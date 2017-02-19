Df65 and Df95 Winter/Spring Series Round 4 at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 11:59 am

Hoping for a better weekend than the last time we met, Ken had sent out the email invite, but with a forewarning as the wind was coming from a similar South West direction. It was going to be dry and mild and we were now into low double digits for the temperature.

The big boat Dragon Flights were up first for a midday prompt start, so any of the tiddlers would be able to get an idea if hanging around for a sneaky preview of the best race course tactics for the day.

The course set was similar to a fortnight ago, but at the close of play we had placed 2 more buoys as windward marks further from the shore with the use of the rescue boat. Two circuits in an anticlockwise direction was decided on, staying footed by the wooden jetty without having to do the under tunnel shuffle.

The wind strength was ideal for both classes to make do with the A rig. Eight skippers had turned up for the DF95 and 8 races were completed in plenty of time.

A short break was had while the Df65 guys started to slowly turn up. At first with only five of us it was looking a bit grim, but then by the end of a warm up we had 9 in total to start the first race.

Chris Howarth had cut himself a new set of A sails from some big yacht spinnaker sails that he was eager to try. He seemed to be doing alright until on the finishing leg he lost his footing and made his way down the slippery slope. We've seen a few go into these boating lakes, we all just seem to take it in turns. Chris although looking a bit damp managed to brave the cold in wet jeans to complete 6 races and this even though he was missing most part of his transmitter gimbals from when it hit the deck.

One or two others were ready for calling it a day at this stage as some had sailed both classes and were starting to feel the chill. Others that had only sailed the one boat battled on for a couple more to complete the eight races for the worthy 2 discards.

A good day with an all round fair turnout. It's probably a nice idea alternating classes each fortnight with the early start thus enabling ones to maybe go shopping with families in the morning.

Schedule for next time: Df65s up first 12:00 until 2pm followed by DF95s 2:30 until 4:30pm. Come and join us for some budget sailing!

Thanks to a passer-by 'Stephen Ball' for his help with the extra footage towards today's video.

DF95 Captain's Report - Class of 95 (by Garry Benson)

Today we welcomed John Brooks and Mike Benson to our ever expanding fleet and yet again in a maiden race John takes the bullet and Mike's boat in the very capable hands of Derek (even with a faulty rudder) gets a credible 4th.

Chris Chatsfield fresh from his extended antipodean vacation also graced us with his presence and took the overall honours in eight closely contested races which saw wins for four different skippers who were faced with a challenging and fickle breeze coming from varied directions.

Thanks to Derek for being race officer and his continual rules guidance.

Day 4 Results:

Df65

1st Derek Priestly

2nd Garry Benson

3rd Ken Crabtree

DF95

1st Chris Chatsfield, 10pts

2nd Garry Benson, 12pts

3rd Rick Ford, 13pts

4th John Brooks, 14pts