Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloy 2016 Autumn Sale - Top
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails XOD WM-3 Jib
North Sails XOD WM-3 Jib
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Df65 and Df95 Winter/Spring Series Round 4 at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 11:59 am 19 February 2017

Hoping for a better weekend than the last time we met, Ken had sent out the email invite, but with a forewarning as the wind was coming from a similar South West direction. It was going to be dry and mild and we were now into low double digits for the temperature.

The big boat Dragon Flights were up first for a midday prompt start, so any of the tiddlers would be able to get an idea if hanging around for a sneaky preview of the best race course tactics for the day.

The course set was similar to a fortnight ago, but at the close of play we had placed 2 more buoys as windward marks further from the shore with the use of the rescue boat. Two circuits in an anticlockwise direction was decided on, staying footed by the wooden jetty without having to do the under tunnel shuffle.

The wind strength was ideal for both classes to make do with the A rig. Eight skippers had turned up for the DF95 and 8 races were completed in plenty of time.

A short break was had while the Df65 guys started to slowly turn up. At first with only five of us it was looking a bit grim, but then by the end of a warm up we had 9 in total to start the first race.

Chris Howarth had cut himself a new set of A sails from some big yacht spinnaker sails that he was eager to try. He seemed to be doing alright until on the finishing leg he lost his footing and made his way down the slippery slope. We've seen a few go into these boating lakes, we all just seem to take it in turns. Chris although looking a bit damp managed to brave the cold in wet jeans to complete 6 races and this even though he was missing most part of his transmitter gimbals from when it hit the deck.

One or two others were ready for calling it a day at this stage as some had sailed both classes and were starting to feel the chill. Others that had only sailed the one boat battled on for a couple more to complete the eight races for the worthy 2 discards.

A good day with an all round fair turnout. It's probably a nice idea alternating classes each fortnight with the early start thus enabling ones to maybe go shopping with families in the morning.

Schedule for next time: Df65s up first 12:00 until 2pm followed by DF95s 2:30 until 4:30pm. Come and join us for some budget sailing!

Thanks to a passer-by 'Stephen Ball' for his help with the extra footage towards today's video.

DF95 Captain's Report - Class of 95 (by Garry Benson)

Today we welcomed John Brooks and Mike Benson to our ever expanding fleet and yet again in a maiden race John takes the bullet and Mike's boat in the very capable hands of Derek (even with a faulty rudder) gets a credible 4th.

Chris Chatsfield fresh from his extended antipodean vacation also graced us with his presence and took the overall honours in eight closely contested races which saw wins for four different skippers who were faced with a challenging and fickle breeze coming from varied directions.

Thanks to Derek for being race officer and his continual rules guidance.

Day 4 Results:

Df65
1st Derek Priestly
2nd Garry Benson
3rd Ken Crabtree

DF95
1st Chris Chatsfield, 10pts
2nd Garry Benson, 12pts
3rd Rick Ford, 13pts
4th John Brooks, 14pts

Related Articles

RC Laser & Df65 Southport Spring Series day 3
A full-on weekend at West Lancs Saturday and Sunday saw the launch weekend for the first Travellers' Trophy Joint DF95 / DF65 event. There are to be 18 events in total giving 9 for each class. The best thing is they both count with equal points towards the same prize. Posted on 13 Feb Fred's Big Toephy at Guildford
First Footy Open of the 2017 season The first Footy Open event for 2017 "Freds Big Toephy" organised by the Guildford Club at Abbey Meads Lake took place on Sunday 5th February. Posted on 10 Feb Fleetwood Df65 Winter/Spring Series Round 3
Larger Df95 boats not able to race this week On approach to Fleetwood you were greeted with a very black overcast sky. Wow, was it going to snow? The promised forecast was to remain dry and no rain. Posted on 5 Feb RC Laser Spring Series at Fleetwood day 2
Corroded wire causes issues for Tony A frosty start to the day with an average temperature of 6 degrees and a light-ish Southerly breeze from the roadside of our borrowed lake for this Sunday's RC Laser racing was the day's forecast. Posted on 30 Jan RC Laser & Df65 Southport Spring Series day 2
Chilly but fine for the 17 skippers At the start of the day we had 7 RC Laser and 10 Df65 skippers arrive at West Lancs, Southport for the second day of the joint Spring series. The weather was fine but a tad on the chilly side with light airs. Posted on 27 Jan Fleetwood Df65 & Df95 Winter/Spring Series Round 2
Fortnightly series for the two classes Although we missed Winter Series event no.1 due to 'no water' at the Fleetwood model boating lake, we were able to continue next door in the big boat lake as rumour has it we may be dry until March. Posted on 24 Jan RC Laser Spring Series at Fleetwood day 1
Racing on the next-door lake The first RC Laser event for the New Year was upon us for Fleetwood, but there was no water to sail in as the lake had been drained. Well we've done it before and to the rescue we had been given permission to use the next door boating lake. Posted on 17 Jan RC Laser & Df65 Southport Spring Series day 1
22 eager skippers turn out With the sound of the wild geese honking away over the Ribble estuary, it was a miserable day for sailing if you could see your way through the fog. Posted on 10 Jan Medway RC Laser Winter Series Round 5
Just enough wind for some racing We were welcomed by a flat calm and no promise of breeze. The forecasters had given us no hope either. 8 sailors had arrived to race in light winds. Posted on 8 Jan Medway RC Laser Winter Series Round 4
Held after the New Year celebrations New Year celebrations didn't deter a number of RC sailors from the 4 round of the Medway RC Laser Winter Series. Posted on 1 Jan

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy