106633‑373366
391001Mark LEWISOxford SCRS Aero 7106636.5‑403672.5
401744Matt THURSFIELDChelmarsh SCRS Aero 91028(RET)27DNC75
412134Alice LUCYRutland SCRS Aero 51107‑38383775
421175Natasha SIONWarsash SCRS Aero 5110739‑413877
431582Mark ROLFEUpton Warren SCRS Aero 7106640‑423979
441502Jon HARVEYKeyhaven YCRS Aero 71066(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)96
441792Andy HILLHayling Island SCRS Aero 71066(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)96
441509Peter CRAGGSYork RI SCRS Aero 71066(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)96
441581Steve STEWARTYorkshire Dales SCRS Aero 71066(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)96

Keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website and facebook group.

The overall results from the Oxford Blue can be found here.

Related Articles

RS Aero Lymington Stadium Racing
Sailing in front of the club balcony Following on from a successful pre Christmas race when lack of wind dictated the format of a very short course at the top of the river next to the club pontoon and in front of the club balcony. Posted on 19 Feb RS Aero Florida State Championships
Inaugural event at the US Sailing Center of Martin County The second event in the Florida RS Aero Winter "Series" was the first ever Florida State Championships held February 3-5 at the United States Sailing Center of Martin County located along the Indian River lagoon in Jensen Beach, Florida. Posted on 16 Feb Ullswater Yacht Club season starts
With the Easter Regatta on 15-17 April Ullswater Yacht Club's competitive year for visitors kicks off with the Easter Regatta, April 15-17, which is an open event for all classes. Posted on 15 Feb RS Aero Mid-Winters at Palm Beach
Building upon the Special Relationship As circumstance would have it, two Brits left these shores on the same day last week on separate and unconnected diplomatic missions to the United States. Posted on 1 Feb RS Aero UK Winter Series after 3 events
28 helms on the scoreboard so far After the flurry of Christmas and New Year events the RS Aero UK Winter Series is now three events in, each of those part of the GJW SailJuice series. This winter the Aero series visits 10 locations, spread over the length and breadth of the UK. Posted on 14 Jan Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero
Highcliffe SC Vice Commodore set for epic journey 7th May 2017 will be a very big day for one brave dad and his 13ft dinghy. Ken Fowler, Vice Commodore of Highcliffe SC will be attempting to sail an RS Aero all the way from Land's End to John O'Groats. Posted on 12 Jan International Invitation Regatta at Tallinn
Mild conditions in Estonia on New Year's Day Graced with unseasonably mild temperatures and perfect wind (for the 150+ spectators who enjoyed the show!) Estonia saw in the New Year in style with 16 top sailors at their invitational stadium RS Aero racing. Posted on 11 Jan RS Aero UK Winter Training at Hayling Island
Chilly wind on Chichester Harbour puts sailors to the test A chilly north easterly piping across Chichester Harbour all weekend put the RS Aeros to the test and the reward was some great sailing and invigorating clear blue skies by Sunday. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 RS Aero UK Winter Series 2016/2017 preview
Kicks off after Christmas The RS Aero UK Winter Series will kick off straight after Christmas again at Yorkshire Dales' Brass Monkey and comprise a selection of 10 key events. Part of the RS Aero series shall be made up from events in the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series. Posted on 3 Dec 2016 RS Aero Winter Training at Oxford
The first of six monthly weekends The first of six monthly RS Aero Winter Training weekends kicked off at Oxford over the weekend. Twelve RS Aeros took to the water with a total of fifteen sailors taking part thanks to the opportunity from the RS provided charter/demo Aeros. Posted on 25 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy